The 13 Best Treehouse Rentals in Texas—from Aubrey to Kirbyville

Just beyond hubs like San Antonio and Houston wait some of Texas’s most gorgeous and stately landscapes, from spring flower-filled meadows to bayou-like lakes. If you’re into unique rentals and getting a bird’s eye view, then check out the best treehouse rentals in Texas.

Along with true treehouses (which use trees as actual support), you can find and book awesome stilted projects, imaginative homes, and cozy, fairy-like wooded rentals. It’s a surprisingly whimsical range of treehouses that reflects the Texan spirit of hyper-independence and expert craftsmanship.

Best treehouse rentals in Texas: true treehouse picks only

This hand-made and funky treehouse is like something out of a Studio Ghibli film. While it’s more of a stilted home than a true treehouse, I’m listing it here because its wooden features make it hard to tell where the Hobbit’s Nest begins and the forest ends.

It’s got character, views, and fantastically rustic facilities, including an outdoor shower and compost toilet. That puts this stay back into true treehouse territory, as ‘pure’ treehouses are usually off the grid.

Resting partly in the mature oak trees, this gorgeous treehouse is built from a range of materials, including metal, tile, and even brick. It has stunning features, including two separate reading nooks (where I’d happily disappear for hours) and a sheltered, outdoor tub (where I’d also happily disappear for hours). It’s definitely leaning into lux territory, especially when you factor in those high thread-count sheets and great toiletries.

This treehouse is on the same property (The Meadow) as the former, and you can expect a similarly photogenic setup. From those lovely reading nooks to the building materials used, it offers a perfect balance between rustic treehouse camping-style vibes and modern needs like AC.

Ryders Treehouse is hard to critique in any fashion. Nestled in the trees overlooking the rugged landscape, it feels like an oasis—one that’s totally private and off the beaten path. The treehouse is entirely bespoke, offering unique features like a spiral staircase, a stone firepit, a stone-lined grill, a bird’s-eye patio lookout, and plenty more. It’s the type of place I imagine guests return to year after year.

Best treehouse rentals in Texas: stilted substitutes

This cozy little A-Frame is like something from a picture book, giving you a stylish escape in the middle of the forest. There’s a lake on the property that’s equipped with kayaks and canoes, as well, letting you immerse yourself in nature. Plus, a mini-farm with friendly goats and dogs. But there’s also a claw-foot tub inside the treehouse—and its views might keep you hostage for a while.

If the treehouse above doesn’t catch your fancy, here’s an alternative from the same property. And its tub is located outside the cabin, meaning you can wash up right in Mother Nature’s embrace. Though located on the same property, it’s large, meaning you can expect privacy.

From the outside looking in, this acorn-shaped treehouse looks like something from a carnival. It’s kitschy and attention-grabbing where it sits in a sparse woodland. But on the inside, it’s like something from a designer digest magazine.

(I used the image of the exterior so that you’ll have your mind blown when you head to the Airbnb profile and see the interior. It’s worth a few little clicks, I promise.)

The wooden features, from the winding staircase to the cabinets, are perfectly done. Meanwhile, the upstairs sleeping nook looks like it was created by one of Nobu’s designers. It’s way more modern, thoughtful, and sleek than any acorn-shaped rental has the right to be.

Full disclosure: this isn’t a treehouse. It’s a mashup of four shipping containers that has a whopping sixth floor (fit with a crow’s nest lookout) and five balconies. And its rooms look like they’re straight from a city center.

But in the way of traditional treehouse design elements comes total creative freedom—one that lets you live amongst the canopy just like you would in a ‘normal’ treehouse, while also letting you enjoy large, suburban-style living areas.

If you have kids who are dying for a treehouse escape (it’s only natural), look no further. Yellowstone Treehouse comes with a winding slide that you can take from the porch back down to earth. Just know that this is more like a mobile home on stilts. Regardless, you’ll be located high in the canopy, giving you that immersive treehouse feel.

Looking for a romantic treehouse escape, as well? The same property in Forestburg offers a Hobbit Treehouse, which looks perfect for a cozier and intimate getaway. (Open on Fridays only.)

Like a jewel in the Texas Hill Country crown, The Nest is a tiny-home getaway nestled in the canopy. The interior has modern amenities and an adorable design that makes the space feel large and bright. Plus, the patio is expansive and even includes a mesh, in-laid bed. Best of all, this cozy treehouse-esque tiny home comes with great hosts who are ready and willing to help you customize a special visit.

Hidden among the live oak trees near downtown Fredericksburg, this shipping container-turned-treehouse curves around one of the largest 60-foot oaks. It’s a multi-floor property with two bedrooms, another one of those in-laid, mesh beds, and access to the property’s large outdoor pool and its lounge areas—many of which are incorporated into the landscape.

Part fairy-like bungalow and part treehouse, this charming treehouse takes you into a world of bohemian intrigue. That makes this my favorite of all the treehouse rentals in Texas, even though it’s a stilted substitute and not a ‘true’ treehouse.

Regardless, it looks perfect for a romantic escape or a weekend solo getaway. Expect to unwind with the tranquil songs of the birds while you enjoy those calming views. If you want to book a weekend trip, do so in advance—THE NEST has become a favorite for Dallas locals.

