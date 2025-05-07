Where to Find Baltimore’s Best Crab Cakes

In my tour de hunger of the United States, I’ve taken a closer look at many regional specialties.

Rocky Mountain oysters, aka bull testicles, are a testament to our ranchers’ not wasting any part of the animal. The same could be said for gator bites, common to Louisiana and Florida.

Then come the dishes with pretty tame ingredients but odd names, like Hot Brown and the Baked Alaska.

But not all of our culinary proclivities raise eyebrows.

In Maryland, the state’s premier foodie export is the humble crab cake. Born from the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland crab cakes are known for their light, buttery flavor and composition.

That distinct flavor profile is thanks to the crabs that grow in the Chesapeake Bay. Compared to the Dungeness Crabs common to the West Coast, Maryland crabs are smaller, and their flavor is much more subtle and sweet. Those with a love of seafood can usually tell the difference with a single bite.

That means one thing: If you want the very best crab cakes in the United States, you should be going to Maryland.

Here’s where to sink your teeth into the best crab cakes in Baltimore, along with a few bonus picks for Linthicum, Hanover, and Middle River.

Where to get the best crab cakes in Baltimore

Koco’s Pub

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Crab cakes transformed this hole-in-the-wall restaurant into a Baltimore staple thanks to their award-winning, fresh-made-daily crab cakes.

But don’t plan on learning about Koco’s Pub crab cake ingredients; it’s a family secret that this casual pub won’t be releasing anytime soon. Since opening, its crab cakes have become so well-known in Baltimore and beyond that you can now order them online.

Costas Inn

Courtesy of Yelp

Looking to eat where Baltimore locals eat? Head to Costas Inn, a beloved fixture since it opened in 1971. Though they offer a wide range of seafood dishes, they’re most well-known for their crab cakes.

They’re flown in fresh and hand-sorted every day, giving you direct access to the Chesapeake Bay straight from Baltimore.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is a restaurant-bar with delicious crab cakes on the menu… along with a few other offers. This restaurant hosts big events, from trivia nights to famous athlete signings.

If you’re looking for a high-energy spot to sample some of the best crab cakes in Baltimore, head to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Just be prepared—you’ll pay slightly higher prices, and might face a wait during peak hours.

Bonus picks just outside Baltimore

Pappas Seafood Co. (Parkville)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Just like Koco’s Pub, the crab cakes at Pappas Seafood Co. have become such a beloved staple that they’re now available for purchase online.

Though its crab cakes are slightly more expensive than others in town, Pappas has multiple awards and big-name features under its belt. In other words, it’s worth the slightly higher price.

G&M (Linthicum Heights)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

G&M offers a truly diverse menu that includes Italian, Greek, and American staples—but its standout is Maryland crab cakes. If you’re on the hunt for the very best the state has to offer, you might consider stopping in. Though technically in Linthicum Heights, it’s less than ten miles from Baltimore.

Timbuktu Restaurant & Lounge (Hanover)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Hailed as a sleeper hit by many locals, Timbuktu Restaurant & Lounge offers a unique twist on the Maryland crab cake. Its light flavor is different than most others, which regularly attracts seafood fans from surrounding areas. Just be prepared for the diner-style setup—it’s not like most other restaurants on this list.

By The Docks (Middle River)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Size matters at By The Docks. This restaurant is famous for serving up its 8 oz. Colossal Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. This dish minimizes the number of add-ons, highlighting the light and buttery flavor of the crab. Slightly more upscale, By The Docks is also a favorite for diners who want to splurge on a nicer meal and cozy atmosphere.

