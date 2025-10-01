12 Cafes Serving the Best Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Seattle, America’s Coffee Capital

Many Americans would list Seattle as the country’s de facto coffee capital, largely thanks to the fact that it’s the hometown of Starbucks.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Coffee aficionados might point elsewhere, from Portland to New York City to San Fran. Even Miami and New Orleans, not traditionally known for coffee, have started to ease into the spotlight thanks to unique blends like specialty Cuban roasts and chicory, respectively.

Still, it’s hard to top the reputation and legacy of Seattle coffee—especially with it comes to specialty brews.

From single-origin roasts to double skinny macchiatos, there’s always something new on the horizon. Best of all, there’s usually a master barista working behind the bar at famous shops and cafes.

But what about pumpkin spice lattes? Is this beloved autumn blend too basic for a city like Seattle and pro baristas… or is it actually easy to find the best pumpkin spice lattes in the country in Seattle?

If you’re a fan of the legendary PSL (that’s pumpkin spice latte), have no fear—many locals in Seattle love the autumnal blend. And dozens of cafes, shops, and roasters serve it up throughout the season.

Looking for the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle? Here’s where to go based on advice from locals on Reddit, Eater, Seattle Refined, and other local sources. Time to drink your heart out.

*Keep in mind that some coffee shops change the name of their PSL. Staff should know what you’re asking about, but don’t be surprised if you’re ordering the ‘basic witch’ or ‘sweater weather’ specialty. It might even be listed as a yam flavor.

12 cafes serving the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle

This is one of Seattle’s most popular and well-known cafes in the Fremont area, which also serves up PSL blends all through the season.

This indie café is a hub where you can purchase local artisanal goods, along with a great brew—PSLs included.

At two locations in the city, you can sip on a truly masterful blend. During autumn, that includes a spiced brew that’s used to make one of the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle.

Trendy, professional, and beloved by locals, don’t miss out on the Armistice PSL blend this fall, called the harvest latte.

Olympia Coffee is famous around the city and likely needs no introduction. Just don’t miss out thinking that the popular chain doesn’t do a delicious PSL.

Opened in 2020, this is Seattle’s first Vietnamese coffeehouse—and they make a mean PSL. One that is highly Instagramable, too.

Looking for a bite to eat while you sip on a PSL? There’s no better place than Top Pot, home to the city’s most delicious donuts… and one of the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle.

Not only can you get a delicious brew (including a pumpkin spice latte), but Dubsea Coffee is also renowned around Seattle for its delicious teas.

This trendy little café specializes in cozy vibes—and, of course, making one of the tastiest pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle.

A local favorite for years on end, this popular chain has mastered the PSL. Many might argue that this is home to the best pumpkin spice latte in Seattle.

A great café that’s filled with natural light and serves up mouthwatering pastries and coffee blends galore. Plus, a delicious PSL.

According to local aficionados, Broadcast Coffee has one of the best homemade PSL blends. That means it’s not overly sugary but instead packed with flavor.