Why You Should Stop Tipping Abroad—In Most Cases, At Least

Learning the ins and outs of tipping abroad has been one of the most surprisingly complex parts of travel for me.

I’m sure I’m not alone in that.

In the United States, leaving a tip is second nature. From servers to delivery drivers to bellhops, we shell out up to 20% for basic services. When we head abroad, it feels criminal not to leave a comparable amount for our servers, tour guides, and drivers.

Here’s the thing—most of the world’s workforce doesn’t run on tips.

Instead, employees are paid a standard wage for their service—by employers, not customers.

In places like Spain (where I live now), you might notice lackluster service because of the no-gratuity approach. At restaurants, for example, there’s no fanfare for customers—no cajoling or smiling servers.

Instead, employees are there to take your order and deliver food. In exchange, they’re paid a fair wage and aren’t expected to cater hand and foot to guests.

In fact, it’s almost taboo to tip in Spain. My Spanish friends are adamant that it’s a slippery slope. Nobody tips waiters—and it’s even controversial to tip a delivery driver who is dropping off a meal. (They’re also paid a fair hourly rate for their labor.)

That’s the core idea here: Leaving a tip in the United States equates to paying someone for their labor. Abroad, it’s more often voluntary. And people want it to stay that way.

If you’re confused about when and where to tip, dive into the complexities of tipping below. I’m sharing my tipping-based insights from around the world.

But other countries aside from the US leave tips…

That’s correct. Like the United States, it’s normal to tip in countries like Canada and Brazil, especially for a meal. In the Caribbean, many employees also expect a tip because they’re working in the service industry as waiters, tour guides, and more.

So, in certain cases, you might be expected to tip, but I want to make it clear that tipping at the American scale is a distinctly American pastime. Even in Canada and Brazil, tipping 20% is well above the average. Additionally, tips in other countries are usually voluntary—not part of a worker’s salary.

In fact, one of the reasons it’s spreading around the world is thanks to American tourists.

It seems we just can’t resist adding a little tip when leaving a restaurant or going on a tour. As my Spanish friends would put it, we’re messing it up for everyone else.

In other words, the more Americans tip abroad, the more it becomes expected of other foreigners.

Is it really okay not to tip?

There are no fast-and-hard rules about tipping, but let’s head back to the original meaning behind leaving gratuity: To give thanks for top-tier services.

For example, I shelled out a hefty tip to the driver and tour guide who squired me and my mom around Ireland on a genealogy tour for a week. I paid a full 20% tip for our entire week-long journey because I felt that our tour guide did an unforgettable job.

But I had also asked him directly about tipping culture in Ireland and how much Americans normally tip him after a great journey.

So, if you aren’t sure about whether or not to tip, just ask a local in a discreet, tasteful manner. They’ll give you the real answer—and that’s important because, as I research more about tipping, I’m reading quite a few articles that list countries where tipping is expected but where I haven’t noticed it.

Let’s use the example of Ireland again. Though I’ve seen it touted as a country where tipping is necessary, I only tipped when eating at restaurants—not when drinking at pubs. And even when I did tip, I only left 10% instead of the American 20%. (Except for the amazing tour.)

Here’s my last point: You might actually offend people by leaving tips in certain countries. In Japan, for example, offering a high quality of service is expected. Tipping is seen as unnecessary because Japanese culture places a strong emphasis on dignity, hard work, and respect.

Tipping, in some contexts, is viewed as cheap.

Are you getting my drift? Tipping isn’t just about money; it’s also about cultural values.

Final points

I’m sorry that I can’t lay out straightforward tipping rules—aside from the suggestion that you reel it in when tipping abroad and take a closer look at whether or not tipping is warranted. Ultimately, the decision is yours on when to tip and how much.

Here’s what I’d like to leave you with: