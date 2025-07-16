Charleston vs Savannah for Vacation: Which Should You Visit First?

Close your eyes and imagine a southern city that’s known for hanging Spanish moss, ghost stories, centuries worth of history, and its hospitable charm.

Usually, Charleston and Savannah are top of mind.

Charleston, South Carolina, was founded in 1670 and named after King Charles II of England. Around 100 miles to the south sits Savannah, Georgia, which was established in 1733. Both played pivotal roles in the American Revolutionary War and the Civil War, and are dotted by historic sites that attract thousands of tourists each year.

With so much in common, it’s easy to get turned around when planning a trip in the Southeast. Which city should you visit if you find yourself in the area? And what are you missing out on by picking one over the other?

Let’s dig into the differences between Charleston vs Savannah for vacation, from size to local culture to walkability. Here’s what you need to know about these informal sister cities.

Charleston vs Savannah for vacation: the main differences

Similarities do abound—including size

Charleston, South Carolina – May 7, 2024: The famous Rainbow Row in Charleston, with a long cluster of Georgian row houses with pastel colors on the East Bay Street. (Getty)

Here’s the rub: you’re going to notice plenty of similarities between these two cities. If you’ve visited both in a short span of time, you might actually mix up a few memories.

Founded within sixty years of each other, only separated by 100 or so miles, and with populations hovering around 150,000, they’re easy to mix up.

So, what can you expect—regardless of which city you visit?

Both have well-preserved historic districts with colonial architecture, cobbled streets, live oak trees with drooping Spanish Moss, and small, quaint parks. Both are home to historic sites, museums, and tours that showcase the important economic role Charleston and Savannah played during the colonial English era into the earliest years of the US.

So, if you want to explore history, take ghost tours, walk through historic neighborhoods, and avoid massive crowds, both Charleston and Savannah fit the bill.

Now onto the differences.

Savannah is more laid-back and walkable

Historic converted cotton warehouses on River Street, Savannah Georgia (Getty)

Charleston has a bigger downtown area with larger buildings and plenty of chain shops and restaurants. Its King Street hub has a truly cosmopolitan feel, which is great if you want a familiar world of nightlife, restaurants, shops, and more.

But Savannah’s Broughton Street doesn’t have the same bright-lights feel. When comparing Charleston vs Savannah for vacation, you might want to take a look at commercial locations versus homegrown spots.

Savannah’s walkable areas are known for offering tons of boutique and independent stores, letting you explore mom-and-pop establishments of all stripes. When the sun sets, the same area comes alive with cocktail bars and nightlife.

There’s also an open container policy at River Street, which gives you plenty of reason to keep exploring its downtown area.

Charleston is a culinary capital—and a brewery hub

Henrys Seafood and Jazz Restaurant in downtown Charleston, South Carolina (Getty)

Charleston is home to three James Beard Award-winning restaurants, including FIG, Husk, and Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ.

FIG offers a modern take on classic seafood delicacies from the Southeast; Husk focuses on delectable eats with ingredients sourced from nearby producers; and Rodney Scott specializes in smoking whole hogs in the low-and-slow Charleston style.

That’s a pretty solid range for you to sink your teeth into. On top of its great eats, Charleston also has a growing obsession with microbreweries and alehouses. There are currently 37 operational breweries in the city—enough that local newspapers have weighed in on whether there are too many.

Savannah has a funkier arts vibe

Savannah, Georgia – April 13, 2023: The Telfair Academy is a museum which includes American and European art including paintings, works on paper, sculpture, and decorative arts.

Savannah is home to the Savannah College of Art and Design, which attracts innovative and creative thinkers from around the country.

Their influence can be felt in the city’s artistic community and its events, from the Telfair Museums to older projects in the Historic District like The Kobo Gallery and the Signature Gallery of Savannah.

The former is actually the oldest public art museum in the US, founded back in 1883 by a female philanthropist. Or, if you want to keep things more focused on contemporary works, head to the SCAD Museum of Art, which is located on the College of Arts and Design campus.

Charleston was America’s No. 1 City for years

If you’re into the opinions of Travel + Leisure, you should know that Charleston took the top spot on its Best City in the US list for a whopping 12 years running. (It was finally toppled this year by Santa Fe, New Mexico.)

That’s a wildly impressive reign, which Charleston achieved thanks to its southern charm, culture, architecture, and dining scene.

Plus, it looks like Charleston’s proximity to hotspots like Kiawah Island has influenced traveler opinion on the city. So, if you’re into trending destinations with accolades to back up their popular status, don’t miss Charleston.