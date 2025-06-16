The 10 Best Resorts in Myrtle Beach to Book in 2025

As one of the US’s premier family getaway destinations, Myrtle Beach comes alive as soon as the weather starts to warm up. It’s non-stop fun for any generation, offering endless beach days, exciting outdoor activities, and a long boardwalk that’s chock-full of restaurants.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Myrtle Beach is also home to dozens of resorts. The sheer number and range of these massive hotels are great for families that like to shop around for the best pick.

And while most families return year after year to their favorite resorts, it’s never a bad idea to have great recommendations in your back pocket.

Ready to take another look at the best resorts in Myrtle Beach? These are the names you need to keep in mind when you’re ready to take on a new Myrtle Beach adventure.

Best resorts in Myrtle Beach this year

Kingston Plantation Condos

North Beach Resort & Villas

Island Vista Oceanfront Resort

Dunes Village Resort

Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes

Marina Inn at Grande Dunes

Dayton House Resort

Sea Watch Resort

Holiday Pavilion Resort on the Boardwalk

Carolina Winds

This is a large-scale resort that’s managed by Hilton, letting you rent either condos, lodges, or oceanfront villas. It’s located on the beach, giving you direct access to the sand. But you might prefer to stay on the grounds. There’s a massive outdoor pool setup, along with a Splash! Water Park for the kids.

North Beach Resort & Villas (Formerly the North Beach Plantation)

With a water park and a swim-up bar, there’s something for the whole family at North Beach. Along with direct beach access and that winning pool setup, you can also unwind at the golf course or the full-service spa. If you’re staying at one of the private homes, there’s even a shuttle that will drop you off near all the resort’s premier amenities.

Off the beaten path and sheltered on a private stretch of the Golden Mile, this exclusive and secluded resort lets you experience a new side of Myrtle Beach. A quieter and more calming side, where you can expect spacious suites and top-notch service. There’s also nightly entertainment and a kids’ activity list that gets rave reviews from parents.

If your family loves the water, look no further. There are two water parks on the grounds, including slides designed for adults. Kids also have access to a year-round schedule of activities, like crafts and games. There’s also an on-site café serving up Starbucks specialties for anyone who needs their coffee first thing in the morning.

Courtesy of Marriott

Golfers, rejoice! A stay at Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa gives you access to Grande Dunes’ golf course, along with a full suite of services at Hibiscus Spa after a long day on the links. As an added bonus, you’re also close to all the action on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Though located off the beach (around 1.5 miles inland), this quaint resort is a perfect respite from the Myrtle Beach madness. They offer a beach shuttle in the summer months, though you might find unwinding at the resort’s gorgeous pool to be more than enough. You’re also only a few minutes from Broadway at the Beach.

With over 50 years of family fun experience, Dayton House Resort has everything you need for an unforgettable family adventure. There’s free breakfast, a massive oceanfront lounging area, indoor and outdoor pools, multiple jacuzzis, and plenty more. It offers every little Myrtle Beach detail you could hope for.

Located next to the beach and home to 16 pools and hot tubs, Sea Watch Resort is a water-lover’s dream. On the grounds, there’s also a game room, fitness center, business center, and—in case you wanted more water features—two lazy rivers. Oh, and a tiki bar, just to seal the deal.

The name says it all: you get all the best Boardwalk action at Holiday Pavilion. There are two pools on the property, along with a hot tub. Plus, you get direct beach access—or direct Boardwalk action, if your family loves the excitement.

This straightforward resort isn’t reinventing the wheel. Instead, it offers a flawlessly simple setup: direct access to the beach, an on-site restaurant, an on-site bar, modern décor and features, and a lovely outdoor pool. It’s everything you need, without all the fuss.