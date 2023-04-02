17 Pieces Every Woman Needs To Build Her Carry-On Capsule Wardrobe

Imagine navigating the airport with just a carry-on. One lone bag glides behind you as you make your way to the check-in kiosk. From there, you skip the line to check your bags and head directly to security. When you arrive at your destination, you stride right out the door instead of waiting at baggage claim. Sounds like a dream — one that can come true with our carry-on capsule wardrobe.

Chico’s is our go-to for functional, versatile, travel-friendly clothing, so that’s what we’re filling our suitcase with. We love this brand for its inclusive sizing options and looks that are somehow simultaneously comfortable, stylish, and timeless. When curating our carry-on capsule wardrobe, we looked for lightweight, durable pieces that are appropriate for a wide range of activities. Ironing is not on the itinerary, so we selected wrinkle-resistant pieces from Chico’s treasured Travelers collection. We picked packable clothing that can easily be folded or rolled up to take up minimal space in your luggage. We also chose neutral tones that are easy to mix and match with a selection of statement pieces.

Whatever is on your agenda — from excursions to exercise — Chico’s has you covered (literally). Keep calm and “carry-on” these perfectly packable tops, pants, dresses, shoes, and accessories from Chico’s. Stay tuned until the end for outfit ideas.

Tops

Pants

Travelers Classic Button-Hem Crops Buy Now Leave it to Chico’s to combine style with a comfortable elastic waistband. Their much-loved Travelers Pants get a little upgrade with shiny button details in the Travelers Classic Button-Hem Crops. Soft, wrinkle-resistant, sustainable fabric meets a great fit in these machine-washable cropped pants that are sure to become your faves. Dress them up or down. As one reviewer shares, “Both the fabric and the cut of these pants make them extremely comfortable and flexible for both casual and dressy events.” Available in both regular and petite sizes, you’ll want to buy them in both black and brown.

Brigitte Slim Crops Buy Now Offering the comfort of slightly stretchy fabric combined with a great fit, Chico’s Brigitte Slim Crops feature So Slimming® 360 technology. The improved panel is smoother than ever to flatten your figure from front to back. These machine-washable cropped pants come in five neutral colors to go with everything. It’s easy to dress them up or down. Wear them with the no-iron linen top for an effortlessly put-together business-casual look you can pull right out of your carry-on.

Jacket

Dresses

Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Buy Now Packing a dress is always a good idea, and the Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress will roll up nicely in your carry-on. Made with machine-washable, travel-friendly, and wrinkle-resistant fabric, this short-sleeved scoop-neck dress comes in three colors. The black is also available in petite. “I love how this fabric skims over your body and hangs beautifully,” said one reviewer. “The side slits are welcome for cooling airflow and are not too high. Depending on the shoes and accessories, this dress can be casual or dressy. I plan on taking it on many travels.”

Zenergy UPF Bungee Dress Buy Now Comfortable, lightweight, and fun, Chico’s Zenergy UPF Bungee Dress has buyers clamoring for more colors. “It’s a perfect length just to the bottom of my knee and hides a multitude of sins,” reveals one reviewer. It flows nicely and has pockets! The four-way-stretch Neema fabric is machine washable, does not wrinkle easily, and protects from UVA and UVB rays. Featuring elbow sleeves and a bungee hem, this versatile collared dress can be worn with sneakers for a sporty look, or dressed up with slides. Wear it with leggings or tapered pants on chilly days.

Shoes

Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules Buy Now How beautiful are these Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules?! Comfy and chic, they are perfect for spring and summer. Crafted from raffia, these slip-on mules feature fringe uppers. Soft, padded fabric lining and memory foam padding offer all-day comfort with a flexible slip-resistant outsole. What makes them carry-on-capsule-wardrobe-worthy? Their neutral color lends itself to several different outfits, pairing well with pants or jeans as well as this Neutral Crossbody Bag.

