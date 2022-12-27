Disney Cruise Line Announces Full Itinerary To Caribbean, Mexico In 2024

If you’ve been dreaming of setting sail for crystal blue waters, white sand beaches, and lots of adventures, then Disney Cruise Line plans to make that come true. It has announced its tropical cruise itineraries for 2024.

You can now book your magical vacation on board one of five ships setting sail from Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and California.

Disney Dream

Set sail from south Florida on board the Disney Dream with three- or four-night getaways to the Bahamas, and five-night trips to the western Caribbean. All sailings include Broadway-style shows, innovative dining, character encounters, and fireworks on the open waters. You’ll also make a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island exclusively available to Disney Cruise line passengers.

Disney Wish

Step aboard Disney’s newest ship in the fleet, the Disney Wish, with three- and four-night trips to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay. Cruises will leave from Port Canaveral, Florida, Disney’s home port. During your voyage, enjoy entertainment that brings Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars stories to life.

Disney Fantasy

Also departing from Port Canaveral is the Disney Fantasy with a seven-night sailing to the beaches of the eastern and western Caribbean. The eastern Caribbean itinerary visits Tortola and St. Thomas. The western Caribbean sailings make stops at ports in Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. On board the Fantasy, you’ll also make a stop at Castaway Cay, spend several days at sea, and enjoy plenty of entertainment, fun, and relaxation.

Disney Magic

Early in 2024, the Disney Magic will have two limited-time engagements in Galveston, Texas. After ringing in the New Year, the ship will set sail for the Caribbean with four- to six-night voyages through the end of January. Then, between March and April, a popular time for spring break, the Disney Magic will take off on cruises from four to seven nights to the western Caribbean.

For the second consecutive year, the Disney Magic will leave the port in February from New Orleans for four-, five-, and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean. The Big Easy is the city that inspired Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog.

Disney Wonder

After its inaugural season in Australia and New Zealand, the Disney Wonder will make its way back to San Diego, California, in March 2024. From there, it will embark on three- to seven-night voyages to Mexico, including the Baja Peninsula. Your trip will include stops at some of Mexico’s most popular destinations including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Ensenada, and Catalina Island.

About Castaway Cay

Located in the Bahamas, there is something for everyone in your family at Castaway Cay. Spend the day at the beach, water play areas, walking trails, or shopping. There is a family beach as well as Serenity Bay — an adults-only beach exclusively for adults 18 and over. There are games in the shade such as table tennis, foosball, pool, and basketball, or play volleyball or tetherball on the beach. You can rent bikes, boats, paddle boats, snorkel equipment, and kayaks. There is also food, drinks, and plenty of shopping.

