6 Top Destinations in Australia & New Zealand for Solo Travel

Though the journey takes many, many hours, the destination is worth it for Americans heading Down Under.

When I landed on the east coast of Australia, I was gearing up for a semester of schoolwork. Based in Byron Bay, me and my classmates took a close look at Indigenous rights, government policies, ecological restoration projects, and alternative social structures like communes. (Ever heard of Nimbin? What about the film BabaKiueria?)

I won’t bore anyone with my cultural studies and conclusions—but I’d like to encourage any Americans desperate for a wild adventure to consider a trip to Australia or New Zealand. Though I didn’t make it over to New Zealand, many of my classmates did, returning with rave reviews.

Thanks to cultural similarities between the US, Australia, and New Zealand, you’ll be able to rely on your native tongue to get around, make friends, and maybe even stay longer than you originally thought.

If you’re a solo traveler with dreams of going far, consider planning a trip to Australia and New Zealand. Though the flights are expensive, both countries have well-trodden backpacker and casual traveler routes. You’ll be able to make friends while chasing the sunset across a continent.

Australia vs. New Zealand—how are they different?

I’m painting with a broad stroke with this article. Though Australia and New Zealand are very similar (I’d liken the relationship to the US and Canada), they’re still very distinct. Aside from sharing a colonial history and the English language, you’ll quickly find that they have different sensibilities and outlooks.

The main differences that travelers should be aware of relate to natural wonders, transportation, cultural experiences, and big-city sensibilities. Generally speaking, New Zealand is smaller and more laidback, while Australia is much vaster and has six times the population.

Here’s a very short crash course on the main differences between the two:

Australia is home to more iconic natural wonders, including the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru

Australia has more large cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth

New Zealand has a strong Indigenous Maori presence

New Zealand is much easier to explore because of its compact size; moving from the North Island to the South Island is easy

At a glance: best cities in Australia and New Zealand for solo travel

Top 6 cities in Australia and New Zealand for solo travel

Most social destination: Byron Bay, Australia

The main beach in Byron Bay (Getty)

When I spent the semester living in Byron Bay, Australia, it was a sleepy surfer town. Though new developments were popping up in the main drag, the city was still an enclave of beach bums with an interest in holistic health.

See: hippies. When I visited, hitchhiking was still the norm. And don’t forget about backpackers—the area is dotted with affordable hostels and eateries.

Though Byron Bay is a lot more developed now, its identity is still laidback and its hostels are still a great place to make friends. If you’re going to head out on your own in Australia, Byron Bay is a fantastic place to have a few fun nights, establish some ties, and get recommendations on where to go next. In fact, you’ll probably have to turn down invitations to hang out.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Byron Bay.

Big city vibes: Melbourne, Australia

Brighton bathing boxes and Melbourne skyline (Getty)

My first impression of Melbourne was that it looked like a flat San Francisco. The city was foggy and cold—a far cry from the pleasant climate in Byron Bay. Though I wasn’t a big fan of the fog, I was happy to be back in a bustling city.

Melbourne has a vibrant cultural scene that’s great for young adults; from its cafes to its bars, there’s a very indie scene. Part of the magic in Melbourne is its diversity. It’s the first place that many immigrants and refugees stop upon arrival, and they’ve left their mark for the better.

Best of all, Melbourne was one of the friendliest places I’ve ever been, which bodes well for solo travelers who are looking to make connections.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Melbourne.

Best beach destination: Yamba, Australia

Yamba Main Beach (Getty)

Byron Bay and Melbourne are located on Australia’s East Coast, which is the easiest and most accessible tourist track in the country. Between the two you can find this sleepy coastal town, Yamba.

I’ve seen it billed as Byron Bay thirty years in the past—so if you want quiet beach vibes, look no further.

The waters around Yamba are breathtakingly clear, letting you enjoy days or weeks on the beach. You can even spot dolphins from the shore. But you’ll also be surrounded by other outdoorsy opportunities, from Bundjalung National Park to the Yamba River.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Yamba.

Best overall experiences: Auckland, New Zealand

City view, Auckland New Zealand (Getty)

I might have billed Melbourne as the top cultural destination for solo travelers—but I think Auckland sneaks ahead when it comes to its list of things to do.

In the city, you can sample some of the country’s best restaurants, art galleries, boutique shops, bars and nightclubs, and more. When you’ve had your fill of urban adventures, you can slink away into nature—unlike in Melbourne.

From Waitemata Harbour, you can take ferries to Waiheke Island or Rangitoto Island. From hiking to kayaking to lounging on the beach, you can pass the time in the great outdoors. Or if hiking is your thing, head to Mount Eden or up Lion Rock.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Auckland.

Remote escape: Cairns, Australia

Cairns Marina (Getty)

Cairns is located in Queensland, Australia—north of Byron Bay and close to Papua New Guinea. You might already know it as the top spot to land if you’re scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef; it’s also close to the Daintree Rainforest.

If more remote locations are on your radar, Cairns is the perfect place to serve as a home base. Along with the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree, you can forge out into the wild to places like Kuranda, a mountain village, Port Douglas, a coastal vacation town, and the Barron River, which is popular for white water rafting.

Green Island, visible from the city center, is another popular stop.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Cairns.

Unexpected wonders: Queenstown, New Zealand

Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu (Getty)

Queenstown is known as the adventure capital of the world. If you want a more unexpected look at the world Down Under, you’ll have plenty of ways to explore the mountains, rivers, and more in rugged style

As soon as you touch down in the city, visitors are met with views of nearby mountains—simply known as The Remarkables.

The best time to visit Queenstown is during winter, which is actually summertime in the Northern Hemisphere. You can enjoy the best slopes on the continent during this time. Or if you’re more interested in bungy jumping, white water rafting, and paragliding, you might want to schedule a visit during the warmer months.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Queenstown.

