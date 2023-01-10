Walt Disney World Announces Resort Stays That Include Free Dining — What You Need To Know

With an elegant setting right out of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Be Our Guest Restaurant magically takes Magic Kingdom diners into the French countryside for French-inspired cuisine.

If you’re booking a trip to Disney this summer, there’s a special new offer for you. You can get up to $750 on your Disney Dining Promo Card when you book a 5-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room and ticket package at select Disney Resorts.

Special Offer

When you purchase a non-discounted 5-night, 4-day vacation package, it includes a room at a select Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa resort and theme park tickets. You’ll also get a special offer of up to a $750 Disney Dining Promo Card. This can go far with a variety of dining locations to choose from, from the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom, to quick-service spots like Satu’li Canteen at Pandora: The World of Avatar.

The offer is valid for arrivals most nights from July 1–10, 2023, and August 1–September 14, 2023.

For select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels, guests can get $150 per room, per night on a Disney Dining Promo Card for most nights July 1–10 and August 1–September 14. You can also get $125 per room, per night from June 25–30 and July 11–31.

For select Disney Moderate Resort Hotels, get $100 per room, per night from July 1–10 and August 1–September 14. Get $75 per room, per night from June 25–30 and July 11–31.

For select Disney Value Resort Hotels, get $50 per room, per night from July 1–10 and August 1–September 14. Get $35 per room, per night from June 25–30 and July 11–31.

The number of packages available for this offer is limited. Everyone in the same room must have the same package. Advance reservations are required.

About Disney Dining Promo Card

You can use your Disney Dining Promo Card to buy meals, snacks, treats, and drinks at select participating dining locations across Disney World Resort. This includes quick-service venues, food carts, and table-service restaurants. There are locations that do not accept the Dining Promo Card, so check the list of exclusions.

You will receive your promo card through email when you check in to your resort.

