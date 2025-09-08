What is Dollywood Like? 10 Things You Need to Know About the Theme Park

Of all the Americana adventures to be found in the Lower 48, Dollywood is undoubtedly one of the greatest.

Launched by America’s long-time sweetheart (that’s country-singer Dolly Parton, ahem) back in 1986, Dollywood put Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on the map. She took a previous Silver Dollar City (a sister to the Branson, MO property) and transformed it into a world of her own making.

Nestled right in the heart of the Smoky Mountains but not too far from Knoxville, it quickly became an amusement park that stood apart from its contemporaries.

Dollywood isn’t just about thrills. It’s also about the country experience from a range of angles, from music to food to good old-fashioned dinner stampedes.

And it’s taken home international awards that are highly prestigious, including the Applause Award, a Swedish award given to amusement parks that excel. (It’s sometimes called the Academy Award or Oscars for amusement parks—it’s a big deal.)

On top of that, the Dollywood Foundation funnels revenue from the park into Sevier County, where it’s located, and contributes a whopping $1.8 billion to Tennessee’s annual income.

I could keep going to highlight just how cool, innovative, and entertaining Dollywood is, but I think we should dig into the details instead.

What is Dollywood like for the average visitor who doesn’t care about awards and foundations? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Dollywood like? 10 facts to know before you visit

There are roller coasters

I know, I know—you likely already knew that Dollywood is home to rollercoasters, being that it’s an amusement park. But I want to highlight the range and quality of its rollercoasters, because they’re on par with larger parks like Six Flags, and I understand how some might think a country music-style amusement park might underdeliver on thrills.

Several are ranked as the best in the industry. The ride Lightning Rod is regularly lauded by amusement park addicts as being one of the fastest, scariest, and most well-maintained rides out there. Myster Mine and Wild Eagle are also heart-stopping rides that even veteran amusement park fans will enjoy.

And those are the only three I’m mentioning—guests have six more to explore, from the Tennessee Tornado to the Dragonflier.

Plus, a water park

Those rollercoasters are just the start. Dollywood is also home to Splash Country, which was voted a Top 10 Outdoor Waterpark by USA Today Readers. There are 16 different pools, rides, and water-bound experiences to enjoy. There are wilder rides, like Raging River Rapids and Fire Tower Falls, along with plenty of activities for the little ones, from The Butterfly to The Cascades.

The Splash Country Water Park is open from May to September. Check the calendar for more information on when it’s open during May, August, and September.

The shows might be the coolest part

With so many roller coasters and a massive waterpark, you might think we’re coming to the end of Dollywood’s main attractions. Not even close. Next up: the range of shows.

The main event is the world-famous Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner show, which includes 32 horses and some of Tennessee’s most professional show riders. If you’re afraid of horses, go for the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, fun for all ages. Or if you’d rather dive into one of the most well-known (and ridiculous, dramatic) Appalachian family feuds, check out the Hatfield-McCoy Dinner Feud.

If none of those tickle your fancy, you can enjoy a dinner show that’s put on by automated chickens (Frizzle Chicken Café), explore a Titanic museum that’s full of real-life artifacts, or head to the Comedy Barn for a few laughs.

The Harvest Festival is a great time to visit

As a huge fan of Halloween, I would probably schedule my Dollywood visit around its Harvest Festival. The festival runs from September 12 to October 27th, giving you plenty of time to stop in and wander amid the over 12,000 pumpkins that line the amusement park. Along with the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, you can also enjoy general autumn fare like great music and delicious treats, along with a brand new Candy Corn Country experience.

Christmas is another popular time at Dollywood

Can’t swing a visit during the Harvest Festival? Dollywood also throws a pretty spectacular Christmas event, called the Smoky Mountain Christmas. The park comes alive with holiday shows set amid elaborate, snowy decorations.

From falling snow in a winter wonderland to photo ops with Santa Claus to firework shows on the weekend, there’s something for everybody. There’s a new experience lined up for visitors this year, too, called the Peppermint Valley. The Christmas festival runs from November 1 until January 4.

There are two official Dollywood Resorts—and they’re highly rated

You have plenty of options when it comes to lodging in and around Dollywood, from booking a rental in Pigeon Forge to renting one of the property’s multi-family cabins.

I recommend sticking to the two main resorts, as they come with perks like priority access to the parks and complimentary Time Saver passes. These are Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort or Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

HeartSong was designed with the gorgeous Smoky Mountains in mind, including in-room murals and sound machines that replicate the sound of a crackling fire. It’s perfect for families looking for cozy lodging, as you can book family suites that come with bunk beds.

DreamMore is all about highlighting the warmth of Southern Charm in a slightly more modern design. It also transforms over winter to become one of the most immersive and satisfying Christmas-themed hotels in the country. It’s also home to a full-service spa.

You can book special experiences

You can book add-on experiences for your Dollywood adventure, including the above-mentioned Doggywood boarding services and a guided tour of the Pumpkin LumiNights festivities. But that’s not all.

If you’re enjoying your time and want to dive deep into the history of Dollywood, you can book a private guided tour of the entire grounds. Or if you want a more hands-on experience, you can book activities like make-your-own candle and make-your-own glass-blown ornament. The coolest offer? Forging your own knife.

There’s a doggy daycare: Doggywood

Only service animals are allowed inside Dollywood—but the park has thought of everything, including your precious little pooch. With its highly unique Doggywood boarding service, you can set up your canine friend for success while your family enjoys the park and all it has to offer.

Just know that it’s not an overnight option; Doggywood operates as the same hours as the park.

Season pass holders can skip the line for free via the Golden Hours program

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably pretty new to Dollywood and not a season pass holder. That being said, you should know that the park has an amazing offer for its season pass holders: those who arrive during the park’s first hour can access its TimeSaver perks, which means you can skip the line. That’s a fantastic perk for regular visitors.

Dollywood’s 40th anniversary is next year

Dolly Parton purchased Silver Dollar City’s sister property back in 1986 before transforming it into her very own Dollywood. Next year, in 2026, the park will celebrate its 40th anniversary. Expect special events, unique celebrations, and other exciting announcements.