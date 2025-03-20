Top 8 Places to Eat Spam in Hawaii

Of all the US’s peculiar food proclivities, Hawaii’s love of Spam might be the strangest.

Like many US food love stories, Spam’s origin is based on historic scarcity.

During WWII, the Hawaiian islands were occupied by tens of thousands of soldiers. Spam, a blend of pork with water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite, had a hefty shelf life and was used as a provision until the end of the war.

Even when the war ended, Spam remained focal in local food culture. Affordable, long-lasting, and easy to cook, Spam became a staple across the islands.

Today, you can eat Spam in Hawaii on the Big Island, Oahu, and Kauai, at chains and mom-and-pop restaurants alike.

And if you’re heading to Honolulu or close by, you absolutely need to try the state’s most iconic dish. Don’t worry, you won’t be eating it from a can.

What does Spam taste like? And how is it prepared?

Spam is usually billed as a salty blend between bologna and ham with a texture of the former. If you’re a fan of processed meats, you’ll love the salty pork flavors. Spam also has a slightly higher sugar content than similar products, which means it caramelizes beautifully with a crusty exterior and tender interior.

Spam can be prepared in just about any way imaginable. In Hawaii, you’ll notice it’s used often in fried rice dishes and as Spam musubi. Musubi is a small oval of rice with fried spam on top and wrapped in seaweed, which stems from Hawaii’s extensive Japanese culinary influences.

That being said, feel free to eat Spam in Hawaii however it calls out to you. I’d probably go for the musubi—it looks really good.

Best places to eat spam in Hawaii

Below, I’m listing out the best places on each island to sample Spam dishes. But know that you can find similar options on menus from island-wide chains like Zippy’s, L&L Barbecue, and McDonald’s.

Where to eat Spam on the Big Island

This famous institution has been around since 1946—meaning they’ve been around since Spam first hit shelves on the Big Island. Enjoy pure Spam fanfare with dishes like the grilled Spam burger or the Loco Moco, a famous dish made of rice, eggs, and topped with hamburger and brown gravy. In this case, the Spam is substituted for the hamburger.

Just like Café 100, Hilo Town Tavern specializes in Spam dishes—and they’re usually on sale during the ‘pau hana’ or happy hour. Sample beloved dishes like Spam fries or substitute your burger with a Spam patty.

As mentioned above, musubi is a popular way to eat Spam. At Musubi Café Iyasume, you’ll get a master class in this simple dish made from rice, seaweed, and Spam. As a fan of sushi, this would probably be my first stop on the hunt for great Spam, as you can order one musubi to try it out while also sampling other hits from the menu.

Where to eat Spam on Maui

Go early if you want a seat at Da Kitchen. This casual eatery is beloved by locals and visitors alike, serving up Hawaiian favorites like teriyaki and katsu. But don’t miss out on the Spam musubi. It’s a crowd favorite.

Tasty Crust specializes in breakfast dishes, especially its famous pancakes. You can order up a traditional Hawaiian breakfast that comes with two large eggs and a portion of meat—including Spam, of course. You can also order Spam as a side dish with another breakfast order.

This famous and upscale restaurant is a passion project that focuses on Eastern and local flavors. You can sample unique dishes like star udon, adobo ribs, and—the star of the show—local saimin noodles with Spam. I’d also go for their ‘stars’, which are sort of like musubi and come with crispy pork belly, wagyu, and more.

Where to eat Spam on Kauai

This institution has been serving up delicious breakfast plates and lunch meals since 1975. As with many other old-school Hawaiian restaurants, Spam is still featured on the menu. You can create your own omelet with Spam or order it as a side dish. I’m sure the staff have a few spare suggestions if you’re not sure which option to go with.

This no-frills restaurant serves up delicious seafood and meat dishes, from hamburger steaks to teriyaki beef. Though you can’t order Spam as a main, you can order Spam musubi as a side.

