Things to Do on Disney Wish Excursions | My 11 Favorite Experiences On Board

For the first time in forever, the Disney Cruise Line has added a brand-new ship to its fleet. The 4,000-passenger Disney Wish is the cruise line’s first new ship in 10 years, and it was worth the wait. Disney Wish is filled with magical experiences, innovative technology, cinematic dining adventures, and immersive storytelling that brings much-loved Disney characters to life.

Joining the rest of Disney’s fleet, Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy, is Disney Cruise’s newest ship, the Disney Wish. This vacation experience is designed to please families and multigenerational groups as well as adults traveling without kids. This floating luxury resort is packed with boatloads of fun, superb family-friendly staterooms, and some royal suites. Disney Wish sails 3- and 4-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida to Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s island in the Bahamas. Guests often combine these sailings with a few days at Walt Disney World to get the best Disney vacation on both land and sea.

Disney Wish excursions are highly popular due to their exceptional entertainment and high-quality service. With a wide range of activities tailored for all ages, they offer unforgettable boat experiences that complement the magic of Disney vacations, creating cherished memories for families worldwide.

I was invited by Disney Cruise Line to be their guest on the Disney Wish christening cruise. Several attractions and experiences still needed a little pixie dust to be fully ready, but we were able to sample nearly all of them during our 3-night sailing.

Here are my 10 favorite experiences on the new Disney Wish:

11 Things to Do on Disney Wish Excursions

1. Making A Grand Entrance

The dazzling, fairytale-inspired Grand Hall welcomes guests as they board the Disney Wish. Photo credit: Nancy Schretter

There’s something special about stepping aboard the Disney Wish. The ship’s theme is “enchantment.” The magic comes alive when entering the dazzling fairytale-inspired Grand Hall. While boarding, a crew member announces your name to all those in the Grand Hall, and clapping ensues. While this occurs on every Disney Cruise Line ship, the Grand Hall’s opulent setting made me feel like I was being formally welcomed to Cinderella’s castle at sea.

The Grand Hall’s magnificent chandelier features a spectacular wishing star that comes alive at certain times through the wonders of technology. Children receive their own wishing wand upon boarding so they can make their first vacation wish when entering the Grand Hall. Make sure to return to the Grand Hall in the evening to experience the mesmerizing “Kiss Goodnight” during your Disney Wish cruise.

Pro Tip: Look for Disney princesses appearing on the balcony of the Grand Hall as you enter. Disney characters can often be seen in and around the Grand Hall during sailings. Check the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app for scheduled appearances.

2. Feeling Like A Kid Again

Chewbacca strikes a pose at Star Wars: Cargo Bay in Disney’s Oceaneer Club on the Disney Wish Photo credit: Nancy Schretter

The Disney Wish is an exceptional vacation destination for kids, teens, and adults who love staying connected with their inner child. Guests become immersed in a wonderland of familiar stories and beloved Disney characters. I always look forward to seeing the magic through kids’ eyes on a Disney cruise, and the Disney Wish kids’ and teen’s clubs are out of this world. Adults will be jealous, and kids won’t want to leave.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club

Disney’s Oceaneer Club is the best cruise ship area I’ve seen for children ages three to 12. The kids club features more extraordinarily well-themed areas than ever, including Fairytale Hall, Star Wars: Cargo Bay, Marvel Super Hero Academy, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, and Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck. The attention to detail in these spaces is mind-blowing, particularly in Star Wars: Cargo Bay. Children can check in to Disney’s Oceaneer Club in the Grand Hall, then slide “down the rabbit hole” directly to their club on Deck 2.

Pro Tip: Adults can access Disney’s Oceaneer Club and the Oceaneer Club slide at the open house on embarkation day and during select Oceaneer Club open house events throughout the voyage. Ride the slide — your inner child will love it!

“It’s A Small World” Nursery

Plus Other Kids’ And Young Adult Areas

Kids of all ages have their special place on the Disney Wish. “It’s a small world” nursery caters to young cruisers ages six months to three years, while tweens and teens have their own hangouts. Edge is for tweens aged 11 to 14 and teens aged 14 to 17 have stylish Vibe. There’s also The Hideaway, a multi-purpose area that hosts events for young adults aged 18 to 20.

3. Riding AquaMouse

AquaMouse, the “first Disney attraction at sea” Photo credit: Amy Smith / Disney Cruise Line

Disney calls AquaMouse its “first Disney attraction at sea,” and this first-of-its-kind water coaster delivers tons of family fun. As an avid lover of waterslides and coasters, AquaMouse was a must-do on my Disney Wish voyage. Based on The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series, the ride includes 760 feet of tubes winding around the ship’s top deck, over 60 water features, special lighting effects, an entertaining cinematic show, and spectacular ocean views.

Guests board their two-seat ride raft and are conveyed through the lift hill tunnel while watching one of two new Disney animated short cartoons. Then, you’re off on a wild ride up around the ship’s upper decks, jetting up and down via speed blasters. It’s a cute ride — and you will certainly get wet.

