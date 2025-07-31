Take On Salt Lake City’s Outdoor Attractions With These Nature Tours

With the gorgeous, towering Wasatch Range in view, Salt Lake City’s outdoor attractions are never far from mind.

That being said, Utah’s wilderness isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s one of the most rugged and least developed states in the US, home to cloud-scraping mountains, dramatic canyons, and hordes of wildlife.

And, uniquely, there’s something to do any time of year—from skiing the powdery slopes in winter to hiking through those slot canyons in summer.

Those non-stop adventures make Salt Lake City great for any nature-lovers. That being said, you don’t need to rent a car and drive hours into the mountains. In fact, even if you’re just stopping over for a casual visit, you can book nature tours that showcase Salt Lake City’s coolest outdoor attractions.

From the salt flats to parks where the bison roam, these are the best experiences you can enjoy from Salt Lake City on a fully guided tour.

11 nature tours that showcase Salt Lake City’s outdoor attractions

There’s a sunset tour available in just about every city on the globe. In Salt Lake City, that golden hour adventure will take you in proximity to bison, porcupine, antelope, and other little beasts as you watch from a safe distance. Aside from spotting wildlife, you can also soak up the lovely views of Antelope Island as the sun sets in a colorful show of lights.

If you’d rather explore Antelope Island during the day, head out on this Get Your Guide adventure. The tour includes a stop at the Great Salt Lake before heading on to Antelope Island. At both locations, you’ll learn from a qualified guide about nature, wildlife, and ongoing conservation efforts in the area.

Antelope Island is also an International Dark Sky Park, despite its proximity to the city. That means you can stargaze like a pro as you leave the city lights behind. This nighttime tour lets you experience the full force of the night sky, letting you learn a thing or two about the cosmos as you stare up in wonder.

I promise—I’m going to shut up about Antelope Island after this. But just in case the three tours above (sunset wildlife tour, day tour, and dark sky night tour) are a little too involved, you can also explore Antelope Island via a half-day tour. That way, you haven’t spent the whole day out in nature sweating like a little javelina.

Visiting Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton from Salt Lake City is a long shot. I mean that literally—it takes around 6.5 hours to drive the almost 360-mile distance between SLC and Yellowstone.

But if you’re someone who rarely, if ever, makes it to the other side of the Rockies, then you might consider booking this four-day tour. It’s one of the breeziest ways that you’ll ever visit Yellowstone or Grand Teton, since you’ll have a qualified guide.

Plus, even if you don’t have the necessary supplies, they shouldn’t be hard to find in an outdoorsy town like Salt Lake City.

If the sunset wildlife experience (the first tour listed here) is a little too hands-off, take this wildlife-focused tour. You can spot the same bison, porcupines, and antelope, along with other animals like the bobcat, coyote, big-horn sheep, and plenty of migratory birds. (If you’re into birding, just wait—I have two towards that are great for you!)

As someone who has listened to too many podcasts and read too many pieces on the doomed Donner Party, I have a fascination with the Bonneville Salt Flats. (It’s where things went from bad to doomed for the Donner party.) This tour takes you onto the expansive flats with an expert guide. After learning about the flats and posing for photos, you also get to stop at the Tree of Life.

Forget the bison and the salt flats. Salt Lake City puts you in proximity to some gorgeous canyons, hidden in the Wasatch Range. This tour drives you to sites like American Fork Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, and Little Cottonwood Canyon. At the end, you’ll have the option to do a hike if you’re feeling up for it.

A flammulated owl is a tiny, tiny owl (around the size of a fist) that migrates through Salt Lake City a few times a year—and these tour guides have been obsessed with them for decades. If you want to catch a glimpse of this gorgeous little predator, the experts at Pitta Tours can almost guarantee a sighting.

The same company that offers the flammulated owling experience (above), Pitta Tours, also offers extended birding tours around the Salt Lake City area. I personally love birding wherever I am, but Salt Lake City is renowned amongst birders because it’s an important stopover for many migratory species. Who knows what you might see when you’re in town?

Head into the Tooele wilderness to spot a famous band of wild horses, the Onaquil Wild Horse Herd. You can learn about the land, the horses, and the fight to keep them roaming free. You even get to ride out to the Pony Express National Historic Trail. After, photographers will have the chance to capture the unforgettable experience.