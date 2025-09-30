PLAY Airlines Shuts Down After Four Years Offering Budget Routes

At a glance:

Effective Monday, September 29, all PLAY Airlines Flights are cancelled as the airline declares bankruptcy and closes operations

Along with WOW Air, PLAY is the second Icelandic airline to close up shop in the last six years

One major reason PLAY folded is the changing transatlantic air travel trends, including the option to pay for premium upgrades

After launching in 2021, PLAY Airlines abruptly ended operations on Monday, September 29, after only four years of operation. The announcement was made via the PLAY Airlines website, meaning passengers with upcoming flights need to make other plans.

PLAY Airlines is known for offering budget trips between North America and Europe, with some stopovers in Reykjavik. I’ve covered them before during their many seasonal sales periods, as they’ve offered consistently affordable rates for passage between the East Coast and Western Europe.

Over the last months, PLAY Airlines has faced difficulties managing its ten-aircraft fleet of Airbus as it sought to downsize routes. Notably, the airline reduced its routes from 51 to 35 and stopped offering flights to places like London. In June, they also announced it would end transatlantic flights.

In its four-year run, PLAY Airlines failed to become profitable. But what made the budget airline, which offered affordable multi-stop service to and from Europe, go under so quickly?

A closer look at PLAY’s game plan

PLAY’s quick demise follows a pattern already set by WOW Airlines, another budget Icelandic airline. Both opted to create informal branding that would encourage penny-pinching travelers to traverse the Atlantic, often with stopovers in Reykjavik.

That’s a pretty sterling promise, especially now that travelers are facing price-gauging in dozens of other hospitality-facing sectors. So, what happened?

There are a few reasons PLAY Airlines couldn’t flip a profit.

First, its fleet size was too small for the company to offer daily service. Second, its no-frills approach meant that it wasn’t making extra money on upgrades or premium offers—not even business class. Third, its recent pivot to offer service from Reykjavik to European destinations (instead of American ones) didn’t quite pan out.

What should you do if you have a flight booked with PLAY?

If you purchased a ticket with PLAY Airlines, you need to first find another flight to get you from Point A to Point B. According to PLAY, some airlines might offer ‘rescue fares’ to help stranded passengers get to their destinations. However, it’s unclear which airlines would offer reduced fares.

If you purchased tickets with your own credit or debit card, dispute the charges immediately with your bank. If you purchased flights through a travel agent, they’re responsible for getting you a refund. Unfortunately, the EU’s normally stellar reimbursement policy for air travel doesn’t apply in the case of bankruptcy.