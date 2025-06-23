 13 Hotels on the River Walk in San Antonio, Texas

If you’ve visited San Antonio, you’ve at least heard of its famous River Walk district.

If not, let me catch you up on what might be one of Texas’s lesser-known tourism crown jewels.

The River Walk is a pedestrian-only street that follows the San Antonio River through the city’s dense downtown area. It’s lush, hidden from the hustle and bustle, and remains one of the most important parts of the city in terms of events and general identity.

Some of the city’s best restaurants, bars, boutiques, and galleries can be found along the River Walk, meaning just about every tourist schedules a visit when they’re in town.

But you can also stay on the River Walk if you want a great location right in the heart of the action… just without all the honking cars. While it might seem like a pricey zone, hotels on the River Walk in San Antonio come in all shapes and sizes—and at different price points, too.

Ready to start ranking the best hotels on the River Walk? I’ve got picks for all types of travelers, whether you want to splurge, stay on a strict budget, keep it simple, and more.

Simple, affordable, & reliable: Hyatt Place San Antonio Riverwalk

Want a reliable and affordable stay from a well-known quantity? Book a room here. With direct access to the Riverwalk trail, this Hyatt Place puts you close to the scenic waterway without the high pricing. There’s also an outdoor pool, plus a quaint on-site dining spot called The Placery, where you can grab a cocktail before heading into town.

Sleek boutique pick: Omni La Mansion del Rio

If style and ambiance are your priority in the River Walk area, go with this boutique stay. Omni La Mansion is set inside a Spanish colonial building with unique features like a heated outdoor pool in its courtyard. Plus, it’s across the street from San Antonio’s famous Majestic Theatre.

Modern and chic: The Maverick, powered by Placemakr

Both cozy and modern, The Maverick is an excellent choice for travelers who like clean, no-frills stays. Though it’s located a short jaunt from the River Walk (instead of right on it), its location, amenities, and brand-new grounds are worth keeping on your radar.

For anyone on a budget: O’Brien Riverwalk Historic Hotel

If you’ll be penny-pinching in San Antonio, O’Brien Riverwalk Boutique Hotel lets you capitalize on location without overspending. Though otherwise small and modest, it’s hard to beat its shady patio with great views and its proximity to the River Walk. Just cross the street and you’ll find yourself ambling down San Antonio’s most calming walkway.

Another affordable pick: Element San Antonio Riverwalk

Looking to save some money while also taking advantage of, say, rooftop bars? Head to Element. This unique find lets you save big without sacrificing on location, unique amenities like that rooftop bar (with excellent lounge-style seating), and solid rooms. Just call ahead to ask about construction noise. At the time of writing, there’s a site that some recent guests have said disturbed their stay.

A familiar name: Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk

If you prefer to stay with specific hotel brands to use travel rewards, Drury is another great pick (in addition to the Hyatt Place selection). This location offers a cozy bar and a spot to grab dinnertime snacks. Like all other Drury locations, you can expect a family-friendly atmosphere.

A more upscale feel: The Westin Riverwalk

Located right on the edge of the San Antonio River Walk, The Westin has gone all-in on highlighting its natural serenity. The main star of the show is the direct River Walk access and the unbeatable room views. But you can also expect gorgeously appointed rooms, top-notch service, and stylish sitting areas and bars.

Best riverwalk views: Embassy Suites San Antonio Riverwalk-Downtown

Picture pure Southern Charm at this Embassy Suites location. The on-site restaurant comes with New Orleans cajun and creole fare, while the streets surrounding the hotel give you direct access to San Antonio’s bustling arts district. That’s if you can pull yourself away from the peaceful River Walk, which is located steps from the hotel.

Comes with a rooftop pool: InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk by IHG

Around the San Antonio River Walk, you can find hotels with outdoor pools or rooftop bars—but only the InterContinental offers a rooftop pool above the River Walk. Along with a great rooftop pool and close proximity to the River Walk, expect a property that oozes contemporary design, offering a sleek and well thought-out stay that’s worth the price point.

If you want to use those Hyatt points but prefer a more upscale stay than the Hyatt Place pick above, go with its Thompson property. With multiple gorgeous venues inside (including a bar-lounge), a great outdoor pool (not on the roof, but with great views), and located right on the riverside, it’s a pretty unbeatable luxury pick. It also specialties in suites, making it a great option for anyone heading into San Antonio for a group trip.

Unique and historic: Hotel Havana

Located on the northern end of the San Antonio River Walk, expect a quiet and memorable little historic stay. Hotel Havana offers 27 boutique hotel rooms, along with tons of Cuban artwork that gives it a distinct and elegant atmosphere. Like any solid boutique pick, it’s style and flair all the way through, with an added dose of antiquated ambiance thanks to its place on the National Register of Historic Places.

Total riverwalk immersion: Hotel Indigo San Antonio Riverwalk by IHG

If you’re shopping around for a hotel on the River Walk to feel totally immersed in the lovely pathway, look no further. Hotel Indigo has front steps that will put you directly on the River Walk path. You can see the trees and hear the water from river-facing balconies, letting you soak up the River Walk even when relaxing in your hotel room.

Expect the unexpected at this trendy new hotel, like its on-site Bark Park for any hotel guests that arrive with a pup. Plus, you’ll find yourself on a stretch of the River Walk that’s frequented by locals, letting you see San Antonio in a new light. The on-site pool and restaurant aren’t too shabby, either.