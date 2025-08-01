Looking for Day Trips from London? Pick From These 10 Ideas

Picture this: you’ve got your trip to London all planned out, from your hotel to your daily itinerary.

You’ve got all the major boxes ticked… there’s just one catch.

You don’t want your trip to look like every other London adventure your friends and family have gone on. You’re looking for something a little more distinct—and you want to get out of London to experience it.

Lucky for you, the UK has a pretty solid train system. While it’s definitely hiking in prices, you can easily plan a trip to the countryside that won’t cost you more than what you’d spend in a day in London. In other words, England is your oyster from your London hotel.

The big question is—where should you go?

I highly recommend bundling a trip to the English countryside into your London adventure. While the iconic city is hard to beat in terms of sites and atmosphere, the English countryside is also tough to beat in its own right—especially when it comes to charm, history, and intrigue.

Here’s a little inspiration for you to find the best day trips from London that will complement your trip. All you need to do is wake up, head to the train station, then zip out of town for an unexpected, unforgettable side quest.

Day trips from London: 10 Great Ideas

The Palace House, seen across the Beaulieu River (Getty)

How to get there: Take the train from Waterloo Station to Beaulieu Road Station, about 1 hour 45 minutes

Head into one of the loveliest stretches of the English countryside at Beaulieu, home to part of the New Forest National Park. Explore rolling hills, a large pond, and small patches of forest as you wander between historic sites, including the famous Beaulieu Abbey, Palace House, and the popular National Motor Museum.

View of Pulteney Bridge over Avon River in Bath, England, with sightseeing boat and Pulteney Weir (Getty)

How to get there: Take the train from Paddington Station to Bath Spa, about 1 hour 20 minutes

Along with Brighton, Bath is one of the most popular day trips from London. I’m not recommending Brighton here because I assume most tourists have heard of it. The same is true for Bath—but Bath is one of those can’t-miss destinations. (Sorry, Brighton! You’re also great.)

I’m of the opinion that you can’t miss Bath because of its natural beauty and seriously cool history. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to the elegant Georgian architecture that’s framed around the famous hot springs. But the real attraction is the Roman Baths, which are some of the best-preserved Roman ruins in the world. In England.

England, Hampshire. 2 May 2017. Highclere Castle (Getty)

How to get there: Take a guided tour from London or take a train to Newbury Station, about 20 minutes

Maybe wandering around a village like Beaulieu or a town like Bath is a little too open-ended for you. If you prefer to leave London with a specific adventure in mind, don’t miss Highclere Castle.

It’s a grand Victorian home (the size of a palace, mind you) that you might recognize from a famous television show, Downton Abbey. Even if you haven’t watched the show, you’ll find yourself staring around in wonder, possibly drooling, at the interior and exterior.

View of the historic Hertford Bridge in Oxford, UK (Getty)

How to get there: Take the Oxford Tube or another rail line, around 50 minutes

If you enjoy history and architecture, skip Cambridge for Oxford. It’s a bit easier to get to, especially if you take the Oxford Tube. (Other train lines offer service from London to Oxford, but the Tube is the simplest.) Soak up the literary and academic history by taking a tour, then enjoy the architecture—there’s a reason Oxford is known as the City of Dreaming Spires.

White cliffs of Dover, U.K. (Getty)

How to get there: Take the train from Kings Cross/St. Pancras to Dover Priory, around 1-2 hours depending on the train

Stroll a stunning coastal path along England’s grandest cliffs, the White Cliffs of Dover, on the southernmost tip of the island. There’s a new trail for you to explore, along with plenty of cafes and shops to stop and enjoy the views. If it’s a particularly clear day, you can even squint your eyes and look for France on the horizon.

How to get there: Take the train to Margate from St. Pancras, about 2 hours

Want to leave England with one of the weirdest, most unforgettable experiences in your back pocket? Head to Margate in Kent. There, you can enter the mysterious Shell Grotto. It’s a 2,000 square foot cave system that’s made up of an ornate, endless shell mosaic that has upwards of 4.5 million shells. Who made it? Nobody knows. Why? That’s an even bigger question.

Bonus: Shell Grotto is located in Margate, which is one of the best day trips from London you can take. It’s an artistic community located on the sea, offering plenty of charm and sandy beaches.

Sevenoaks, UK – April 11, 2015: Sevenoaks Old english mansion 15th century (Getty)

How to get there: Take the train from St. Pancras to Sevenoaks, around 1 hour 20 minutes

Want to take a look at a massive, historical estate that you probably haven’t heard of before? Head to Knole. The estate is around 600 years old and has been hosting tours for visitors for around 400 years, meaning there’s plenty to see and experience. From its fine arts collection to its host of wild deer, it’s an unexpected little gem—one that you might want to visit twice, if you’re a history nerd.

A row of colourful wooden beach huts against a blue sky, Whitstable, Kent, England, UK (Getty)

How to get there: Take the train from St. Pancras to Whitstable, around 1 hour 40 minutes

This little seaside town is one of the best day trips from London if you want to see how locals unwind. Whistable is a popular town thanks to its calming seaside atmosphere, great seafood, and its maritime history. Fans of fish and chips, or foodies in general—don’t skip out.

View of the Rye Railway Station and surrounding buildings of Rye, East Sussex, England (Getty)

How to get there: Take a train from London Bridge Station to Rye (Sussex), around 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes

This lovely seaside town is home to soft sand dunes and a well-known nature reserve, making it a perfect spot to soak up the English coast. (It’s exactly the type of place I’d imagine sailors returned home with stories of mermaids in the days of yore.) Expect plenty of charming taverns, pubs, and restaurants where you can sample traditional British fare.

Aerial view of town centre Henley-On-Thames on Thames, Oxfordshire, UK (Getty)

How to get there: Take a train from London Victoria, around 1 hour 40 minutes

If you want to feel like you’re walking through a Hollywood period drama, head to Henley-on-Thames. From Grey’s Court to Nuffield Place to Stonor Park & Gardens, the town has many estates worth exploring. Plus, there are dozens of historic shops, pubs, and restaurants, letting you follow your intrigue across town, then back again. Bonus tip: don’t miss out on the local breweries.