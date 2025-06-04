10 Cheap Places to Stay in London: Hostels, Hotels, Boutiques, & More

London isn’t an easy place to visit on a budget. At least, not without doing some digging.

While you might normally focus your travel research on finding hidden gems and booking sneakily cool tours, you need to think about lodging first when you’re planning a budget trip.

Similar to transportation, room rates are likely to be your priciest item across the pond. And finding cheap places to stay in London without getting stranded in the boonies is even tougher.

Though modern by almost every metric, London is massive, ancient, and hard to navigate at times. In other words, finding a good lodging in a solid neighborhood for an affordable price is… well, almost impossible.

Looking for cheap places to stay in London? Start with these ten selections, many of which are recommended by London’s official tourism group, Visit London.

10 cheap places to stay in London for budget travelers

Located less than 500 feet from the River Thames in London’s coveted Southwark neighborhood, The Mad Hatter is a fantastic BnB stay. In London, that means you’ll be sharing the grounds with a popular pub where you can enjoy home-cooked meals all day long. Nearby, you’ve got great spots like Convent Garden and the Tate Modern.

Gorgeous, modern, and stately, the Brook Green Hotel is situated in a lovely Victorian building. Nearby are some of Sheperd’s Bush and Hammersmith’s most walkable streets, along with the famous Hammersmith Apollo venue.

Though slightly more expensive than the pub-centric BnBs listed above, citizenM Southwark Bankside offers a very stylish and contemporary flair. If you’ve stayed at a citizenM spot before, you likely know the setup. If not, expect bright colors, modern features, and tons of amenities, like Prime streaming. It’s also in a great location, only minutes from Tate Modern.

If you’re okay drifting a bit farther from the City of London in the center of this hub, then Good Hotel London can offer you a fantastic stay at a slashed price. The grounds are hyper-modern and trendy, while also feeling cozy. There’s also a larger charitable scheme at play; the hotel helps train unhoused locals and funds education projects as far away as Guatemala. There’s also a rooftop terrace that overlooks the Thames.

If location is big, it doesn’t get any better than this City of London stay. You’re smack in the center of the big city action. Despite those clean IHG design features and modern amenities, this IHG stay still offers a highly affordable standard room. As an added bonus, every room design is distinct, giving you a little boutique flair.

Looking to spend as little as humanly possible? Head to easyHotel, located in the Shoreditch neighborhood near the Old Street and Barbican tube stations. It’s one of East London’s coolest new affordable lodging spots. Though you need to pay for basic amenities like Wi-Fi, the baseline prices at easyHotel are absolutely unbeatable.

If you can be wooed by a hostel stay, head to the Astor Museum Hotel. Its located across the street from the British Museum and a short walk from Convent Garden, offering a great location. You can book a mixed room or a private basic twin room. Just make sure to book your stay quickly—this affordable and popular hostel fills up fast.

You can find cheap places to stay even in Soho, one of London’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The Z Hotel offers a basic and modern stay, letting you immerse yourself in one of London’s coolest neighborhoods—without breaking the bank. Just keep in mind that the rooms are small, but they come with thoughtful features, like under-bed storage.

Wonderfully stylish and minimalistic, this hidden gem hotel (that’s located underground) takes you straight into central London’s Camden area. The hotel includes basic amenities like Wi-Fi and 24-hour concierge, too. Just know that the rooms are very small, as with Z Hotel. They’re literally called cocoons.

Nearby all the fun in central London, The Corner offers large, comfortable rooms with plenty of light. There are also other unique features, like the rain showers with water-saving technology. There’s also a large restaurant on the grounds with the same name where you can grab a bite or even cocktails.