3 Phone Settings That Protect You From Hackers on Public Wi-Fi

There are more public Wi-Fi hotspots than ever before.

Videos by TravelAwaits

In the first few years that airports, plazas, and even high-traffic parks started offering free public Wi-Fi, it seemed like a clear win for travelers. We often need access to the internet while we travel to load maps, get in contact with friends, check our travel apps, and research nearby restaurants.

Very quickly, however, cyber security concerns popped up.

Here’s the rub: even though travelers benefit greatly from public Wi-Fi hotspots in popular destinations, they’re notoriously risky. Using free Wi-Fi puts us at risk for cyber security threats like hacking.

Luckily, there are a few tips that you can use to avoid hackers anywhere in the world. Today, I’m relying on advice from Michael Moore, an IT expert at Next Perimeter, a cyber security firm with almost 20 years of experience.

All you need to do is make sure the necessary settings are enabled on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. After that, you can explore the internet however you want, knowing that your personal and financial data are secure.

First—what’s at risk when you use public Wi-Fi?

I’m not a huge tech buff, so let’s start with a refresher on why using public Wi-Fi is risky.

The most common cyber hacking risks that travelers face are identity theft, financial data leaks, and even sensitive professional information. (If you’ve ever signed an NDA, take note!)

Even your photos could be hacked by a savvy phisher. And that’s incredibly risky for a myriad of reasons—especially if you head out on vacation with photos of your credit cards and passports.

(I advise sending those photos to a trusted friend or family member before leaving—that way, you can easily access them if needed without putting yourself at risk.)

3 important phone settings to have turned on to avoid hackers on public Wi-Fi

First: Disable auto-connect

Almost all smartphones and laptops have auto-connect enabled. Auto-connect means that your smart device will automatically search for unlocked Wi-Fi networks to join, including airport Wi-Fi and public Wi-Fi. Though you might be able to spot a weird Wi-Fi network by name, your device won’t.

There are two ways you can combat auto-connect. First—and most obviously—disable the auto-connect features in your Wi-Fi settings. Second, make sure that your device is set to ‘forget’ old networks. That way, you won’t re-join any unsecured Wi-Fi networks in the future.

Second: Turn off Bluetooth

Did you know that Bluetooth is ‘like leaving your back door unlocked’, according to Michael Moore? Though I’ve been aware of cyber safety rules, I didn’t realize how dangerous leaving your Bluetooth on is when using a public Wi-Fi network. Unless you’re using Bluetooth for headphones or other reasons, leave it off.

Third: Use a VPN whenever possible

VPNs are virtual private networks that work to ‘hide’ your IP address—sort of like an invisibility cloak for your data. This works via encryption, which essentially distorts your data from anyone who might intercept it.

You can use VPNs for your phones, tablets, and/or laptops.

Moore suggests opting for a paid VPN service over a free one because they operate faster and offer better security. I use Express VPN, which costs around $100 annually. It lets me connect to VPN servers around the world, which I use for professional work along with security. It works on my smartphone and laptop.

Bonus tip for Apple users: Turn off AirDrop, too

This note is specific for Apple users: make sure your AirDrop settings are set to ‘receiving off’ or ‘contacts only’. Or, as Moore suggests, keep this feature totally turned off until the moment you need to use it.

AirDrop, for those who don’t know, is a wireless feature that lets Apple users share and transfer files between devices. I use it all the time to send large quantities of pictures and videos. But there’s really no point in having AirDrop activated daily.

