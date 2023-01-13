American Cruise Lines Announces New Ships And New Destinations — Here’s Where You Can Go

Columbia River Gorge, one of the stops on the National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary

American Cruise Lines is adding three new ships to its fleet in 2023 to support an increase in itineraries and available ports.

The new boats coming in 2023 include:

The American Serenade, the sixth modern riverboat to sail the Mississippi River, in April. It will serve as a sister ship to the American Symphony and hold up to 175 passengers.

The American Eagle, a 109-passenger boat joining the Project Blue fleet sailing East Coast itineraries. It will debut in August.

The American Glory, another 109-passenger boat for the Project Blue fleet to begin sailings in October.

American Cruise Lines officials are excited about the additions to its fleet, as well as new itineraries.

“American’s small ship itineraries offer an all-inclusive experience and feature over 400 exciting shore excursions across the country,” the company said in a release.

New Itineraries

The new fleet will help support 10 new itineraries for the 2023–24 season. They will feature 21 new ports, including San Francisco, Sag Harbor, New York, and Key West, Florida.

The new cruises include:

An 8-day San Francisco Bay Cruise, which includes stops in Napa and wine country.

A 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary, which includes 8 days on the Columbia and Snake Rivers and 7 days exploring Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks.

An 8-day Tennessee cruise between Chattanooga and Nashville.

In addition, 2024 will bring new itineraries along the coasts of New England, Maine, and Florida and the Keys.

U.S.-Based Trips

American Cruise Lines sails exclusively on domestic routes with their 17 boats, offering customers a more intimate experience than large cruise ships. They currently sail to 35 U.S. states.

All of the cruises feature onboard entertainment, dining, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, cocktail hours, and more. They also offer casual dining alternatives.

All of the accommodations are outward-facing and almost all of the staterooms have private balconies and sliding glass doors.

For more travel news, check out these articles: