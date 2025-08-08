Guide to Different Types of Hotel Packages—Plus, the Ones You Can’t Pass Up

Hotel packages are one of my favorite types of travel bundles.

The idea is simple: hotels tack on added activities, services, and experiences based on your interests and needs. Flights might even be included, in some cases.

Sounds straightforward, right?

While the premise isn’t too complicated, different types of hotel packages all come with unique offers, drawbacks, and price tags.

In short, you need to know which to look for—especially if your trip has a theme, like celebrating an anniversary or giving you the chance to reset after a stressful period.

Hotel packages can turn your trip from good to let’s-go-back-as-soon-as-we-can status. Again, while the premise sounds pretty simple, hotel packages have started to get really interesting. In fact, some boutique and luxury resorts now use different types of hotel packages to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Ever heard of a cowboy concierge menu, for example? Or what about a B&B with almost ten tailored romance packages available? Or the chance to learn about falconry at the Palace of Versailles?

Trust me—these experiences and offers are way more accessible and diverse than you might think.

Let’s explore the different types of hotel packages that can transform your trip. (Warning: I’m saving my favorite pick for last!)

Different types of hotel packages that you should have on your radar

Family-oriented packages

The more members you have in your family, the more little details you need to figure out before your big vacation. Welcome to the magic of family-oriented hotel packages. They usually include meal add-ons, like a breakfast buffet and dinner at an on-site restaurant, along with entry tickets to nearby entertainment venues, amusement parks, water parks, and more.

The goal is to simplify the amount of thinking Mom and Dad need to do while at their destination, while also providing some savings. Remember that family-oriented packages are (usually) available for multi-gen families, too.

Spa packages and multi-day programs

If you’re heading to a hotel with a quality, on-site spa, don’t skip out on the spa packages. This is how you can bundle in various treatments and save some money along the way. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you’re heading out to a spa resort, then there are probably tailored spa programs for you to join that come with tacked-on spa treatments and services.

For example, the spa resort might offer a digital detox-themed stay that comes with a few different spa treatments that are geared toward mindfulness, stress release, and relaxation.

Romance packages and experiences

Courtesy of Wolf Cove Inn

I love a romantic escape. Usually, the coziest picks are small boutique hotels and B&Bs that cater to lovebirds. That means one thing: romance packages abound, and you can find them from many hotels. I’m not just talking about a package that lets you add on a few roses and chocolates—I’m talking about multi-day romance programs that pave the way for intimacy.

Last year, I shouted out one of my favorite picks for romance, Wolf Cove Inn in Poland, Maine. It’s cozy, located right on a lake, and has all the trappings for romance. They have add-ons, packages, special escapes, and more. While only a few of those offers are true hotel packages, it paints a pretty strong picture of just how moving a well-organized, tailored experience can be.

Adventure bundles at nearby attractions

There’s not much to say here except that if you’re traveling for an adrenaline-inducing experience or even just to forge into the outdoors, there’s probably a hotel in the vicinity with an adventure package for you.

For example, if you head to a place like Fayetteville, West Virginia, you’ll find hotels that offer packages for the popular New River Gorge white water rafting companies around town. You save on the experience by purchasing access to the experience with your room rate.

My favorite type of hotel package: cultural immersion

Courtesy of Jessica Rieke Photography via Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

Up top, I mentioned that hotels have started to lean on packages in order to differentiate themselves from competitors and, most importantly, give guests an experience they won’t forget. If you’re anything like me and travel because you love to experience new cultures, that’s a pretty unbeatable promise.

And by unbeatable promise, I mean world-class immersion. Let’s take a look at two of my favorite examples.

The first is from the luxury, five-star Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This rugged destination draws in Americans who want a little taste of the cowboy life, which the Rusty Parrot delivers with its unique cowboy concierge offer.

It’s Cowboy Experiences Menu includes offers like a custom hat-making experience at a women-owned Jackson boutique, horseback rides through Grand Teton, and the chance to scoop up a Western belt buckle from the GM’s personal collection. That’s a pretty unbeatable promise from a chic, glamorous property that’s right on the edge of a wild frontier.

The second is from Airelles Château de Versailles, an over-the-top and ultra-lux stay that’s located on the grounds of the actual Palace. Yes, it comes with an opulent price tag—but with the price comes highly tailored and cultural excursions that fit the royal theme.

You can go horseback riding through the gardens, enjoy a high-class picnic, live a day in the life of Marie Antoinette, discover a dog agility class, or even take an introduction to falconry course. Again, this is all on the grounds of Versailles Palace, meaning they aren’t just experiences tacked onto a hotel package—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.