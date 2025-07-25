Who doesn’t dream of a five-star escape?

Whether you started your travel career as a humble backpacker or have traditionally stuck to all-inclusive resorts, the allure of the five-star hotel knows no bounds.

But here’s the big question—are five-star hotels worth it?

As someone who has stayed in a wide range of lodgings, from ashram stays with thirty mats in a room to truly opulent five-star stays in the Swiss Alps, I can tell you that there are many comfortable places to rest your head after a long day.

And five-star hotels aren’t always the end-all.

In fact, I might actually prefer a four-star hotel instead.

Five-star hotels vs four-star hotels: what’s the difference?

Let’s kick things off by me giving you a dirty industry secret: there’s no single entity that’s in charge of dispensing hotel star ratings.

Usually, it’s a game of amenities and high-quality products, but there’s no overarching rubric or governing body. Instead, different hospitality organizations across the world have outlined the basics of how a hotel can advance from a one-star stay up to a five-star location. Again, it’s not uniform by any measure; there are even so-called seven-star hotels out there.

The main difference between four and five-star hotels is amenities like the number of pools, spa services, room count, and more. It’s largely about numbers instead of quality. While there is a direct (and reliable) correlation between amenities and quality products at five-star hotels, that’s not always the case.

Before you fork over thousands for a five-star hotel stay, take a look at the considerations below. Again, I don’t want to steer you away from a quality five-star stay—but I want you to know why that five-star status might not equate to a truly next-level vacation.

Are five-star hotels worth it? 6 reasons they might not be

Reason #1: Quality over quantity

Like I just outlined, the difference between hotel star counts comes down to amenities. At a one-star hotel, you might be expected to fork over for basics like Wi-Fi and television.

At a five-star stay, by contrast, you should have access to large rooms, fine dining options, a spa, a fitness center, pools, and plenty more. A ‘true’ five-star hotel also comes with a personal butler.

In other words, it’s a game of quantity—and quantity doesn’t always translate to quality. I’ve noticed this at many five-star resorts compared to hotels. The resorts are bloated with amenities that get them that five-star listing—but don’t actually feel elevated, refined, or luxurious.

Reason #2: It’s a boutique thing

If I could give you one piece of hotel advice, it’s to ignore the star ratings and go for a boutique experience. And most of those fantastic boutique hotels have four stars instead of five.

That’s because they run a tighter and more specialized operation—one that isn’t dependent on large pools or fitness rooms with pricey equipment.

In other words, some four-star hotels actually give staff more freedom to focus on quality because they’re smaller and more specialized. While they might not be as grand as a five-star, you can still find boutique four-star stays that absolutely feel like a five-star experience.

Reason #3: No premium price tag

There’s not much to say here except that when hotels aren’t forced to offer so many amenities, they can keep their room rates lower. Plus, many four-star hotels that do offer elevated amenities let you pay for them a la carte.

Instead, you can scale up toward a more five-star experience if you want. If not, you can enjoy those four-star prices.

Reason #4: Five-star hotels in big cities tend to underdeliver

Again, I’d hate to dissuade you from splurging on that five-star stay—but I don’t usually think a five-star hotel in a city or busy area is worth it. While a five-star resort or a more remote hotel might take you on a wildly luxurious adventure, hotels located in cities have little space to work with.

And while five-star hotels might still cram a bunch of amenities into that hotel, it might not actually feel that much different than a four-star stay. In short, there are times when a five-star hotel will underdeliver—and that’s usually in cities, in my experience.

Reason #5: Unless you’re staying at the hotel, you might not need all those amenities

Let’s stick with this city example. If you’re heading to San Francisco with plans to stay out all day (and all night) to explore the city, then what’s the point of splurging on a five-star hotel room? You need to be hanging around the grounds to take advantage of those amenities and the high-class atmosphere.

After all, what’s the point of having a personal butler at a five-star hotel if you’re going to spend most of your trip skipping around town? (By contrast, if you plan on unwinding on the hotel grounds for a significant portion of your trip, those five-star amenities might be worth it!)

Reason #6: True luxury is invisible—it’s not at five-star locations

Here’s my last piece of advice: while most of us see five-star hotels as the uppermost echelon of luxury, the finest hotels, rooms, and experiences aren’t advertised.

In other words, don’t overspend on a five-star hotel because you want to know what it feels like to live in the lap of luxury—at least, not just any five-star hotel.

If you want to forge into a world of true luxury, you need to do some research to figure out where the elites are hanging out—because it’s not at the average five-star resort in Florida.