AquaMouse age and height requirements make the attraction accessible to many families with kids. The water ride is fun and adventurous without being too scary or overwhelming for younger kids. The Disney Wish family area also features six pools, plus a Toy Story Splash Zone for little ones.

Pro Tip: AquaMouse lines can be lengthy, so go first thing in the morning or during dinner seatings. If there are long lines, check out Chip ’n Dale’s Pool on Deck 14. It offers covered loungers and incredible views.

4. Adults-Only Restaurants

The decadent six-layer carrot cake at Palo Steakhouse, one of two adults-only specialty dining venues on the Disney Wish Photo credit: Nancy Schretter

Palo Steakhouse

Palo Steakhouse is one of two exquisite adults-only specialty dining venues on Disney Wish. It’s an elegant Beauty and the Beast-inspired setting with wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows, cozy booths, and spectacular views. The service and cuisine are exceptional. Our meal at Palo Steakhouse was one of the best we’ve had on a cruise and included antipasti, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, pan-seared salmon, and butternut squash agnolotti. The tiramisu and six-layer carrot cake are decadent and delicious.

Enchanté By Chef Arnaud Lallement

The ship’s second adults-only dining experience is Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, a celebrated gourmet restaurant created by three-star Michelin French Chef Arnaud Lallement.

Pro Tip: There’s an additional charge to dine at both restaurants. Guests must be 18 or older, and reservations should be made as far in advance as possible.\

5. The Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party

The fireworks display during Disney Wish’s nighttime deck celebration, Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party Photo credit: Amy Smith and Matt Stroshane / Disney Cruise Line

Disney’s parks are famed for their spectacular nighttime events, so it’s no surprise this floating theme park at sea has an amazing celebration as well. The “Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party” is a brand-new version of Disney Cruise Line’s pirate-themed nighttime deck party featuring live rock ‘n’ roll music, stunts, amazing special effects, and even a fireworks show at sea.

Inspired by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, the Pirate Night extravaganza features Captain Redd and her pirate band along with an appearance by Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney Cruise Line is the only cruise line that includes fireworks shows regularly on its voyages, and I always look forward to their dazzling displays.

Pro Tip: The fireworks launch over the Disney ship’s starboard side. We watched from Deck 12, and the views were incredible.

6. Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

Bar at the Disney Wish‘s Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge Photo credit: Nancy Schretter

I couldn’t wait to experience Disney Wish’s Star Wars-themed bar at sea, and the immersive experience lived up to the hype for me. Yes, there’s a $5,000 drink on the menu, but this venue is so much more. The lounge is designed to feel like a lavish starcruiser where guests can sip creative intergalactic concoctions while enjoying the panoramic vistas of galaxies far, far away. I was completely mesmerized watching the action-packed encounters and stunning views of places like Endor and Tatooine. The viewport’s scenes blur as the ship periodically “jumps” to a new location via hyperspace, and it’s hard to get bored.

The highly themed cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks here are great. Some of our favorites included the zero-proof Temple Twist, The Golden One from the Moons of Endor, Berken’s Flow, and The Chancellor — complete with an added bubble of cinnamon smoke.

Pro Tip: This sought-after experience is currently limited to 45 minutes. Guests can make reservations using the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app on embarkation day once they are on board. Families can access the lounge during the day, but the space converts to adults-only at 9 p.m.

7. Disney Wish’s Rotational Dining

Ant-Man and the Wasp visit a table at the Worlds of Marvel “cinematic dining experience.” Photo credit: Amy Smith / Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish offers three rotational specialty quality dining venues for guests, including the first and only Frozen and Marvel-inspired restaurants at sea. No surcharges are involved, and your wait staff moves dining rooms with you each night.

Worlds Of Marvel

Worlds of Marvel is an interactive cinematic delight featuring Avengers: Quantum Encounter starring Ant-Man and the Wasp. The dining experience is filled with mission-intensive storytelling, Marvel-inspired menu items, and character appearances that will keep both adults and kids engaged. Each table has a quantum core, and we had fun interacting with it to help save the day.

Pro Tip: It’s great to attend the Marvel Super Hero Academy open house to get the backstory for the Worlds of Marvel cinematic entertainment show.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure

Celebrate the engagement of Queen Anna and Kristoff at Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure. This entertaining dinner theater-type experience stars favorite characters from Disney’s blockbuster hit Frozen. Guests will enjoy the character interactions, live band, great food, and fantastic entertainers who bring the world of Frozen to life. The Nordic-style cuisine is excellent here, particularly the seafood.

1923

Disney Wish‘s third restaurant, 1923, offers a classy entertainment-free dining experience where the food is the star of the show. One half of the restaurant is dedicated to Walt Disney and the other to Roy Disney.

8. Adults-Only Areas

The Bayou, an adults-only lounge inspired by The Princess and the Frog Photo credit: Nancy Schretter

The Disney Wish was designed to cater to adults sailing without children as well as parents and grandparents traveling with kids. As a result, there are plenty of adult-only spaces spread across multiple decks, and the cocktail lounges are superb. My favorites were The Rose, Nightingale’s, and The Bayou, a stunning magnolia-canopied lounge inspired by Disney Animation Studios’ film The Princess and the Frog.

