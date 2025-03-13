5 Cities in Africa Perfect for Solo Travel

Adventurous travelers usually have Africa on their bucket list.

But as the second-largest continent, vague dreams of traveling to Africa won’t cut it.

You need to know which region you’re heading to, and how to get the most out of your trip.

Is the Sahara and its oases on your radar or do you have your sights set on a safari tour?

Do you want to lounge on the beach or disappear in a buzzing food market?

Are you interested in immersive cultural experiences or do you want to head straight to the continent’s wildest frontiers?

Africa is your oyster. But, again, you need to be mindful about staying within scope. It’s easy to waste time and money by trying to experience all of Africa in a single go.

And while it might feel intimidating to travel to a continent as vast and diverse as Africa as a solo traveler, it’s not out of the question.

So long as you know what you want to do, whether head out on a safari or explore ancient ruins, I’ve got suggestions on the best cities in Africa to get started on your way.

As with continents like Asia, make sure to follow local cultural customs. And as with any solo travel trip, be sure to follow the most important safety rules. Aside from that, expect the unexpected.

Best cities in Africa for solo travel

Safari central: Kasane, Botswana

If safaris are you focus, head to Kasane, Botswana. This city is famous for two reasons. First, it’s where Richard Burton remarried Elizabeth Taylor back in 1975. Second, it’s located on the ‘Four Corners’, which is where the countries of Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia meet.

That makes it a great starting point for all of your safari adventures.

The nearest park is Botswana’s very first protected safari land, Chobe National Park. That makes it easy to join tours of Chobe—even more than once. But because Kasane is a central hub, you can easily expand your adventures into neighboring countries and hit other landmarks, including the famous Victoria Falls.

Here’s where to stay in Kasane and what to do.

Beachy vibes: Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar is the first location on my bucket list. This dreamy island is straight out of a fantasy book with its gorgeous white-walled villages lining the cerulean Indian Ocean. Over the last decade, the island has slowly become a more popular tourist destination, which means you’ll have plenty of familiar infrastructure, from rasta bars to nightclubs.

That being said, Zanzibar is also an ancient island. It’s been occupied for centuries by various forces, which have all left their cultural print. From the food to the historical tours, you’ll be able to feel, taste, and experience a tropical convergence of culture.

Here’s where to stay in Zanzibar and what to do.

Ancient history: Lalibela, Ethiopia

When it comes to ancient history, Egypt’s ancient pyramids and Mali’s Timbuktu are hard to beat. But I’m a culture and history nerd, which means Ethiopia’s Lalibela is my official pick for exploring history in Africa.

Ethiopia is home to a unique sub-sect of Christianity that dates back almost two millennia. And their earliest practitioners left behind many treasures, including rock-hewn monolith churches.

If you’re picturing grand cathedral-like structures, think again. This holy city is home to eleven churches that were carved into monolithic rocks in the ground back in the 12th and 13th centuries. Though you can tour them today, they’re still used for worship and are an important site for Christian pilgrims.

Here’s where to stay in Lalibela and what to do.

Desert dreams: Merzouga, Morocco

If you want to explore the desert in Africa, you can choose between the Namib Desert and the Sahara. Many of my friends have raved about their experience in Morocco, so I’m sticking with the Sahara.

You can easily explore the desert from Merzouga, which offers a range of hospitality deals for travelers of all budgets.bFrom Merzouga, you can day trip into the Sahara or go on a multi-day tour.

Many tours let you also brush elbows with Berber camps—and Berber culture is incredibly charming and hospitable. If you plan your trip carefully, you can even bundle in historic sites like Ksar of Ait Ben Haddou or Volubilis.

Here’s where to stay in Merzouga and what to do.

Non-stop culture: Antananarivo, Madagascar

Antananarivo, called Tana, is the capital city of Madagascar. I’m recommending it over Lagos, Nigeria because there are more unexpected finds in terms of culture.

(But please keep Lagos on your radar! It’s one of the most innovative and coolest cities in Africa when it comes to pop culture, in my humble opinion.)

Madagascar offers a unique blend of Madagascan, Indian, and European influences. You can experience this in just about every way in Tana, from the architecture to the cuisine to the traditional art galleries.

The city’s lush gardens are also another selling point, as they offer a gorgeous backdrop for you to shop, dine, and explore to your heart’s content.

Here’s where to stay in Tana and what to do.