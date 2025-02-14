Top 4 Parks in Appalachia to See Fireflies This Summer

Can’t make it to a coastline to see bioluminescence from those glowing algae blooms?

Don’t worry—nature has other options for you. As a Midwesterner, fireflies (or lightning bugs, I called them) were a big part of my childhood. During the warm months, I remember watching fireflies in my backyard and in the common ground in my subdivision.

Fireflies were an important backdrop to those summer adventures. And while I associate these glowing little insects with rural American life, they can be found all over the world.

From Tuscany in Italy to Hokkaido in Japan, fireflies have played an important part in art, culture, and natural philosophies. (They were even mentioned in Dante’s Inferno, a famous 13th-century poem.)

For now, I’m sticking to the United States to explore the best places to see firefly light shows. While I thought the Midwest would be a hotspot thanks to my fond memories of watching them as a kid, the best place to see fireflies is in Appalachia.

In fact, many national parks in the mountain range have rolled out programs that make it easy for you to visit them during peak firefly season. These are the top four spots to watch the big show, from blue-light fireflies to synchronous shows.

Top 4 parks for watching fireflies this summer

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee

Synchronous fireflies during their mating season at Great Smokey National Park (Getty)

Each June, fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park go above and beyond with their glowing displays by syncing up. This gorgeous display of synchronized glowing has become such a hot commodity that the national park now holds a lottery for vehicle placements, meaning only the lucky few will land a spot.

If you want to catch the show from around Elkmont Campground, you need to apply for a lottery later in the year. This year’s winners were announced last December.

However, if you’re okay tossing the dice, you can head to Elkmont during dusk in July and August to hopefully catch a synced-up show.

Congaree National Park, South Carolina

Bald cypress trees at Congaree National Park (Getty)

Congaree National Park is high on my wish list. This snaking bayou-like environment feels like it exists outside of time. Despite the area’s ecological differences from the Smokies, Congaree also hosts thousands of synchronous fireflies for a few weeks in May and June.

Best of all, there isn’t a lottery that decides who will get to see the show. That being said, you do need to purchase tickets to see the show. Congaree works hard to let these glowing insects have the space they need to thrive and return year after year—buy your tickets as early as possible to guarantee your spot.

(Congaree National Park is not located in the Appalachian Mountain Range, but I’ve kept it on this list due to its proximity.)

Rocky Fork State Park, Tennessee

Welcome to Appalachia (Getty)

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountain Range, Rocky Fork State Park is a relatively new protected area, established in 2013.

While it has fewer facilities than other nearby state parks, that bodes well for your firefly-viewing. Not only can you apply for a lottery to see the synchronous firefly shows, but you can even spot a glowing blue variation, known as a blue ghost firefly.

Blue ghost fireflies are most active in late May, followed by synchronous firefly activity in early June. You can apply for a lottery to see both at the Tennessee State Parks website.

Allegheny National Forest, Pennsylvania

Allegheny National Forest

Looking for a firefly-loving community to join? Head to Allegheny National Forest in late June. Each year, the PA Firefly Festival takes place in the national forest.

While synchronous firefly shows are the main star, you can also enjoy those normal displays you remember from childhood. This year, the PA Firefly Festival will host three different fundraising camping activities From June 26-28 at the Kellettville Campground.

