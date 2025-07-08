11 Best Spa Resorts in Texas That Feel Like Heaven on Earth

They say everything is bigger in Texas—and that includes hospitality.

From hotels on the San Antonio River Walk that won’t break the bank to the world’s finest steakhouses in Dallas, there’s a unique adventure around every corner. For now, let’s focus on one of the least adventurous but most enjoyable forms of travel: booking a stay at a spa resort.

Though many four-star and five-star hotels offer spas with a broad range of services and treatments, some locations actually go above and beyond to create heaven-on-earth-caliber spas.

They offer specialized treatments, non-traditional services, world-class and cutting-edge types of care, and all those little features and amenities that go into creating an effortless, relaxing stay.

The big question is… where can you find them?

From major cities like Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, the best spa resorts in Texas are all in reach. Here’s where to go.

Best spa resorts in Texas that feel like heaven on earth

This family-friendly pick is located near San Antonio, making it one of the more accessible options. The grounds are lush and gorgeous, with a large outdoor pool area. But the real star is the Loma de Vida Spa, which offers everything from body treatments to facials to manicures.

Located on a 300-acre plot that was once a family ranch, this Hyatt Regency choice offers upscale amenities set inside a green natural setting. There are plenty of family-friendly amenities, a full-scale golf course, and lovely fine dining restaurants. But don’t skip out on the Windflower Spa, which offers all the basics you could hope for, from facials to massages to nail services.

A well-known quantity in the Galveston area, the Grand Galvez takes you into a classic, Old World-style resort stay. With perfectly manicured lawns and a grand, iconic edifice, you’ll feel like you’re stepping back in time. (And you are—this location is over 100 years old.) It’s spa doesn’t offer a long list of services, but the treatments it does offer are specialized (like its Vichy Treatment Room) and affordable.

Though it’s only a four-star stay, you can expect five-star treatment at Horseshoe Bay. The lakeside views are gorgeous, there’s a private jet center if you’re flying solo, and you can choose from four on-site restaurants. Plus, it’s Bayside Spa offers a long list of beauty treatments, relaxation services, and other unique offers, such as hydro and aromatherapy. It’s popular enough that some spa-goers drive in from Austin.

A short drive from Dallas awaits this impressive Westin property. Chic, modern, and full of green features, it combines wellness with sustainability in a stylish package. There’s a world-class golf course on the grounds, but I’d recommend heading straight for the Well & Being Spa, where you can order up treatments like hot stone massages, full-body scrubs and wraps, and other harder-to-find services.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

The Omni Barton gives you a front-row seat to some of Texas Hill Country’s loveliest scenes. When you’re ready to unwind, head to the Three Springs Spa, which is a full-service treatment center. Mokara Spa includes a sauna, steam room, and an indoor heated pool, along with a long list of spa treatments, such as facials, massages, and manicures.

An urban escape with 27 wooded acres, the Houstonian lets you enjoy all those resort amenities without skipping town. Plus, it offers an upscale and effortlessly stylish design that’s hard to find—even inside its Trellis Spa. There, you can order a bite at the restaurant, unwind with a view from the pool, relax with a massage or facial, and even order beauty treatments like hair services.

With only 40 available suites, you can expect an intimate experience that showcases the wonders of the Hill Country. But Lake Austin Spa Resort is most well-known for its top-notch relaxation services at Lake House Spa. The entire hotel is framed around wellness, making it easy to book day spa passes, specialized treatments, and even help put together a curated package that helps you achieve your wellness goals during your stay.

If sheer acreage is important for your spa-resort stay, look no further. Rough Creek Lodge is set on 9,000 acres of rugged Hill Country land, home to many lakes and plenty of riding trails. There are also cool amenities like the driving range, pickleball complex, bowling alley, and even a ropes course. But don’t forget about the spa. Rough Creek Lodge makes it easy to add-on basic spa services to your resort stay, from massages to customized facials.

Though not a spa resort, The Joule is a great pick for anyone heading to Dallas who wants to bundle in quality spa time with their hotel stay. Along with its luxurious rooftop pool and high-class restaurants, The Joule is home to a fantastic spa with plenty of services, from massages and skincare to lashes, brows, and waxing treatments.

This opulent little gem, located on the San Antonio River Walk, lets you take on the city at your own pace. While you’ll be wooed by the lovely scenery and walkable streets around the hotel, don’t skip out on its award-winning spa. From massages to body wraps to world-class facials, there’s something for everyone. (There’s also a rooftop pool, in case you like that type of thing.)