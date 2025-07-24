How to Get Cheap Last-Minute Vacation Packages: 5 Easy Steps

Step one on how to get cheap last-minute vacation packages: have a flexible job and, ideally, some PTO. (Or get fired. I won’t judge.)

Step two on how to get cheap last-minute vacation packages: know the basics of finding last-minute deals, including the platforms that offer them and the types of bundles that will work for you.

Sounds pretty straightforward so far, right?

Unfortunately, the toughest part about getting a cheap last-minute vacation package is the flexibility mentioned in the first sentence.

If you want access to huge savings, you need to be dynamic. And by dynamic, I mean you need to be ready to hit buy on those deals and have your bags packed by morning. Also, you might need a pet sitter on speed dial.

But let’s assume you’re not worried about that flexibility. Maybe you have an unexpected vacation coming up, or maybe you’ve already taken off and plan on going on vacation, but you just haven’t figured out where yet.

You’re in the perfect spot to get a last-minute vacation for pennies on the dollar.

Ready to learn how to get cheap trips at the last second in five easy steps? Assuming you’ve got those vacation dates in mind, here’s what to do next.

How to get cheap last-minute vacation packages in five easy steps

Step 1: Set your parameters

Here’s the thing about planning last-minute trips: you’ll do the planning and booking fast. Lightning fast, depending on prices. To prevent yourself from overspending or getting distracted, write down these three important factors.

First, what’s your budget? Make a little financial plan for your getaway.

Second, what form of transportation are you taking? Planes, trains, buses, and airport transfers are probably in the mix; write it down so you don’t forget a step.

Third, what ‘vibe’ are you going for? Before you start shopping for deals, figure out if you want a lazy/active trip, a beach/winter destination, and so on. Or, at least, figure out what you don’t want beforehand.

Step 2: Know where to find last-minute deals

There are tons of ways that you can find last-minute deals. I suggest digging into my article about planning last-minute escapes, but let me summarize briefly.

You can find cheap last-minute vacation packages directly from resorts, from basic room rental platforms, and from OTAs (online travel agencies) like Priceline and Booking.

You must always read the fine print; cheap and last-minute vacation packages usually come with the most basic tier and offers. To confirm what is and isn’t included, I suggest following up with the resort (not a booking agency) directly via phone.

I recommend looking for slashed room rates at HotelTonight or looking for multiple deals (including flights) from platforms like LastMinuteTravel. However, these usually don’t include vacation packages.

If you want a full package, go to Priceline’s homepage and look at its Quick Escape or Deal of the Day sections. They include both flights and hotels. Another good option is Booking.com’s offers (on the homepage) and their seasonal and holiday deals page, which includes flights and hotel offers.

Step 3: Know what affects those last-minute deals

This isn’t a traditional ‘step’, but it’s a good time to dig into why you’re going to see all these discounted vacation packages.

Just like airlines overbook flights to compensate for no-shows, hotels and resorts really want to fill up their rooms during the low season or following a natural disaster.

But that’s not always the case. For example, many resorts in Turkey are rolling out the red carpet for tourists, as its travel industry is being affected by conflicts in the Middle East. Though the conflicts haven’t touched Turkey, many travelers are turning away out of fear. If you aren’t easily spooked by those topics, then you can find cheap last-minute packages for hotels and resorts around the country.

In short, there are tons of reasons aside from seasonality and weather that you might see great vacation packages from resorts. And it’s never a bad idea to reach out directly to ask if they have any sale periods coming up.

Step 4: Choose your champion

Now that you have fifty tabs open, it’s time to narrow down your favorite deals. Look for offers that include airport transfers—those can be an unexpected expense. And—again—remember to read the fine print. The next step involves booking every other aspect of the trip, so this is your last chance to figure out what’s included and what you need to cover.

Step 5: Hammer out those little details

This is the time to hammer out all those little details, from booking flights to finding a pet-sitter. Depending on how last-minute your trip is, you might also be running out of time to do other important things.

Off the top of my head, I can think of topics like finding an eSIM, refilling any medication prescriptions, alerting your bank that you’re heading abroad, borrowing items (like a Kindle reader), and letting your family know that you’re skipping town for a little bit.

Here’s your five-step summary on how to get cheap last-minute vacation packages: