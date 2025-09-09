9 Affordable Mountain Towns For Your Winter Adventure Needs

Winter travel expenses can add up quickly for those who enjoy fresh powder and cold-weather outdoor adventures.

While places like Aspen and Lake Tahoe are known for being pricey winter destinations, many other mid-range wintering spots have also become exorbitant.

Colorado seems to be the main culprit when it comes to hiked prices at mountain towns, from Breckenridge to Steamboat Springs to Durango. And this isn’t just an issue during winter months when visitors pack in—ongoing rising prices are contributing to a housing crisis across the state.

The big question is: Where can Americans find affordable mountain towns to spend the weekend or a week this winter? Have they all been wiped off the map thanks to steadily rising costs, tourist demand, and even an influx of remote workers?

Turns out, you can still find reliably affordable mountain towns across the US, from the Appalachian Mountains to the Rockies to the Sierra Nevadas. I can’t promise they’re in the budget range, but I promise you won’t be paying those Aspen, Sun Valley, or Here’s where to go.

Affordable mountain towns across the US for winter adventures

Ogden, Utah

Ludlow, Vermont

North Conway, New Hampshire

Cody, Wyoming

Red Lodge, Montana

Taos, New Mexico

Laramie, Wyoming

Montrose, Colorado

Mammoth Lakes, California

Skiers and snowboarders, assemble! I’m sure you’ve already had Ogden on your radar if you like fresh powder from November to April. But you can also enjoy activities like Nordic skiing, tubing, and snowshoeing.



Ludlow, Vermont

A quieter and quainter mountain town, Ludlow gives you the keys to just about any snowy adventure you could want. Skiers and snowboarders can head to nearby Okemo Mountain Resort, which the town is centered around. Or head out to the tubing park, ice skating rink, and strike out on the winter trails that weave around Okemo Valley.



North Conway, New Hampshire

You’ve got over 1,600 skiable acres in the North Conway area, which makes it one of the most expansive and affordable mountain towns in the US. Some of those ski areas are home to alpine resorts, while others take you to popular spots like Attitash, Wildcat Mountain, and Cranmore Mountain. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are also easy to come by around Greeley Ponds.



Cody, Wyoming

Cody has more depth than you might think. While it’s known as a Wild West outpost home to many dude ranches, it also transforms into a winter wonderland each year. There’s the Sleeping Giant Ski Area, for example, which gets an average of 150 inches of pure white powder each winter.

Another reason to visit is the area’s vast number of maintained trail systems, which weave for well over 1,000 miles. Snowmobiles are welcome.

This year, Cody also has a few fantastic winter festivities planned over the next few months, which I highly suggest keeping in mind if you’re planning to visit. You’re not going to find too many spots offering ice festivals and ice fishing derbies – and definitely not any other Buffalo Bill Birthday Balls.



Red Lodge, Montana

Red Lodge Mountain is renowned throughout the state as a premier skiing and snowboarding destination. It’s also more affordable and emptier than many other ski lodges in the upper Rockies. That means you can explore over 1,600 acres of fresh powder. If you plan your trip well, you can also enjoy the annual Winter Carnival.

(I also highly suggest checking out this winter guidebook on the best places to ski and snowboard in Montana, in case you want to wander beyond Red Lodge.)



Taos, New Mexico

Known as an independent desert hub with a penchant for Earth Ships, Taos might not ring mountain town bells—especially for winter enthusiasts. But the Taos Ski Valley, located just outside of town and into the mountains, is one of the snowiest places in the continental US, getting around 300 inches of snowfall a year.

It’s a popular destination for locals who enjoy snowboarding, skiing, snowshoeing, and more—but you can still find plenty to do that won’t put you overbudget.



Laramie, Wyoming

The main attraction around Laramie is the Snowy Range Ski & Recreation Area, which includes 27 trails for skiers and snowboarders that are overloaded with 200 inches of snow a year. But you also have access to Medicine Bow National Forest, which lets you take on just about any winter adventure you could dream of, from cross-country skiing to fat biking.



Montrose, Colorado

Forget Durango and Telluride—if you can get a little bit further out into the wilderness at Montrose, you can enjoy more reasonable prices. In winter, you have dozens of trails that are great for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. There are even more adventure offers, like the Ouray Ice Park, where you can go ice climbing.



Mammoth Lakes, California

The Mammoth Lakes area has steadily become more and more expensive since COVID, meaning this is an affordable mountain town that might disappear in the next few years. (I’m talking in terms of pricing, which will likely tilt into exorbitant territory shortly.)

That being said, you can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and even hiking. As an added perk, you can soak in the hot springs near Benton Crossing Road as you recover from a day on the slopes.

Here’s where to stay in Mammoth Lakes.