6 Magical Christmas Market River Cruises You Can Still Book For This Year

River cruises offer leisurely exploration and intimate adventures. Taking a river cruise around the holidays means you get to experience timeless traditions, like European Christmas markets. Our travel advisor, Carie Skerritt, says, “The best part about Christmas markets is immersing yourself in the culture of the community.”

Christmas tree at the famous Christmas Market in Strasbourg Photo credit: Leonid Andronov / Shutterstock.com

European Christmas Market Magic

Warm up with a steamy mug of mulled wine as you wander the enchanting stalls of some of the largest and most famous Christmas markets in Europe. Shop handmade ornaments, toys, and gifts as you inhale the festive aroma of gingerbread and roasted chestnuts. Dazzling decorations and lights delight the eyes, while the sound of Christmas carolers and church bells fills the air.

Most European Christmas markets are open from the last week of November through December 22. Several of these Christmas market river cruises start in November, so you can still be home in plenty of time for the holidays.

What To Expect On An AmaWaterway Luxury Christmas Market River Cruise

A large variety of activities, including tours and a choice of excursions, lets cruisers choose their own adventure. AmaWaterways’ Christmas market cruises are decked out in holiday cheer. Onboard experiences include “Shoes for St. Nick” where passengers set slippers out to be filled with treats just like European children do on St. Nicholas Day. Guests are invited to deck the halls during the ship’s Tree-Trimming Party. If you cruise on Christmas Eve, you can expect to find Christmas cookies in your stateroom. A holiday feast, complete with all the trimmings, tops it all off.

A large variety of activities, including tours and a choice of excursions, lets cruisers choose their own adventure. AmaWaterways' Christmas market cruises are decked out in holiday cheer. Onboard experiences include "Shoes for St. Nick" where passengers set slippers out to be filled with treats just like European children do on St. Nicholas Day. Guests are invited to deck the halls during the ship's Tree-Trimming Party. If you cruise on Christmas Eve, you can expect to find Christmas cookies in your stateroom. A holiday feast, complete with all the trimmings, tops it all off.

Christkindlmarkt Hellbrunn Palace Photo credit: footageclips / Shutterstock.com

1. Christmas Markets On The Danube

Budapest To Vilshofen

Length: 7 Nights

7 Nights Starting Price Per Person: $3,499

$3,499 Dates: December 4, 11–23

This route cruises along the second-longest river in Europe through Austria, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia, stopping in the capital cities of Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna, as well as Salzburg. Both Magna on the Danube and Christmas Markets on the Danube tours cruise through The Wachau Valley, where you can take a walking tour of Dürnstein.

This river cruise also gives you the opportunity to visit Linz, where you can find one of the most beautiful Austrian Christmas markets at Hellbrunn Palace. It also stops in Passau, where a walking tour brings you to St. Stephen’s Square and its baroque cathedral in the heart of Old Town. At Passau Christkindlmarkt, you can find cute little Bavarian-style model houses, cookie cutters, and olive wood products from Assisi.

Christmas market in Heidelberg Photo credit: Sina Ettmer Photography / Shutterstock.com

2. Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Amsterdam To Basel (Or Reverse)

Length: 7 Nights

7 Nights Starting Price Per Person: $3,499

$3,499 Dates: November 28–December 21

Cruise through France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland as the Rhine takes you to several European towns with cherished Christmas markets. In Cologne, visit Christmas Market at the Cathedral, one of the best German Christmas markets. Located in the heart of the city, the market takes place at the foot of a UNESCO-designated Gothic cathedral.

What’s better than shopping? Shopping while tipsy! Go wine tasting in the winemaking town of Rüdesheim then enjoy holiday traditions from around the world at the Rüdesheim Christmas Market of Nations. Other options include a gondola ride christmas market combo as well as a guided bike tour of the Rheingau German wine region and Christmas markets.

