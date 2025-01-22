Shell Grotto: How to Visit One of the UK’s Most Mysterious Sites

Imagine a winding, underground labyrinth covered in seashells.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Seashells line the walls and arched roofs, along with dome ceilings that open into the daylight. Only the size of a fingertip, these shells extend from one winding pathway to the next, covering over 2,000 square feet. Only eight feet high and 70 feet in length, one hallway empties into a larger chamber, and then the path continues on.

No, I’m not describing a scene from the latest Dune release.

I’m talking about Shell Grotto, a baffling and massive underground structure that’s covered in over 4.6 million seashells. The grotto was rediscovered in 1835—and absolutely no one knows who built it, why, and when.

Welcome to Shell Grotto in Margate, nestled into England’s scenic southeast coastal region of Kent. And, yes, it’s open to the public year-round.

If you’ve got a little bit of whimsy and a spare day in London to explore the countryside, you can reach Shell Grotto in only an hour and a half.

A grotto covered in shells, you say?

A close up of the shell-work, courtesy of The Shell Grotto

Shell Grotto was rediscovered and excavated in the 1830s after a local man began renovations on his cottage. As mentioned above, scholars, social scientists, and archaeologists have debated the origins and purpose of the this grotto.

Shells from mussels, cockles, scallops, oysters, and more are arranged in highly ornate mosaics that cover the walls and ceilings. Importantly, the vast majority of the shells used could be sourced locally. More exotic shells were sourced as far as Southampton.

The grotto includes a winding hallway that leads to a central, circular area with a dome top. The pathway continues on into another hallway, which then empties into a rectangular chamber with an altar-like structure in its center.

Throughout, you can find geometric mosaics, along with depictions of star and sun shapes.

Who created Shell Grotto… and why?

Converging halls, courtesy of The Shell Grotto

Now, onto the theories—who would painstakingly arrange over 4.5 million shells in a winding, underground passageway?

Unfortunately, no one has been able to narrow down the origin of Shell Grotto. In fact, it could be as old as three thousand years or as young as three hundred.

More modern theories hypothesize that Shell Grotto was created as a vanity project of a wealthy person from the 18th or 19th centuries, as part of a Knights Templar or Free Masonry project, and even as a meeting place for witches and warlocks.

Interestingly, a similar grotto covered in seashell mosaics was unearthed in Rome in 2007. Since then, some scholars have wondered if the grotto might be the result of ancient Phoenicians who wandered up from Carthage. However, the grotto’s infrastructure doesn’t support this theory; its arches are too modern.

If you want my off-the-cuff take, I’d say this site was created by a whimsical, wealthy character who wanted an underground side project. Shell grottos—though otherworldly and entrancing—can be found around Europe.

How to visit the museum & shop in Margate

The museum shop, courtesy of The Shell Grotto

Shell Grotto includes a museum and shop; the former lets you dive deep into the theories surrounding Margate’s grotto.

While I wouldn’t stay the night in Margate for a visit, I’d definitely plan a little adventure to experience the grotto from a place like London.

To reach Margate from London, book a train or coach from the city. (Coach takes almost five hours, so it’d stick to the train.) Southeastern Railway offers trains to Margate from St Pancras, Victoria, and more.

The journey takes around an hour and a half, which means you can visit Shell Grotto on a day trip.