Additional memorable adults-only spots on the Disney Wish include the Quiet Cove’s aft-facing infinity pool, the Moana-inspired Cove Café, and the Senses Spa’s Rainforest experience featuring a brand-new outdoor oasis. Purchase rainforest passes as far in advance as possible.

Pro Tip: There’s live jazz music in the evenings at The Bayou and live piano music at Nightingale’s. If you want to have more time for evening entertainment, it might be best to choose the early dinner seating.

9. Enchanting New Shows

Disney The Little Mermaid, an original stage adaptation of The Little Mermaid exclusively on the Disney Wish Photo credit: Amy Smith / Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s entertainment is Broadway-caliber, and the Walt Disney Theatre’s immersive performances bring the magic to life. We saw previews of Disney The Little Mermaid and Disney Seas the Adventure, two brand-new shows making their debut on the Disney Wish. Both were outstanding. Guests will also be able to enjoy a reimagined adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin — A Musical Spectacular on future Disney Wish sailings.

Entertainment choices abound on the Disney Wish, including free first-run movie showings in the Never Land and Wonderland cinemas, shows and interactive features on the Grand Hall’s atrium stage, and programming in the new Luna entertainment hub. This wealth of indoor entertainment options will help keep families happy, even in inclement weather.

Pro Tip: Wheelchair-accessible seating is available in Disney Wish cinemas and the Walt Disney Theatre. Starting 30 minutes before show times, crew members are available at the Deck 3 entrance to the Walt Disney Theatre to assist guests to wheelchair-accessible seating.

10. Incredible, Interactive Games

An obstacle course in the Incredi-Games in the Hero Zone sports arena Photo credit: Amy Smith / Disney Cruise Line

Disney Uncharted Adventure

Disney Uncharted Adventure is a first-of-its-kind interactive game played through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app. We previewed this free immersive experience on our sailing, and it takes storytelling to a new level. Guests can create their own avatars and then head out on themed quests throughout the ship. The multidimensional journey features augmented reality and special effects, unlocking hidden layers of magic around the ship. I loved being immersed in this adventure, and the technology is amazing.

Pro Tip: Disney Uncharted Adventure is a fantastic experience to play with family and friends. Families can play together by linking up to six mobile devices at once or team up by using just one or two devices at a time.

Hero Zone

More action-packed games are available in Disney Wish’s Hero Zone sports arena. Don’t miss running through The Incredibles-themed inflatable obstacle course, which is featured in the ship’s Incredi-Games experience. It’s lots of fun, and it’s not just for kids. Time slots are pre-announced, so check the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app to see when the obstacle course will be available.

11. Experience a Port Adventure During Cruises

Exploring the ports on your own is an option, but you can also choose to purchase Disney’s Port Adventures. Known also as Shore Excursions, or Port Excursions, Disney Cruise Line Port Adventures have one thing in common. They offer a great opportunity to embark on a local adventure.

You might have hundreds of possibilities to choose from depending on the destination and there’s a port excursion for every budget. You can spend under $20 on a two-seater paddle boat at Castaway Cay or you can charter a private fishing vessel for the day in Tortola, BVI for several thousands.

It’s common for the more popular shore excursions to sell out well in advance so book as early as possible. Just don’t let the priciest options scare you away. Many excursions fall well below a hundred dollars per person and are quite reasonable.

Some port adventures include a bus ride of several hours where much of your time is spent getting to your destination and back to the ship so you should consider these carefully before booking them.

Pro Tip: The total transportation time is included in the description of the port excursion, or ask at the Port Adventures desk.

FAQs

What Are Disney’s Port Adventures?

Port Adventures are Disney’s shore excursions that have been specially selected by Disney Cruise Line and include the very best each destination has to offer. Port Adventures and other booked onboard activities are charged to Disney Cruise Line guests’ onboard accounts.

How to Make a Disney Cruise Line Reservation?

A Disney Cruise Line reservation is easy to make on their cruise listing page. You can also make reservations through your tour operators or by calling Disney Cruises. Available cruises are listed by Ports of Departure, Ports of Call, Port Adventures, or Disney Cruise Ship.

What Is Disney’s Private Island?

Almost all of Disney’s Bahamian and Caribbean cruises include a day at Disney’s private island: Castaway Cay, which is a tiny islet in the Bahamas. For many people, Castaway Cay is the best part of a cruise.

How to Pick the Best Disney Port Adventures and Shore Excursions?

The best is to take a hard look at the description of your port adventures and shore excursions. Is there a meal included? Is it just transportation to a destination and back? Many Caribbean shore excursions are simply putting you on a bus and driving you to the sand.

Why Are Disney Cruises Special?

From immersive dining adventures to Disney’s first-ever attraction at sea, these Disney ships present truly magical vacations that visit many exciting destinations. It offers kids’ clubs and activities to suit babies through teens and has several adult-only areas on the ship.