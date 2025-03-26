5 Tips to Find a Great Local Restaurant—And Avoid Tourist Traps

I live smack in the center of Barcelona, one of Europe’s most overrun tourist zones.

Overtourism is becoming a more prevalent problem around Europe, slowly expanding beyond hot zones like Barcelona, Venice, and Amsterdam. From tightly packed museums to exposure to scams to price gauging for basic goods, these destinations can feel like a minefield for travelers.

One of the more unique but pressing ways that overtourism can negatively impact your trip is by complicating the mission of finding a good meal.

My dad recently visited me in Barcelona. During the day, he had to fend for himself (so I could write these articles), which included finding meals. Like most Americans, he’s a huge fan of breakfast, so I gave him three recommendations for good brunch spots. (These are Cremat 11, Nonna’s Brunch, and Gringa, if anyone is looking for a solid brunch in Barcelona.)

But my dad can’t be penned in—not even by tried-and-true recommendations. He went off the reservation, so to speak, and came back complaining about overpaying for a subpar meal.

Though the restaurant looked like my other recommendations, the food was bland and pricey.

It’s a growing problem for high-traffic zones.

While nobody wants to pay for a disappointing meal, heading to the wrong restaurants can also destroy a trip for foodies who want to explore the local culture via dining.

Some restaurants are set up to look like a delicious option, luring in hungry tourists only to serve up disappointing dishes—usually, at high prices.

How to spot a trap—tips from a digital marketing expert

It’s easy to wander down the wrong (culinary) path when we travel because we’re purposefully drawn in via social media, Google, word of mouth, and even seeing long lines.

According to digital marketing expert Mark Baldwin of Baldwin Digital, the biggest culprit is the algorithm that dictates what types of restaurants we’re shown online.

Digital habits steer us toward certain restaurants, including tourist traps.

They have hundreds of alluring photos—but they’re overpriced to account for social status, they serve up food they think their international visitors want to eat, and they’re overcrowded and rushed.

If you want to spot one, look for signs like fancy photo shoots, menus that diverge from local tastes, and a notable absence of locals. These three factors combined often signal a tourist trap.

Here’s how Baldwin suggests avoiding these types of restaurants.

How to find a great local restaurant: 5 tips

Tip 1: Ask locals when you’re outside of tourist zones

Locals are the first and most important authority on your destination. Don’t be afraid to ask for suggestions, especially for those outside tourist zones. Usually, locals are excited to point visitors in more genuine directions.

Tip 2: Shop local at the market(s)

From farmer’s markets to fresh food stalls, there’s usually a tasty dining experience in the immediate vicinity of where ingredients are bought. These restaurants are usually casual, designed for locals, and delicious.

Tip 3: Research local food blogs.

Again, locals have the answers you need—and many of their suggestions won’t be listed high on your algorithm. Dig deeper when doing research to find local culinary voices, then uncover the spots locals are excited about. Most foodie experts use social media or blogs to get their voice out there.

Tip 4: Join a local food tour

Food tours aren’t a tough sell. I usually book a food tour (or a cooking class) in every city I visit. Just make sure that when you book a food tour, it’s being led by a local. Once again, they’ll be able to take you off the beaten path.

Tip 5: Learn to love a non-English menu

Depending on what type of smartphone you have, you might be able to point your camera at text and immediately translate it. If that’s the case, no menu is off-limits for you. Usually, a non-English menu is a strong signal that a restaurant is for locals.