Sink Your Teeth into These Acclaimed Dallas Steakhouses

When I travel, I have two approaches to mealtime.

The first: try something new to dig into local culture. The second: keep it simple and fill my stomach with a no-frills steak.

The humble steak has done me right on every continent I’ve visited, giving me energy and iron when I need it most. One of my most troublesome travel symptoms is a lack of appetite, which can lead to fatigue and poor sleep. (If you’re in a similar boat, I highly recommend sticking to high-protein foods until your appetite returns.)

In honor of the humble, reliable steak and all it’s done for me over the years, I’m heading to one of the US’s meccas of red meat: Dallas, Texas.

Though Texas isn’t short on meat-loving cities, from Austin to San Antonio to Amarillo, Dallas steakhouses regularly appear on foodie lists around the country.

If you’re going to stop by and if you’ve got a taste for red meat, don’t miss out on these eateries. They’re some of the best Dallas steakhouses, having won over the public and critics alike for years running. In some cases, even decades.

Acclaimed Dallas steakhouses for the carnivore in you

Bob’s Steak & Chop House (est. 1993)

The original Bob’s Steak & Chop House on Lemmon Avenue should be top of your list if you’re on the hunt for delicious steaks.

Though ownership has changed hands multiple times since its opening day, the 90s-style ambiance remains the same. Most importantly, so does its dedication to its tried-and-true menu. Go for the prime steaks, which are always cooked to perfection and served with a single carrot.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (est. 1981)

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse comes from one of the founders of Bob’s Steak & Chop House, which was formerly Bob and Del’s before Bob got hit with a felony charge and had to (re)start anew. (Very Wild West of him.)

That means you can expect all the experience and taste of Bob’s Steak & Chop House, but from a slightly different perspective.

For example, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse picked up an award from Zagat for being one of the Sexiest Restaurants in the US. That win is a callback to the lush décor and dress code more than the food—but they wouldn’t hand out the award to a subpar steakhouse.

Del Frisco’s has also nabbed culinary awards from Wine Spectator, Business Insider, the New York Times, and more.

Dakota’s Steakhouse (est. 1984)

With an extensive wine list and a list of prime steaks that have been painstakingly perfected over the course of forty years, it’s hard to go wrong with Dakota’s Steakhouse. The proof here is Dakota’s near five-star rating on OpenTable.

As a writer who once manned an OpenTable line back in the day, I can assure you that OpenTable users don’t pull their punches when it comes to reviews. At the time of writing this article, Dakota’s Steakhouse has a 4.8 rating based on over 5,000 reviews.

In case that hasn’t sold you yet, buckle up for a fine dining experience that takes you 15 feet underground to the restaurant’s stylish and moody main floor.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (est. 1976)

As a perennial favorite for local publications like D Magazine, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is a Dallas staple. It’s polished, reliably delicious, and the staff are highly acclaimed for their professionalism.

Consider it a golden standard among Dallas steakhouses—one that set the pace for the city’s future steakhouses, which are listed above. For almost half a century, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse has steered Dallas’s taste for great steak.

Al Biernat’s Steakhouse (est. 1998)

Aside from a funky interior, there aren’t any big frills at Al Biernat’s. The Italian-style setup is juxtaposed with the austere, Old World menu, including dishes like artichoke ravioli.

But don’t forget to indulge in its steak offerings, from aged strips to light filet mignon to the latest buys from the local farmers’ market.

Knife (est. 2014)

If you’re looking for a relatively new steakhouse, head to Knife. This Dallas steakhouse took the red meat world by storm when its doors opened, thanks to its hardcore take on dry-aging its steaks.

The menu is also imaginative, taking risks like a Michelin-star restaurant would thanks to its simple-but-thought-out dishes. Just be sure to check the menu before you book a table; it’s seasonal and constantly evolving.