What Are RFID Wallets? Plus, the Best Travel Wallets in 2025

Travel wallets—just another travel product to have in your arsenal, right?

That might be the case with some travel wallets, which are simply designed for travel usage. Compared to a slimmer, more discreet wallet, these products let you neatly store your cards, passport, and even boarding passes.

But there’s a new sheriff in town: the RFID travel wallet. This unique variation comes with special technology that protects your credit cards while traveling abroad, preventing scammers from RFID skimming.

But that’s a techy concept that not many people are familiar with. So, what are FRID travel wallets? And where can you find the best travel wallets for your needs? Let’s dive in.

Wait, what are RFID wallets?

Almost all credit and debit cards have an RFID chip—and passports, too. RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification. It’s what enables you to make a payment by tapping, and is also the same type of technology that’s behind new touchless passports.

It’s also the technology behind those famous Airtags, letting you track pets and children and luggage from your smartphone.

If you really want to dig into the tech behind RFID communication and its use cases, TechTarget has a comprehensive breakdown.

Just know this: When it comes to RFID travel wallets, the goal is to prevent criminals from scanning the cards and passport(s) in your wallet by using special materials. Usually, RFID wallets rely on materials like metallic foil, conductive fabrics, and even carbon fiber. These block radio waves from reaching your RFID-enabled belongings.

In other words, RFID travel wallets protect your financial and personal information while you travel. But know that this type of protection can be as simple as wrapping your wallet in aluminum foil—no need to spend hundreds on a great product. Now onto the best RFID travel wallets on the market.

Best travel wallets with RFID

Travel wallets that don’t come with RFID-blocking technology are purely designed for organizational ease. But if you’re going to opt for a travel wallet in 2025, you might as well go for those advanced RFID features.

Who knows what tourist scams will emerge in the coming decade? You might be ahead of the pack when it comes to security.

