17 Pieces Every Woman Needs To Build Her Carry-On Capsule Wardrobe

Imagine navigating the airport with just a carry-on. One lone bag glides behind you as you make your way to the check-in kiosk. From there, you skip the line to check your bags and head directly to security. When you arrive at your destination, you stride right out the door instead of waiting at baggage claim. Sounds like a dream — one that can come true with our carry-on capsule wardrobe.
Chico’s is our go-to for functional, versatile, travel-friendly clothing, so that’s what we’re filling our suitcase with. We love this brand for its inclusive sizing options and looks that are somehow simultaneously comfortable, stylish, and timeless. When curating our carry-on capsule wardrobe, we looked for lightweight, durable pieces that are appropriate for a wide range of activities. Ironing is not on the itinerary, so we selected wrinkle-resistant pieces from Chico’s treasured Travelers collection. We picked packable clothing that can easily be folded or rolled up to take up minimal space in your luggage. We also chose neutral tones that are easy to mix and match with a selection of statement pieces.
Whatever is on your agenda — from excursions to exercise — Chico’s has you covered (literally). Keep calm and “carry-on” these perfectly packable tops, pants, dresses, shoes, and accessories from Chico’s. Stay tuned until the end for outfit ideas.
Tops
Travelers Button Detail Top
Made of travel-friendly, wrinkle-resistant fabric, Chico’s Travelers Button Detail Top is a great piece to pack in your carry-on. This black top is not so basic with button detail accents on the shoulders. Versatile enough to go with just about anything, this short sleeve scoop neck tunic pairs perfectly with the matching Travelers Classic Button-Hem Crops. Plus, it’s machine washable!
Travelers Floral V-Neck Tunic
Also made of wrinkle-resistant, travel-friendly fabric, this Travelers Floral V-Neck Tunic features 3/4-length sleeves, a beautiful floral stencil print, and slits on the sleeve cuffs. This machine-washable tunic pairs nicely with Travelers Classic Button-Hem Crops for a fresh look no matter how long you’ve been traveling.
No-Iron Linen 3/4 Sleeve Shirt
Lightweight, breathable, and comfortable, Chico’s No-Iron Linen 3/4 Sleeve Shirt is perfect for spring. Available in seven colors, this customer favorite features 3/4-length sleeves and a shirttail hem. Unlike many other collared button-downs, it is machine washable. At 28 inches, it is long enough to wear with leggings, but these Brigitte Slim Crops dress it up a little more.
Pants
Travelers Classic Button-Hem Crops
Leave it to Chico’s to combine style with a comfortable elastic waistband. Their much-loved Travelers Pants get a little upgrade with shiny button details in the Travelers Classic Button-Hem Crops. Soft, wrinkle-resistant, sustainable fabric meets a great fit in these machine-washable cropped pants that are sure to become your faves. Dress them up or down. As one reviewer shares, “Both the fabric and the cut of these pants make them extremely comfortable and flexible for both casual and dressy events.” Available in both regular and petite sizes, you’ll want to buy them in both black and brown.
Brigitte Slim Crops
Offering the comfort of slightly stretchy fabric combined with a great fit, Chico’s Brigitte Slim Crops feature So Slimming® 360 technology. The improved panel is smoother than ever to flatten your figure from front to back. These machine-washable cropped pants come in five neutral colors to go with everything. It’s easy to dress them up or down. Wear them with the no-iron linen top for an effortlessly put-together business-casual look you can pull right out of your carry-on.
Zenergy Scuba Contrast Ankle Pants
Track pants get an upgrade in Chico’s Zenergy® Scuba Contrast Ankle Pants. Featuring a zip flare at the ankle, these babies belong in your carry-on capsule wardrobe because they work for traveling, exercising, and even sleeping. Super-soft, machine-washable scuba material offers the comfort of sweats with a sporty style. “They are comfortable, soft, flattering, and look sharp!” raves one reviewer. Complete the look with your favorite tee, the matching Zenergy® Scuba Contrast Jacket, and Chico’s Leather Platform Sneakers.
Jacket
Zenergy Scuba Contrast Jacket
Chico’s Zenergy® Scuba Contrast Jacket pairs perfectly with the Zenergy® Scuba Contrast Ankle Pants for a look that works for both travel and exercise. Made of the same soft and stretchy scuba fabric as the matching joggers, this comfy top layer features a front-zip closure, front pockets, and a drawstring hood. One reviewer calls it “the perfect jacket,” noting its curved hemline that is longer in the front and back than on the sides for a flattering look.
