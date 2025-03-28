Hot Brown: Inside Louisville’s Weirdly Named Dish & Where to Eat It

Who doesn’t love a cheeky name for food?

From pigs in a blanket to toads in the hole to rocky mountain oysters, we’ve nailed euphemisms for dozens of delicious treats around the world.

My least favorite is hot brown, a name for an open-faced, hot sandwich that’s beloved in Kentucky. (Though delicious, it’s not the most appetizing name I’ve heard.)

Hot brown sandwiches contain turkey breast and bacon that are placed on open-faced bread and covered in a creamy mornay sauce, then broiled to perfection.

Since the first hot brown was served up at Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky in 1926, it’s spread its (cheesy) wings and expanded throughout the state, then the country.

Some variations include mushrooms, canned peaches, tomatoes, pimento peppers, and ham. Others, called a cold brown, use hard-boiled egg, lettuce, tomato, and chicken or turkey that’s topped with Thousand Island dressing. Some cities have also left their own spin on the dish, including St. Louis’s Prosperity Sandwich (why?) and Pittsburgh’s Turkey Devonshire.

But let’s not reinvent the wheel—or the hot brown, should I say.

If you’re heading to the Louisville area in the near future, including Churchill Downs, don’t miss out on your chance to taste this beloved dish in its hometown. (If you’re lucky, your visit might even coincide with Louisville’s Hot Brown Week.)

Best hot brown sandwiches in Louisville

Brown Hotel (J. Graham’s Café)

Whether you’re heading to Louisville with hot browns on your mind or want to tackle the recipe from home, your first stop should be the Brown Hotel—the birthplace of the sandwich. You can order the hot brown however you like at the hotel, including at its restaurant, bar, and via in-room orders.

Biscuit Belly (Chain)

Biscuit Belly takes its biscuit business seriously—and it’s got a delectable twist on the hot brown that Louisville locals love: the Hot Brown Biscuit. As the name suggests, this version swaps the bread for a (homemade) biscuit. It’s topped with shredded turkey, gouda, bacon, and roasted cherry tomatoes.

Goose Creek Diner

Unlike Biscuit Belly, Goose Creek Diner isn’t looking to switch up the hot brown game. Instead, they’ve perfected their take on the famous sandwich. The mornay sauce resembles the original served at Brown Hotel, while the bread is never soggy and the bacon is always crispy. No frills—just a really good hot brown.

World Famous Gorilla Bob’s

Known for its friendly service, welcome atmosphere, and experimental menu World Famous Gorilla Bob’s should be on your list of restaurants to visit in Louisville. Their hot brown is served up on Texas toast, making for a more savory and spiced flavor. They also melt cheddar cheese over the top of their mornay sauce as an ode to cheese lovers everywhere.

The Cottage Inn

Located just outside the city limits, this Louisville favorite is a shabby, casual eatery that has a gold-star menu that serves up delicious southern staples. The Cottage Inn‘s hot brown is absolutely worth the drive out of town—but the rest of the menu is pretty impressive.

From pork chops to country-fried steak to breaded chicken livers, it’s a who’s-who of comfort food.

Wagner’s Pharmacy

Similar to The Cottage Inn, Wagner’s Pharmacy doesn’t look like much from the outside—but it’s a bona fide institution that you should know about for two reasons.

One, they serve up a delicious hot brown on their weekend brunch menu. Second, they’ve been closely tied to Churchill Downs where the Kentucky Derby takes place since they opened their doors in 1922. It’s a bit of an institution.

The Eagle Louisville

Want an unparalleled taste of fried chicken? Head to The Eagle Louisville—but leave room for their hot brown sandwich. While this stylish, modern restaurant might not seem like your first pick given it’s a chain, this food and beer hall is a must-see for anyone looking for an award-winning menu.

Big Bad Breakfast (Chain)

Like many items on its menu, Big Bad Breakfast isn’t serving up an ordinary hot brown. Instead, this sandwich comes on a buttermilk biscuit topped with roasted turkey, roasted tomatoes, and a cheesy, Dijon-centric mornay sauce. To top it off, the sandwich is served with an egg (it’s a breakfast spot, after all) and bacon treated with Tabasco.

