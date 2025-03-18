7 Best Islands in the Caribbean for Solo Travel

The Caribbean is one of the best places to get a taste of solo travel.

First, it’s endlessly gorgeous. Aside from its pristine beaches, the region’s islands are home to lush jungles and colorful reefs.

Second, in addition to its natural splendor, the Caribbean is also close to the United States. No long plane rides or multi-leg journeys are needed. In fact, some hotspots can be reached in as little as an hour from Florida, and don’t even require you to have a passport.

Most importantly, the Caribbean is a popular pick for American travelers—meaning you’ll probably meet a few friendly travelers within a few hours of arriving.

The only question is… where should you go?

If you’ve been dreaming of a Caribbean adventure, there’s an island for just about every solo travel dream. Take a few shortcuts here with the best islands across a range of vacation interests.

Best islands in the Caribbean for solo travel

Most affordable: The Bahamas

Enjoy the tranquility of the waters of the islands of the Bahamas (Getty)

Though the Bahamas isn’t cheap, you can make your way across the islands on a shoestring budget if needed. (If you can get to South Florida for cheap, you also won’t pay much for a flight to Nassau.)

The best way to travel to the Bahamas on a shoestring budget is to wait for its many hotels, resorts, and hostels to offer deals.

While you can find more affordable options in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, both countries are more geared toward resort vacations. And though resort vacations are absolutely worth your time, they tend to feel a little isolating during solo travel, in my opinion.

In the Bahamas, you can find more boutique options that won’t keep you sidelined in a specific area.

Here’s where to stay in the Bahamas and what to do.

Prettiest beaches (and best diving): Cayman Islands

Seven miles beach on Grand Cayman

Though the Bahamas are also great for beach-hunting and diving, the Caymans (a British Overseas Territory) are usually considered the paragon of Caribbean marine adventures.

Not only do you have access to some of the world’s healthiest and most colorful reefs, but you can also explore dramatic underwater drop-offs and shipwrecks.

The best part? You don’t need extensive diving experience to enjoy the water. If you’d rather not dive at all, you can snorkel, kayak, and paddleboard to your heart’s content.

Just keep in mind that you might want to be mindful about where you eat and dine. The Caymans have the highest GDP in the Caribbean, so local prices might surprise you.

Here’s where to stay in the Caymans and what to do.

Most rugged and remote: British Virgin Islands

A dozen boats are anchored off Sandy Cay off Tortola in the British Virgin Islands (Getty)

While we’re on the topic of British Overseas Territories, don’t forget about the British Virgin Islands. Compared to the US Virgin Islands, BVI is more rugged, remote, and vast.

If you want a more wild look at the Caribbean, then head to Tortola and Virgin Gordo. From there, you can join a charter to get out on the water and delve further into the cerulean sea.

That’s the only catch here—because BVI is so remote, you need to plan out your travels more than you would in other places. If you’re a rambling traveler, that might not be the best fit. But if you’re on the hunt for a tropical frontier, it doesn’t get any better.

Here’s where to stay in BVI and what to do.

Best culture and entertainment: Jamaica

Blue Lagoon , Port Antonio, Jamaica (Getty)

Kingston has one of the fastest-growing entertainment scenes in the Caribbean, from street art to lively boutique hotels where people gather to have fun.

You can easily spend a week in the capital city getting to know more about Jamaican food, drinks, dance, music, and more. When you’re ready to escape the urban center, you’ll have plenty to do. You can explore the jungle on horseback, lounge on the beach with a drink, hike through the mountains with an expert guide, and much more.

Though Jamaica does have a high crime rate, it’s worth pointing out that only around .01% of crime affects visitors. (The same is true for the Bahamas.) Follow your solo safety tips and you’ll be just fine.

Here’s where to stay in Jamaica and what to do.

Foodie dreams: St. Bart’s

Panoramic landscape view of the port of Gustavia with boats, yachts and luxury ships (Getty)

Is it cliché that St. Bart’s is my pick for foodie dreams as a French overseas territory? Regardless, St. Bart’s has a bit of a reputation for its unique dishes.

With a blend of African, Caribbean, and European influences, you’ll find some of the region’s most memorable eats at fine dining establishments and from local vendors alike.

There’s Poulet Roti, a chicken dish that’s served with local veggies; Accras de Morue, savory fritters usually made of cod; Pate et Pot, a Creole dish focused on meat; and Conch Gratin, which is sea snail baked in layers of bechamel sauce and local fruit.

Here’s where to stay in St. Bart’s and what to do.

Water sports paradise: Barbados

Kayak race in Barbados (Getty)

Because Barbados is such a popular destination, you won’t be short on ways to get out on the water. You can easily snorkel, dive, kayak, and even take surfing lessons.

But it’s also easy to book a more thrilling experience, from water skiing to tubing to hyper-speed banana boat rides. As someone who loves to be on the beach and in the water, Barbados would be my top pick.

Similar to Jamaica, Barbados is also a great stop if you’re on the hunt for culture. Bajan culture lets you experience new art forms, from dancing to music to culinary dishes. Plus, the island comes alive with major events multiple times a year, from Carnaval to the Crop Over Festival.

Here’s where to stay in Barbados and what to do.

No passport needed: US Virgin Islands

St. John, US Virgin Islands at Trunk Bay (Getty)

Americans dreaming of solo travel in the Caribbean don’t even need to get their passports. You can travel to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands with a state-issued ID.

Given I’m sure many Americans have already heard about the wonders of San Juan, Puerto Rico, I’d like to highlight the wonders of St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John.

From the city of Charlotte Amalie, you can easily head toward some of the most popular resorts and hotels in St. Thomas, or nearby St. John. (St. Croix is located further south and can be accessed by flight or ferry.) Stretches of white sand beach, gorgeous coral reef, and forested parklands await on all three islands.

Here’s where to stay in USVI and what to do.

