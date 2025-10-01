TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

Activities and InterestsFood and Drink

12 Cafes Serving the Best Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Seattle, America’s Coffee Capital

Tay Belgeri
Oct.1.2025
Female hands holding a cup of cappuccino
  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Fall Travel
  • Food and Drink
  • Seasonal Travel
  • Seattle
  • United States
  • Washington
    • Tay Belgeri
    Oct.1.2025

    Many Americans would list Seattle as the country’s de facto coffee capital, largely thanks to the fact that it’s the hometown of Starbucks.

    Videos by TravelAwaits

    Coffee aficionados might point elsewhere, from Portland to New York City to San Fran. Even Miami and New Orleans, not traditionally known for coffee, have started to ease into the spotlight thanks to unique blends like specialty Cuban roasts and chicory, respectively.

    Still, it’s hard to top the reputation and legacy of Seattle coffee—especially with it comes to specialty brews.

    From single-origin roasts to double skinny macchiatos, there’s always something new on the horizon. Best of all, there’s usually a master barista working behind the bar at famous shops and cafes.

    But what about pumpkin spice lattes? Is this beloved autumn blend too basic for a city like Seattle and pro baristas… or is it actually easy to find the best pumpkin spice lattes in the country in Seattle?

    If you’re a fan of the legendary PSL (that’s pumpkin spice latte), have no fear—many locals in Seattle love the autumnal blend. And dozens of cafes, shops, and roasters serve it up throughout the season.

    Looking for the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle? Here’s where to go based on advice from locals on Reddit, Eater, Seattle Refined, and other local sources. Time to drink your heart out.

    *Keep in mind that some coffee shops change the name of their PSL. Staff should know what you’re asking about, but don’t be surprised if you’re ordering the ‘basic witch’ or ‘sweater weather’ specialty. It might even be listed as a yam flavor.

    12 cafes serving the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle

    Fremont Coffee

    This is one of Seattle’s most popular and well-known cafes in the Fremont area, which also serves up PSL blends all through the season.

    Wayward Coffee

    This indie café is a hub where you can purchase local artisanal goods, along with a great brew—PSLs included.

    Espresso Vivace

    At two locations in the city, you can sip on a truly masterful blend. During autumn, that includes a spiced brew that’s used to make one of the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle.

    Armistice

    Trendy, professional, and beloved by locals, don’t miss out on the Armistice PSL blend this fall, called the harvest latte.

    Olympia Coffee

    Olympia Coffee is famous around the city and likely needs no introduction. Just don’t miss out thinking that the popular chain doesn’t do a delicious PSL.

    Coffeeholic House

    Opened in 2020, this is Seattle’s first Vietnamese coffeehouse—and they make a mean PSL. One that is highly Instagramable, too.

    Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee

    Looking for a bite to eat while you sip on a PSL? There’s no better place than Top Pot, home to the city’s most delicious donuts… and one of the best pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle.

    Dubsea Coffee

    Not only can you get a delicious brew (including a pumpkin spice latte), but Dubsea Coffee is also renowned around Seattle for its delicious teas.

    Makeda and Mingus

    This trendy little café specializes in cozy vibes—and, of course, making one of the tastiest pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle.

    Anchorhead

    A local favorite for years on end, this popular chain has mastered the PSL. Many might argue that this is home to the best pumpkin spice latte in Seattle.

    Flora Bakehouse

    A great café that’s filled with natural light and serves up mouthwatering pastries and coffee blends galore. Plus, a delicious PSL.

    Broadcast Coffee

    According to local aficionados, Broadcast Coffee has one of the best homemade PSL blends. That means it’s not overly sugary but instead packed with flavor.

  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Fall Travel
  • Food and Drink
  • Seasonal Travel
  • Seattle
  • United States
  • Washington
    • Image of Tay Belgeri Tay Belgeri View Full Profile

      Tay Belgeri is a writer and traveler from the Heartland who now lives in the Mediterranean. She has almost two decades of international travel, learning, and immigration experience under her belt. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing. With Travel Awaits, Tay is demystifying the act of travel for fellow Americans by covering her favorite adventures, latest bucket-list experiences, and lessons she learned the hard way. She focuses on the little details that make trips easier to plan and more magical to experience. During her career, Tay has been published on AP News, Ranker, MSN, and other major publications. But don’t think of her as a travel writer—she’s a traveler and a writer. Travel is her nature; writing is her trade.