Known as the Capital of Noël, Strasbourg boasts the oldest and largest Christmas Market in France, Christkindelsmärik. Check out the world’s largest Advent calendar at the Heidelberg Christmas Market, where the town hall windows count down the days to Christmas, revealing the portrait of a world-famous artist each night.

Traditional Gingerbread heart cookie (Lebkuchenherz) with sugar icing Photo credit: Corinna Haselmayer / Shutterstock.com

3. Iconic Christmas Markets

Nuremberg To Budapest (Or Reverse)

Length: 7 Nights

7 Nights Starting Price Per Person: $3,399

$3,399 Dates: November 26–December 23

As the name suggests, this cruise takes you through Austria, Germany, and Hungary to some of the most iconic Christmas markets on the Danube. Nuremberg’s historic Christkindlesmarkt is perhaps the best-known Christmas market in Germany. According to our expert tips on European Christmas markets, you should try the mulled wine from Vollrath’s Heidelbeergluhwein and Nuernberger Rostbratwürste (famous grilled sausage in a bun), and pick up a Zwetschgenmännlein, a unique figurine carved out of dried plums.

Step back in time at a Bavarian castle at Regensburg’s Romantic Christmas Market. Some craftsmen sell toys, such as dolls and marionettes, while others peddle their pottery and paintings at the Lucreziamarkt. While in Vienna, you’ll find a Christmas market seemingly around every corner. Finish the trip by exploring the beautiful markets of Budapest.

Visitors drink gluhwein at the Christmas market in Rudisheim, Germany Photo credit: steve estvanik / Shutterstock.com

4. Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Christmas

Amsterdam To Basel (Or Reverse)

Length: 7 Nights

7 Nights Starting Price Per Person: $2,499

$2,499 Dates: November 28–December 25

Encompassing the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland, this fantastic Rhine River cruise offers fairytale castles and historic vineyards in addition to Christmas markets. Starting in canal-laden Amsterdam, this cruise winds its way through the German city of Cologne, where you can browse the city’s most impressive Christmas markets.

Then it’s on to the winemaking hamlet of Rüdesheim and the festive Christmas markets of Heidelberg. Forty hilltop castles and fortresses dot the banks of the historic Rhine Gorge, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Cross the border into the majestic mountain landscapes of France’s Alsace region as sweeping Swiss Alps views await in Strasbourg.

A tiny village of little red-roofed stalls sits beneath an elaborate tree and the gothic Cologne Cathedral. Photo credit: Mapics / Shutterstock.com

5. Treasures Of The Main & Rhine

Nuremberg To Amsterdam

Length: 7 Nights

Starting Price Per Person: $2,499

Dates: September 26–November 28

This 7-night cruise from Nuremberg to Amsterdam sets sail starting as early as September. Stop in Bamberg to taste the city’s famous smoked beer and visit its charming Christmas markets. A stop in Würzburg includes a walking tour of festive Christmas markets. In Wertheim, choose between taking a guided tour of the historic city center and local Christmas markets or learning the art of pretzel-making at a local bakery.

Then, meander from the Main River to the Rhine to get to the winemaking town of Rüdesheim. One of the excursions includes a wine tasting with a local vintner and a visit to the town’s fairytale Christmas markets. During your stop in Cologne, stroll through 160 wooden pavilions, watching artisans work as you sip mulled wine.

Regensburg Christmas Market Photo credit: Mikhail Markovskiy / Shutterstock.com

6. Magna On The Danube

Budapest To Vilshofen (Or Reverse)

Length: 7 Nights

7 Nights Starting Price Per Person: $3,040

$3,040 Dates: November 26–December 17

Experience Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Germany (including the iconic capital cities of Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna). Peruse some of the best holiday markets in Europe, including Regensburg and Salzburg. Budapest Christmas Market is Hungary’s largest. Taking place on the cobblestone Vorosmarty Square, this handcrafts-only market is a great place to find one-of-a-kind gifts. With over 150 vendor stalls, Vienna’s Christkindlmarkt takes place in front of its 19th-century town hall.

