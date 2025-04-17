Best Surf Schools & Surf Lessons in Oahu for Beginners

Can you imagine going to Hawaii and not experiencing the wonders of surf?

Even if you don’t have hopes of popping up on a surfboard, you’ll bump into dozens of surfers on the hunt for the perfect barrel.

It’s not just a sport or a hobby in Hawaii, but a lifestyle—one that brings surfers into the gorgeous waters surrounding the islands daily.

In places like Oahu, surfing is a way to be active and connect with nature. While the island is home to professional surfers and some of the biggest waves in the world, you can find calmer waters that are ideal for learning.

As an added bonus, some of those pro, semi-pro, and talented surfers milling around the island have helped set up fantastic surf schools. Some even offer private lessons.

That means one thing for your next Oahu adventure: it’s surf’s up time.

Regardless of how much experience you have surfing and being in the water, you can find a surf school and lesson that’s just your speed. First, I’m counting down five of the best surf schools in Oahu, and then rounding off the list with a few highly rated surf lessons and experiences.

Best surf schools in Oahu

Image courtesy of Surf HNL Ala Moana

Surf HNL Ala Moana

Ala Moana Beach

This family-friendly surf school makes it easy for kids and adults of all ages (and comfort levels in the water) to get out on the surf.

If you’re traveling with little ones, know that Surf HNL is usually a top pick for parents thanks to the school’s attentive and upbeat staff. Plus, all staff are also lifeguard trained, meaning you can get in the water feeling entirely secure in the experience.

Alternatively, if you can’t be coaxed onto a surfboard, Surf HNL can help you get out on the water in other ways, including stand-up paddleboarding (called SUP).

Ohana Surf Project

Waikiki Beach Marriot Resort

Beginners are welcome at Ohana Surf Project—along with more experienced surfers. If you’re ready to level up your surf game, Ohana Surf Project will craft a personalized curriculum to get you where you want to be.

If you’re heading to Oahu with travelers who have different levels of experience, everyone can find what they need here.

Ohana Surf Project also offers bodyboarding classes and paddleboarding excursions. If your knees creak just at the idea of popping up on a board, consider those bodyboarding classes.

Aloha Beach Services

Waikiki Beach

Aloha Beach Services is the oldest beach business in town, having launched its first beach activities back in 1959.

Today, you can take advantage of that experience for top-notch surfing, SUP, and even outrigger canoe adventures. Personally, I’d go for the outrigger canoe lessons after re-learning how to surf.

That’s the key here: Aloha Beach Services has something for everyone. Along with the three options listed above, you can also rent umbrellas, beach chairs, bodyboards, and more.

So, if you’re heading to the beach with a multi-generational group that wants different beach experiences, go with Aloha Beach Services.

Ty Gurney Surf School

Waikiki Beach

Similar to Ohana Surf Project, Ty Gurney Surf School specializes in meeting you where you’re at in terms of surf experience. If you have a few successful surf trips under your belt, you can take your skills to the next level with the help of experienced surfers.

But that’s not all. Ty Gurney Surf School also offers a surf safari island tour. The island tour takes you to different beaches around Oahu, with half-day and full-day options.

What I love about the offer is that you can bring along observers (aka non-surfing guests)—and they’ll probably have just as much fun as those surfing.

Uncle Bryan’s Sunset Suratt Surf Academy

North Shore

If you’re looking to get out of Waikiki to enjoy surfing, head to the North Shore to Uncle Bryan’s. Along with a range of specialized surf lessons, you can also book parties and family events. You can also explore the coastlines via SUP—aka stand-up paddle boarding.

Uniquely, Uncle Bryan’s comes with a stand-up guarantee. That means that when you book a lesson with one of their instructors, you’re guaranteed to improve enough to pop up on the board.

That’s a pretty sterling promise for anyone who’s passionate about learning how to surf.

Best surfing lessons from tour providers in Oahu

Photo courtesy of Open Group Surfing Lesson in Waikiki, below (TripAdvisor)

Explore some of the highest-rated surf lessons in Oahu from Viator and TripAdvisor.