Dresses
Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
Packing a dress is always a good idea, and the Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress will roll up nicely in your carry-on. Made with machine-washable, travel-friendly, and wrinkle-resistant fabric, this short-sleeved scoop-neck dress comes in three colors. The black is also available in petite.
“I love how this fabric skims over your body and hangs beautifully,” said one reviewer. “The side slits are welcome for cooling airflow and are not too high. Depending on the shoes and accessories, this dress can be casual or dressy. I plan on taking it on many travels.”
Zenergy UPF Bungee Dress
Comfortable, lightweight, and fun, Chico’s Zenergy UPF Bungee Dress has buyers clamoring for more colors. “It’s a perfect length just to the bottom of my knee and hides a multitude of sins,” reveals one reviewer. It flows nicely and has pockets! The four-way-stretch Neema fabric is machine washable, does not wrinkle easily, and protects from UVA and UVB rays. Featuring elbow sleeves and a bungee hem, this versatile collared dress can be worn with sneakers for a sporty look, or dressed up with slides. Wear it with leggings or tapered pants on chilly days.
Shoes
Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules
How beautiful are these Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules?! Comfy and chic, they are perfect for spring and summer. Crafted from raffia, these slip-on mules feature fringe uppers. Soft, padded fabric lining and memory foam padding offer all-day comfort with a flexible slip-resistant outsole. What makes them carry-on-capsule-wardrobe-worthy? Their neutral color lends itself to several different outfits, pairing well with pants or jeans as well as this Neutral Crossbody Bag.
Leather Platform Sneakers
Take casual wear to the next level with Chico’s Leather Platform Sneakers. Super comfortable and chic, these lace-up sneakers have a 1-inch platform. Made with quality soft Nappa leather, these shoes are lined with plush terry fabric and have a padded footbed and a flexible slip-resistant outsole so you can explore in them all day long. Metallic accents on the back make them very stylish and trendy. The left sneaker has “Love Chico’s” embossed in gold lettering.
It’s hard to find footwear that pairs just as well with dresses as shorts and jeans, which is why these tennies belong in your carry-on capsule. “These are the most comfortable shoes,” comments one reviewer, “I love the look and they make a great outfit with ankle jeans or pants and a no-iron shirt.”
Chain Link Leather Slides
Stylish, classy, and comfy, Chico’s Chain Link Leather Slides have both gold and silver hardware to match whichever jewelry you choose. Crafted with soft Nappa leather, these slip-on slides feature memory foam sock padding; a soft, padded, breathable synthetic lining; and a flexible slip-resistant outsole. The 1-inch heel makes them slightly more dressy than flats while being comfortable enough to wear for prolonged periods of time. Pack them to wear with dresses, pants, and Chico’s Quilted Crossbody Bag.
Accessories
Silver Tone Front To Back Hoop Earrings
Chico’s Silver Tone Front to Back Hoop Earrings have a clean and sophisticated design that adds a unique touch to any ensemble. These hand-crafted hoops are on a post and have an angular shape that sets them apart from their cohorts. Get the matching Silver Tone Bib Necklace and toss it in your carry-on for day or night wear.
Silver Tone Bib Necklace
Speaking of the Silver Tone Bib Necklace, this versatile statement piece is a must-have with a great price point. This hand-crafted, single-strand necklace has a lobster claw clasp closure. Wear it with matching earrings, or separately. It looks great with all of the tops in our carry-on capsule wardrobe, especially Chico’s no-iron 3/4-length sleeve blouses.
Beaded Drop Earrings
For a fun and funky addition to your carry-on capsule, check out these Beaded Drop Earrings. These handcrafted multicolor drop earrings are as beautiful as they are intricate. They will look amazing with the Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress. Better add them to your cart now — you won’t find these online-exclusive earrings in stores!
Quilted Crossbody Bag
No capsule wardrobe is complete without a bag or two. Chico’s beautiful Quilted Crossbody Bag boasts a simple yet classy design. This lightweight bag is the perfect size to hold all of your essentials. Plus, with two different straps — one long and wide, and one short — it can be casual or dressy. Its long strap can be adjusted so you can wear it as a shoulder or cross-body bag. The faux leather accents look great with Chico’s Chain Link Leather Slides.
Neutral Crossbody Bag
Perfect for spring and summer, Chico’s Neutral Crossbody Bag features fun and flirty tassels. An outside pocket, open side pouch, zipper pouch, and two sections on the inside offer storage space for your necessities. Its magnetic closure makes it easy to access them as well. This purse’s design is basic enough to go with several outfits while still serving up style. Wear it with the Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules.
