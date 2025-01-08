How to Get Reimbursed for Delayed Flights in the EU

My favorite part about flying around Europe is the sense of security—financial security, that is.

That confidence is due to the fact that the European Union has some of the most comprehensive air travel guarantees in the world.

According to EU Regulation 261/2004, passengers are entitled to compensation for flights delayed more than three hours unless there’s an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ preventing the plane from taking off.

Since immigrating to Spain in 2019, I have taken full advantage of my flight rights—usually once a year given how often flights are delayed now.

With more air traffic disruptions than ever before, the EU’s flight compensation regulation is designed to protect passengers from undue delays. And compared to the US’s fledgling Fly Rights policy, it’s accessible, functional, and puts a few hundred dollars back in my pocket at least once a year.

So, how can you get reimbursed for delayed or canceled flights in the EU? I recommend using a little company called AirHelp. Let’s dive in.

First—the fine print

Like I just mentioned, EU Regulation 261/2004 (usually called EC 261) requires airlines to reimburse customers when their flight is delayed by more than three hours.

What they owe you is dependent on how far you’re flying.

You are owed €250 for delays for flights within 1,500 kilometers; €400 for flights between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometers; and between €300-600 for flights over 3,500 kilometers.

However, some circumstances bar you from applying for compensation.

For example, my flight from Catania to Barcelona was delayed due to a volcanic eruption, which meant I couldn’t apply for reimbursement—and fair enough.

Another example would be a hefty delay at Warsaw’s budget airline airport. Ryanair got us onto the plane with a 2-hour, 55-minute delay, barely preventing a legion of compensation applications from passengers like me.

Meet AirHelp, my sky-lawyers

Volcanic eruptions and almost three-hour delays aside, I’ve received a handful of reimbursements over the years. In fact, I’ve been paid back close to €1,000 since I first used AirHelp back in 2019.

Here’s a little crash course in how the company works: You document the delays at the airport, then send off your information to the company. That includes your boarding pass and an explanation for the delays, along with how it impacted your trip.

That last part is particularly important. If a delay incurs more costs for you or shaves precious time off your trip, those considerations could possibly impact how much you’re paid out. In other words, every detail matters.

After that, AirHelp handles the claim until the airline is ready to give you cold, hard cash.

Bada-boom, bada-bing. It’s really that easy.

My experience using AirHelp

I know I just hit you with a flagrant bada-boom, bada-bing. Turns out there’s a little more you need to know about using this platform.

Here’s what I think you should know about using AirHelp based on my own first-hand experiences:

First, it’s not absolutely necessary to use AirHelp. You can apply for reimbursement yourself. That being said, the process is mind-numbingly wordy and complex. I highly recommend handing it off to the experts.

Second, AirHelp takes 35% of your reimbursement to cover their fees. Some users have found that to be too high, but I’m just excited to have air travel rights. Even if I didn’t get the money, I’d still want someone to hold airlines accountable for their mistakes, especially when they cause me to miss connecting flights.

Third, AirHelp takes a few months to process. If an airline pushes back and wants to take AirHelp to court, it’ll take even longer. That being said, you’ve already spent your money on the plane tickets—so a little delay doesn’t seem unreasonable to me.

Lastly, AirHelp is a bona fide success—and I imagine airlines see them as the Boogeyman. Of all the applications for compensation that I’ve sent in, only one was challenged by the airline and sent to litigation. Despite the delay, AirHelp came through with a big win.