TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

This Cruise Line Just Announced It’s Increasing Gratuities And Other Costs — Here’s How Much

Amy Sward
Jan.9.2023
A cruise ship in the Canary islands
A cruise ship in the Canary islands
Photo credit: underworld / Shutterstock.com
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Amy Sward
    Jan.9.2023

    With a new year comes new rates onboard Carnival Cruise Line ships. The major cruise line is the latest to increase gratuities and other fees.

    Increased Gratuities

    Carnival is raising the standard room gratuity to $16 per day per person. That’s up $1.50 from its current rate. Cruisers booking suites will see the same increase, from $16.50 to $18 per person per day.

    “Our shipboard team members work hard to provide exceptional service and the friendly, welcoming, and outstanding work of Carnival crew is widely recognized across the industry and amongst cruise fans,” Carnival Cruise spokesperson Matt Lupoli says. “We believe our guests will agree this slight increase is well-deserved.”

    The higher rates take effect on April 1, 2023. Travelers on cruises before this date will pay the current gratuity amount, with cruises leaving after April 1 will pay the increased amount. Note that if you choose to pre-pay your onboard gratuities, you will be eligible to pay the lower rate, as long as you pay them before the April 1 deadline.

    The gratuities are automatically applied to your statement at the end of the cruise. As with most cruise lines, if you feel the gratuities are not appropriate, you can adjust the gratuity amount by visiting the customer service desk onboard. Carnival does not allow gratuity adjustments after you leave the ship.

    Wi-Fi Rates

    Carnival is also increasing the cost of onboard Wi-Fi beginning this month. Carnival offers three internet packages. The Social plan — which allows users to access social media and airline websites — will go from $10.20 to $12.75. The Value plan, which includes all of that plus news, entertainment, and finance websites, is now $17, up from $14.45. And the Premium plan will jump from $17 to $22. That plan enables cruisers to use video messaging when coverage allows.

    Industry Standard

    This is the second fee increase in the past year by Carnival; it last raised rates in May 2022. Other major cruise lines Princess, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean also raised their gratuities within the last year. The cruise industry cites high inflation as the reason for the hikes, as well as its continued attempt to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic which nearly collapsed the cruise industry.

    If a cruise is on your travel itinerary, check out our favorite places to visit in 2023, plus the eight things we always do while cruising.

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Amy Sward Amy Sward View Full Profile

      Amy’s passion for traveling and writing started at a young age. She grew up traveling with her family -- visiting three continents by the time she was 16. She’s always looking for her next trip and isn't happy until she has at least one (or two) on the horizon. She is most fulfilled when she’s exploring new areas like a local and finding good deals on travel and activities.

      Amy studied broadcast journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She started her career as a TV news producer in Tulsa and Denver, winning 4 Emmy Awards for her work. She’s also worked in production for HGTV and as a spokeswoman for a small Colorado mountain town.

      Amy is married with two young kids. Both kids got their passports before age one, as it’s her goal to instill the travel bug in them from a young age. If you can’t find Amy at an airport, you can find her trying out new restaurants, reading, or running.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.