Provo vs Salt Lake City: 10 Key Differences to Know

At a glance

Salt Lake City has a bigger nightlife scene, while Provo is quieter and mostly shuts down on Sundays

Provo is closer to popular parks and outdoor activities

Both are comparable in price, but Provo will cost visitors a bit more thanks to its lack of budget options

Whether Provo ended up on your radar thanks to the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or thanks to your latest hunt for a great mountain town, it’s quietly become one of Utah’s most sought-out destinations.

Provo offers a balance between urban adventures like shopping and dining with rugged outdoor activities, from hiking to horseback riding to skiing. If that sounds like a familiar setup in Utah, that’s because it’s similar to Salt Lake City.

Separated by only 46 miles, Provo and Salt Lake City are easily clumped together—especially if you haven’t spent much time in either city before.

They offer a balance that would appeal to many travelers: nature, entertainment, and easy-to-navigate infrastructure. Given their proximity, it’s easy to visit both spots in a single go.

It’s also easy to mix them up, similar to hubs like Savannah and Charleston. Looking for a rundown of the key differences between Provo vs Salt Lake City to help you plan your trip? These are the main characteristics that set them apart.

10 key differences between Provo vs Salt Lake City

Winter daytime shot of Salt Lake City (Getty)

Salt Lake City is the state capital

Salt Lake City has a population of just under 1.5 million, making it the largest city in the state. Provo, when bundled with the nearby city of Orem, has only around 800,000—which dwindles to about 200,000 when talking about Provo alone.

That’s the main difference between them: size and impact. As the state capital, Salt Lake City is also home to the Utah State Capitol building and is where state laws are drafted then ratified. Though founded by Brigham Young and created for members of the Church of Latter-day Saints (or Mormons), Salt Lake City is considered a modern metropolis instead of a religious hub.

Provo (mostly) closes down on Sundays

Comparatively, Provo has a larger Mormon population, which affects how the city runs. The main thing visitors notice is that many businesses are closed on Sunday. That gives the city a much more mellow feel, as many families take the day to spend time together—especially outdoors, weather permitting.

Some of that change of pace is thanks to Provo’s smaller size, but religion is also a factor. If you prefer a more lively destination, then don’t spend the night in Provo—it’s better off as a day trip.

Provo is pricier

Both Salt Lake City and Provo are two of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. That means both are facing quickly-climbing costs, especially related to real estate and transportation.

Visitors are likely to feel the pinch in Provo more than Salt Lake City, as the city’s smaller size means there are fewer budget options available. In short, if you’re penny-pinching on your trip to Utah, stick to Salt Lake City.

If not, you’ll find both cities are pretty comparable in terms of rentals, hotels, and dining.

Salt Lake City has the major leagues

Salt Lake City hosts three major league sports teams from the NHL, NBA, and MLS. The Utah Jazz have been around since 1979, while the NHL’s Utah Mammoth are a brand new expansion team.

The NHL added the team last year in 2024, which has drawn out sports fans across the city. The MLS’s Real Salt Lake has been around since 2005.

You can find great nightlife in SLC

That brings me to my next point: Salt Lake City is a multi-interest hub that’s great for sports fans—and anyone who likes a long night out on the town. Sure, Salt Lake City doesn’t have the same number of famous clubs as NYC or legendary haunts like NOLA, but there’s a long list of beloved bars and clubs.

You can find hush-hush DJ sets in large clubs, craft cocktails from world-class mixologists, dive bars where you can disappear for a few hours, and plenty of live music venues and rooftop bars. There are even acclaimed restaurants making their names, such as The Water Witch, recently selected as a James Beard Award Finalist.

Provo is (slightly) closer to nature

Located right at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, you can’t ignore nature when you visit Provo. That’s also the case in Salt Lake City, thanks to its dramatic backdrop—but nature is much closer in Provo. Provo Canyon, located just outside of town, is one of the most scenic drives in the state.

The list of outdoor activities within reach of Provo is pretty insane. Do you like water? Head to Bridal Veil Falls or Cascade Springs. What about hiking? Head to Mount Nebo or Mount Timpanogos. From gun clubs to rock-climbing, there’s something to do outdoors in or around Provo.

Both are university towns—but in different ways

Provo is home to Brigham Young University, and Salt Lake City is home to the University of Utah and Utah State University. Provo’s university is a private, Mormon institution, while the other two are non-religious universities. Once again, this is a pretty revealing factor that defines what you can expect from visiting either.

Most of Salt Lake City’s population isn’t Mormon, while the vast majority of Provo’s population is Mormon. You’ll notice the change on Sundays, as most of Provo closes down, like I already mentioned.

But you might also find it harder to get an alcoholic drink, coffee, and tobacco products. Getting a drink will be hardest, as Provo is a dry town where alcohol is (usually) only sold at state-run liquor stores.

You can bike some parts of Provo

Provo has a small downtown area that you can walk through on foot. That being said, you can also get pretty far cycling across Provo. The city is renowned for its bike-friendly approach, offering bike lanes for commuters and expanded cycling trails.

If you like cycling, don’t miss out on the Provo River Parkway 15-mile trail or the Provo River-to-River 35-mile trail.

SLC is home to more boutiques & mom-and-pop shops

If you’re a fan of boutique businesses (from shops to hotels), then Salt Lake City has more to offer than you might imagine. From coffee shops that double as bookstores to high-end antique shops to ethical jewelry stores, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s your reminder: if you tend to define Salt Lake City by its Mormon roots, know that there are many diverse, unique surprises waiting for you.

Provo has next-level farmers’ markets

Provo is home to many shopping and food chains—but you’ll notice that it excels when it comes to farmers’ markets. That’s thanks to the agricultural areas surrounding Provo in Utah Valley. The weekly Provo Farmers Market contains dozens of stalls selling fruits and veggies, flowers, and even artwork.

In autumn, there are additional markets that open up for the harvest season, such as the Sundance Harvest Market.

