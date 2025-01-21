Travel Advice: Don’t Sweat the Small Scams

There’s a time and a place for everything—including a little travel scam.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I know that dealing with scams can be brutal; I say that as someone who has lost thousands to a well-played Airbnb scam back in 2018.

Scams can be pricey and terrifying. They can dissuade us from leaving the safety of home, and I don’t want to be obtuse about that.

Scams are overwhelmingly negative and you should watch out for them.

But what if I told you that there are times when you’ll be scammed as an American, and it’s not the end of the world? Would you keep reading this article? (Please?)

If you’ve read my take on tipping, then you know that I like to dig into the culture behind common practices.

From the outside looking in, scamming is easy to clump into the criminal category—but when you’re being scammed out of $2 that could mean a lot more to someone else, it doesn’t seem so criminal to me.

Want to know my weirdest take on travel advice? It’s worth knowing whether or not you should be up in arms about a scam, especially when it’s for $5, $10, or $50. From overpaying for artwork to being overcharged for basic goods, you should know the harmless scams from the more dangerous ones.

Here’s the down-low.

The 3 small scams you don’t need to sweat

Let me reiterate: I’m not advising that you walk around with your wallet sexily hanging out of your back pocket or let a stranger into your hotel room.

Instead, I’ll put forth three instances in which I’ve technically been scammed but actually slept better at night because of it.

Overpaying for basic goods.

If you’re traveling to a destination where the local currency is worth a lot less than a dollar, you might realize that you’ve been overcharged for something basic, whether a coffee or sunblock.

I’ve seen these types of price hikes in places like Mexico, Vietnam, Cambodia, and India. That being said, the price hike is usually equivalent to a few US dollars.

While you have every right to transparent pricing, it’s never a good look to get bent out of shape about a dollar. On principle, I understand wanting to defend yourself from scams. In reality, you might be arguing over two dollars.

Here’s my advice: Put your foot down if the price hike is high, but don’t make a scene or call the police. Haggle down to a more reasonable price, then call it a day and don’t give them anymore business.

Remember—I’m not here to encourage scams, but I want to point out that not all of them are worth fighting over.

Bartering at a market, especially for artwork.

Anytime you step into a street market or a bazaar, you’re bound to shop around for items with unclear prices.

In many places, those prices might not be listed for a reason. Sellers base their price on how much they think they can get from you. That makes it even more difficult to know when you’re being scammed and for how much.

A few years ago, my brother returned from Thailand with a painting he claimed was a steal for only a few hundred dollars. I had my doubts about the price, but he was thrilled and I’m sure the seller was, too.

Here’s my advice: Accept that you’ll be scammed at a bazaar or street market. Avoid losing too much money in these cases by setting a hard limit beforehand. If you tell a vendor that you only have $60 to spend, the price might mysteriously drop for you.

Giving money to beggars, then watching them continue on their begging journey.

Begging is common in tourist hotspots around the world—and it can be a difficult, heartbreaking thing to confront, even if we’re aware that some beggars are there by choice.

So, how do you know who really needs your help?

Unfortunately, you don’t. Again, that makes handing money to beggars a difficult choice. Are you supporting a larger and more organized criminal ring? Or are you helping someone sleep more comfortably for the night?

Here’s my advice: Never give a child a single red cent. Children are particularly vulnerable to begging schemes from larger criminal bodies and even family members, along with forgoing other opportunities like education to make money by begging.

That being said, a little trip to the grocery store lets you spend the same amount of money on that person while also letting them pick out what food they’d like. The money won’t go toward any criminal groups, too.