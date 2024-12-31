Do You Like Wicked? You’ll Love These 3 UK Campgrounds

I remember my first time hearing about Wicked… which was also the first time I heard someone in my middle school class try to sing ‘Popular’.

For weeks, I heard the song on repeat—not from the radio, but from thespians at my school. It was a trying time. Not only am I not a fan of musicals, but the song is also notoriously difficult to sing.

Since then, I haven’t heard much about the musical—until this year’s highly anticipated film adaptation started hitting the radio waves.

Despite my initial suspicion about the entire project, I’m planning to watch the film. And I’ll probably sing ‘Popular’ for weeks on end afterward, then dress up as the Wicked Witch of the West on Halloween. (People change, what can I say?)

What does this have to do with travel, you might be wondering?

Wicked tourism of all stripes will be taking off over the next year. And that includes a few witchy-and-wonderful campgrounds in the UK that you might want to keep on your radar. Each campsite feels like a different take on the Land of Oz.

3 campgrounds in England & Scotland perfect for Wicked fans

Wighill Park Glamping (Knaresborough, England)

Wighill Park

With little arched huts dotting a bright green forest, this unique glamping experience lets you enjoy the woodlands in a magical fashion.

Want to unwind with a drink? Make your own concoction with a cocktail kit. What about warming up after a chilly hike? There are hot tubs for your pleasure.

Glinda would approve!

But the coolest part about a stay at Wighill Park Glamping is its proximity to Mother Shipton’s Cave. According to local legend, this is the location where a soothsayer named Mary lived in the 16th century, prophesizing events like the defeat of the Spanish Armada and the Great Fire of London in 1666.

Ashleigh Farm (Lincolnshire, England)

Ashleigh Farm

If you’re more of an Elphaba than a Glinda, then you might like Ashleigh Farm more. That’s solely based on the look of its witch’s huts, which are funky, medieval, and magically distinct.

Each comes with a comfortable bed and a wood-burning stove for added charm. In fact, upon arrival, you’ll be gifted a welcome basket full of goods from the owner’s bakery.

After that, you can unwind at your own pace, soaking up the rural vibes or taking a walk to say hello to the farm animals across the way.

Macbeth’s Hillock (Forres, Scotland)

Macbeth’s Hillock

I can’t promise Wicked references at this stay—but maybe you’ll enjoy its association with William Shakespeare. Macbeth’s Hillock gets its name from the play where Thane of Cawdor is said to encounter three witches.

In fact, both Brodie Castle and Cawdor Castle are a short drive from the campgrounds. And rather than witches, you can enjoy the campground’s sprawling wildflower meadows and ocean views. (You can even go fishing if you like.)

When the day is done, you can cozy up in one of the five wooden cabins on the grounds, each of which has its own bathroom and kitchenette.

