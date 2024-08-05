A Guide to Italy’s 2025 Jubilee: What Do Tourists Need to Know?

Italy is one of the world’s most-traveled destinations.

Last year, France, Spain, and the United States drew in more tourists than Italy by the millions. But it’s worth pointing out how small Italy is compared to these countries. Spain is 68% larger, while France is 83% larger. The US is thirty times the size of Italy.

That means you might feel like you’re surrounded by tourists in Italy even if there are fewer. If you’ve been to Venice or Rome, then you’re already aware of how this can impact your trip. (Probably for the negative, let’s be honest.)

Next year, tourists will be facing even more crowds in Italy—especially in Rome.

You have the Catholic Church to thank. The Vatican recently announced a Jubilee in 2025, which is a Holy Year that Catholics around the world will observe.

So what does that mean for tourists heading to Rome (or Italy in general) in 2025? You need to start getting ahead of the game. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s a jubilee?

A jubilee is a holy period that usually involves acts of forgiveness, mercy, and more. In other words, it’s a time for Catholics to improve community ties and put their beliefs into practice.

It’s also a popular time for Catholics around the world to make their pilgrimage to the Vatican. Most do so in the hopes of seeing their spiritual leader, the Pope. (He’s called Papa by many in Italy, in case you didn’t know.)

I was raised Catholic, so let me take a bit of the mysticism out of the jubilee for anyone worried about sharing Rome with pilgrims.

The jubilee is a time of spiritual growth and practice, but that doesn’t mean it’s about silent penance. It’s a jubilee—just like the name suggests, there’s plenty of joy and celebration involved.

Let me paint a better picture. A few years back, a restauranteur named Enzo Caialli made the Pope a special pizza for his visit to Napoli.

He jumped the barricade to wait for the Pope to drive by in what is lovingly known as the Popemobile. The Pope—who is the highest spiritual power on Earth for Catholics—accepted the pizza without a second glance from security.

I can’t promise you’ll see Caialli hand-deliver another papal pizza if you visit Rome in 2025. But I think this paints a good picture of modern Catholicism. In other words, don’t fear the jubilee.

How will the jubilee affect travel in Italy?

Most of the jubilee’s activities and events are focused around Vatican City, meaning Rome will be overrun with added tourists. Jubilee attendees will also be heading to the ‘Holy Doors’, which are located at Rome’s four major basilicas.

According to Roman news sources, the city is preparing to host around 35 million pilgrims throughout the year. The last time the Catholic Church hosted a jubilee (in 2016), the city welcomed around 20 million tourists.

For context, 35 million is around half of the average number of tourists Italy normally receives. For tourists heading to Italy in 2025, that means you need to plan well ahead of time—similar to a visit to Paris for the Olympics.

Here’s how to get ahead:

Book your hotel in Rome as far out as possible, along with any train and plane tickets. The summertime and holiday seasons are expected to be the busiest for pilgrims and tourists alike.

But keep in mind that officials in Rome are working around the clock already to improve its public transportation in anticipation of next year’s jubilee. Additionally, they’re adding more public services like bathrooms, creating added underground parking facilities, and undertaking major cleanups around the Vatican.

Can tourists join the jubilee?

All are welcome at the jubilee. In fact, some tour companies are hosting jubilee-specific sightseeing, religious, and historical tours in anticipation of next year’s event.

I imagine these are designed for Catholics—especially those that are led by priests or fathers.

However, that might not be the case across the board. If you’re interested in joining a jubilee-centric tour, ask your guide if the itinerary is suitable for non-Catholics.