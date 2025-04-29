Top 5 Adult Summer Camps in the United States (Yes, They Exist)

I like to talk about adult summer camp-style experiences, especially when covering larger, resort-style campsites.

Videos by TravelAwaits

It all boils down to one of my favorite travel experiences: heading to the Philadelphia Experiment Music Festival in the mid-2010s. This small-scale music festival brought in around two thousand partiers like me from around New England. We gathered to dance and socialize (see: rave), but that was hardly the only offer on the table.

Set in the Maryland forests on the actual site of a recurring summer camp for kids, we had the choice of camping, staying in bunk-bed laden rooms, and even purchasing a meal ticket—which included access to a buffet in a dining hall.

There were roller blade-disco competitions, themed parades, large-scale artistic pyres, arts and crafts workshops, interactive mazes, and more. The cherry on top was the large barn that was turned into a new experience every year, from an Indy-style Temple of Doom to a Cold War-style spy bar. To drink at the latter, you had to present a microfiche.

I could keep going, but I hope I’m painting a strong picture: summer camp nostalgia is alive, and it’s driving unique adult summer camp experiences around the country.

While I missed out on summer camps as a kid, that hasn’t stopped me from becoming a summer camp adult later on in life.

If the scene I laid out about doesn’t sound appealing, don’t worry—that was my music festival variation. You can find an adult summer camp that suits your (retro) interests in dodgeball, obstacle courses, bonfires, and more. Here are a few of my favorite adult summer camps in the United States.

5 best adult summer camps in the United States

Let’s kick off the list with the most faithful recreation of summer camp bliss—this time, repackaged for adults. The camp includes all those familiar elements; it’s lakeside, there’s outdoor gear for any and every type of adventure, and the entire experience is centered around cabins and a dining hall.

But there’s also more advanced adult adventures, like water skiing, late-night DJ parties, treetop adventure courses, and more. The adult summer camps center around letting you unleash your inner child—so if variation is top of mind for you, head to Club Getaway. You won’t even know where to start.

Best for dropping off the map: Camp Rahh (Samish Island, Washington)

Club Getaway is a high-octane adventure by most metrics, and might not be ideal for more introverted types. If you like the nostalgia factor of summer camps but shy away from all that shouting and splashing, head to Camp Rahh on the other side of the country.

For four days each year, Camp Rahh brings on adults from across Seattle (and beyond) for a week of slightly quainter fun. I’m dubbing Camp Rahh a hit for more introspective adults, as most activities are centered around alleviating stress, having fun, and feeling more connected to others.

Activities include yoga, rock climbing, dancing, kayaking, archery, live music, and plenty more. The grounds are also suitably adorable, and the lodging options are lined with classic bunk beds.

Exactly like childhood: Camp No Counselors (NY, CA & TX)

Camp No Counselors is similar to Club Getaway in that you’ll quickly recognize all the markers of a classic American summer getaway: pool and lake-centric activities, tons of outdoor gear, and competitive team activities. The main difference? There’s a ‘premium’ edge, as the camp comes with branded t-shirts and has state-of-the-art equipment.

Plus, Camp No Counselors goes above and beyond to make their environment inclusive. Their motto is ‘don’t be an asshole’, so if you’re worried about really letting your inner child let loose, start here. With programs running in California and New York (plus Texas in 2026), it’s a bit more accessible than other camps on this list.

For the laaaaaadies: Camp Hot & Social

Don’t let the name throw you off—this isn’t a romantic, ladies-only summer camp. (Although it is women-only.)

This is a new adult summer camp project that’s designed for women in their 20s and 30s who have found it difficult to make friends as adults. While there’s plenty in the way of traditional summer camp fun, from lakeside activities to barbecues, it’s more tightly focused on social time.

Additionally, this is a short three-day camp that provides transportation to and from NYC and the campgrounds in rural Pennsylvania. If you’re a woman who’s a little worried about going all-in on a longer camp and are located in NYC, Camp Hot & Social should be on your radar.

The non-camp pick: Summercamp, Martha’s Vineyard

What if you want the nostalgia and atmosphere of a summer camp without actually staying in bunks or swimming in manmade lakes?

Head to Summercamp on Martha’s Vineyard. It’s designed to hit all those retro notes from a design and atmospheric standpoint, meaning you can play a game of Twister or eat a creamsicle, then head back to your high-class mattress.