Leather Platform Sneakers Buy Now Take casual wear to the next level with Chico’s Leather Platform Sneakers. Super comfortable and chic, these lace-up sneakers have a 1-inch platform. Made with quality soft Nappa leather, these shoes are lined with plush terry fabric and have a padded footbed and a flexible slip-resistant outsole so you can explore in them all day long. Metallic accents on the back make them very stylish and trendy. The left sneaker has “Love Chico’s” embossed in gold lettering. It’s hard to find footwear that pairs just as well with dresses as shorts and jeans, which is why these tennies belong in your carry-on capsule. “These are the most comfortable shoes,” comments one reviewer, “I love the look and they make a great outfit with ankle jeans or pants and a no-iron shirt.”

Chain Link Leather Slides Buy Now Stylish, classy, and comfy, Chico’s Chain Link Leather Slides have both gold and silver hardware to match whichever jewelry you choose. Crafted with soft Nappa leather, these slip-on slides feature memory foam sock padding; a soft, padded, breathable synthetic lining; and a flexible slip-resistant outsole. The 1-inch heel makes them slightly more dressy than flats while being comfortable enough to wear for prolonged periods of time. Pack them to wear with dresses, pants, and Chico’s Quilted Crossbody Bag.

Accessories

Quilted Crossbody Bag Buy Now No capsule wardrobe is complete without a bag or two. Chico’s beautiful Quilted Crossbody Bag boasts a simple yet classy design. This lightweight bag is the perfect size to hold all of your essentials. Plus, with two different straps — one long and wide, and one short — it can be casual or dressy. Its long strap can be adjusted so you can wear it as a shoulder or cross-body bag. The faux leather accents look great with Chico’s Chain Link Leather Slides.

Neutral Crossbody Bag Buy Now Perfect for spring and summer, Chico’s Neutral Crossbody Bag features fun and flirty tassels. An outside pocket, open side pouch, zipper pouch, and two sections on the inside offer storage space for your necessities. Its magnetic closure makes it easy to access them as well. This purse’s design is basic enough to go with several outfits while still serving up style. Wear it with the Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules.

Outfit 1

Wear this matching set to travel, to exercise, or to bed! Photo credit: TravelAwaits

Shop This Look

Silver Tone Front To Back Hoop Earrings | Travelers Classic Button Detail Top | Leather Platform Sneakers | Zenergy Scuba Contrast Jacket | Zenergy Scuba Contrast Ankle Pants | Quilted Crossbody Bag

Outfit 2

Travel in comfort and style in this Travelers Classic Button ensemble. Photo credit: TravelAwaits

Shop This Look

Silver Tone Front To Back Hoop Earrings | Silver Tone Bib Necklace | Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules | Travelers Classic Button Detail Top | Travelers Classic Button-Hem Crops | Neutral Crossbody Bag

Outfit 3

This dress is casual enough for lunch yet dressy enough for dinner. Photo credit: TravelAwaits

Shop This Look

Zenergy UPF Bungee Dress | Silver Tone Front To Back Hoop Earrings | Quilted Crossbody Bag | Chain Link Leather Slides

Outfit 4

Professional yet comfortable, this outfit offers the best of both worlds. Photo credit: TravelAwaits

Shop This Look

Neutral Crossbody Bag | No-Iron Linen 3/4 Sleeve Shirt | Brigitte Slim Crops | Beaded Drop Earrings | Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules

Outfit 5

Simple yet elegant, this look can truly take you from day to night. Photo credit: TravelAwaits

Shop This Look

Beaded Drop Earrings | Neutral Crossbody Bag | Chain Link Leather Slides | Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

Outfit 6

Looking good never felt so comfortable! Photo credit: TravelAwaits

Shop This Look

Travelers Floral V-Neck Tunic | Zenergy Scuba Contrast Ankle Pants | Chain Link Leather Slides | Silver Tone Front To Back Hoop Earrings | Silver Tone Bib Necklace | Quilted Crossbody Bag