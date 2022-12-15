7 Essentials To Maximize Space In A Cruise Cabin, As Told By Experts

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

One of the best ways to travel efficiently and see as many places as you can in one trip is by going on a cruise. They are packed with entertainment and allow us to see the world in a very leisurely way. But one thing you can’t escape from are the small rooms. Most cruise ship rooms are between 150 and 185 square feet, so it is important to try to get the most out of that small space.

Luckily, there are several ways to make that tiny cabin seem bigger than it actually is. We polled frequent cruise ship travelers to see how they’re able to best use that tiny space. Here are their seven essentials so you can do the same.

Strongman Magnets Buy Now $10.49 “Most cruisers don’t realize that cabin walls are made of metal! These magnet hooks will stick just about anywhere in your stateroom. Add a hook for conveniently hanging towels, bathing suits, and more. We always stick a couple just inside our door to hang our cruise lanyards. That way, we never forget or lose those during our trip.” — Jeremy Camosse, author of Cruise Hacks

Simple Houseware Hanging Shoe Organizer Buy Now $9.97 “Simple Houseware sells a hanging shoe organizer on Amazon, and that has to be the smartest thing you can purchase for a cruise. Not only can you store your shoes in them, but all of your toiletries and accessories too. It frees up plenty of sink space that would otherwise be cluttered and doesn’t take up space when you hang it up. You’ll be amazed at how much space this option gives you. The best part is its $10 price tag.” — Larry Snider, VP of Operations of Casago Vacation Rentals

Power Cube Outlet Extender Buy Now $14.99 “This is the most compact charging device we’ve ever used. And, it’s non-surge protected and fully cruise compliant. Cruise cabins come with just one outlet, yet we always have our phones, tablets, e-readers, and other devices to charge. It’s always a struggle to figure out who gets to charge their stuff, resulting in half-charged devices for the day, [but] this must-have cruise item lets us power up six items at a time. Best of all, it takes up less space than an apple.” — Jeremy Camosse, author of Cruise Hacks

Cruise Organizer Holder Retardent Pocket Buy Now $17.99 “There’s very little counter or shelf space in the average stateroom. Here’s a cruise hack that most fail to take advantage of; use ‘vertical space.’ A hanging organizer allows you to store and easily access the items that would otherwise pile up in the corners of your cabin. This particular item is flame retardant, so it adheres to cruise line policies and won’t be confiscated while boarding. It’s also very lightweight and takes up next to no size when collapsed. It easily hangs on your interior cabin door with three included hooks.” — Jeremy Camosse, author of Cruise Hacks

DonYeco 5-Shelf Over The Door Organize Buy Now $25.99 “For less than $30, this foldable over-the-door organizer is less than 3×2 inches when folded, super lightweight, and fully adjustable. I take it with me on every cruise I go on (and I’ve been on many cruises). I can ultimately maximize the use of the cabin bathroom door and chuck all the kid’s bits and bobs in the fabric baskets. It comes with four main baskets (each big enough for a pair of shoes plus additional smaller items) and top slots. “It is honestly the best thing I have ever bought and has revolutionized my storage issues when on cruises. It keeps the cabin free from clutter, is easy to fold away, and takes up hardly any room in the suitcase. It’s genius!” — Elaine Warren, founder and CEO of The Family Cruise Companion

Winsome Luggage Rack Buy Now $41.75 “There are a few different products that can help make the most of your cabin space on a cruise. One option is to bring a luggage rack. This will free up floor space and can be easily packed away when not in use. It’s very easy to pack and set up, and will help to make your cruise more comfortable and organized.” — Rebecca Keller, head of Diversity, Health & Lifestyle at Debt Bombshell

Royce & Rocket Suitcase Buy Now $595 “If you need to maximize space or stay organized in smaller spaces, I absolutely LOVE these suitcases by Royce & Rocket. Their innovative design makes staying organized a breeze whether you’re on a ship, in a hotel room, or just like things neat and tidy. The extra pockets allow for more packing, whether that be more clothes or souvenirs for friends and family.” — Allison Baxley, Renovating Life

