6 Funky Boutique Hotels in the US That You’ll Want to Visit Twice

Many travelers nix boutique hotels from their lists, usually for fear that a smaller and more specialized hotel might cost too much.

It’s common to conflate boutique hotels with luxury hotels, especially becuase many boutique hotels are, in fact, a bit more upscale.

However, the word boutique signifies that the hotel is smaller and offers more personalized service. Technically speaking, boutique refers to hotels with 100 rooms or fewer. But let’s focus more on quality rather than quantity.

More importantly, a boutique hotel also has a specific focus, whether historical angles or a kitschy atmosphere or a unique approach to hospitality.

What makes a hotel boutique can run a huge gamut. Just know that the main differentiator isn’t price—it’s the hotel’s dedication to doing things in their own idiosyncratic way. Operations are more tailored and boutique, and that small room count is usually due to a specialized approach more than size considerations.

Some are funkier than others, packing a powerful punch for even a single-night stay. I personally love these types of stays because they extend the travel fun to your hotel room, delivering a stronger impression than a standard hotel or rental.

Caught your interest? I’ve selected a few of my favorite boutique hotels in the United States. There’s a pick for every adventure.

6 funky boutique hotels in the US

TWA Hotel in JFK (New York, New York)

This well-known boutique hotel is located at JFK, the tri-state area’s largest airport. Built in 1962 by Eero Saarinen (that’s the same guy who built the Lumon building, aka Bell Works), it’s a midcentury modernist feast for the eyes. But the TWA Hotel, which has been active since 2019, isn’t just gorgeous from the outside.

Inside, you’ll find a stylish look into the past, with 60s-style sitting areas, restaurants, and hallways. The rooms are a bit more modern, but the entire aesthetic is endlessly attention-grabbing.

The Dive Motel and Swim Club (Nashville, Tennessee)

If you like the 60s-style aesthetic of the TWA Hotel, you’ll fall in love with The Dive Motel and Swim Club in Nashville. The traditional motel grounds have been restored with a groovy-but-tasteful design. From the bar to the pool to the rooms, it’s a retro feast for the eyes.

At The Dive Motel and Swim Club, there’s also a strong emphasis on atmosphere, as this hangout is open to non-guests. If you’re just passing through and don’t need a room, you can grab a drink at the bar as you lounge poolside.

Hotel McCoy (Tucson, Pullman, & College Station)

With the motto ‘vintage vibes, modern perks’, you might be noticing a pattern: a lot of contemporary boutique hotels are showcasing retro tastes. It’s not just a look into the past in terms of aesthetics, but also a harken for the ‘good old (social) days’ when people hung out to listen to music, swim, play shuffleboard, and more.

In fact, Hotel McCoy isn’t a traditional boutique hotel—it’s a chain with locations in Arizona, Texas, and Washington. If you’re looking for an affordable, accessible, and exciting introduction to boutique stays, start with McCoy.

Hotel Chalet at the Choo Choo (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Don’t let the words choo choo throw you off—this is an upscale boutique stay. The Chattanooga Choo Choo is a former train station and complex that now includes a hotel, the Hotel Chalet.

Guests can choose between a standard hotel room or staying in defunct Victorian train carriages. That historical angle adds a sense of effortless luxury, which you’ll feel throughout the grounds, from the pool to the restaurant.

Hicksville Pines (Idyllwild, California)

If character is a priority for you, then consider a boutique hotel like Hicksville Pines. This casual hotel includes 10 unique rooms set inside painted A-Frames that are nestled in the mountains.

The grounds are kitschy and fun, offering a full arcade (free), along with shuffleboard and ping pong. Every room has a unique theme, from Christmas to Mondo Trasho to Dita Von Teese. Also, it’s 4/20 friendly.

I’m not really sure which thread to follow—the unique rooms, the gorgeous A-Frames, the mountain setting, the 4/20 friendly status. It’s a surprisingly well-balanced blend of adult, summer camp-style fun.

Capital Reef Resort (Torrey, Utah)

I’m sure you’ve noticed by now: every boutique hotel sets its own agenda and has its own style. At Capital Reef Resort, you can soak up a boutique take on glamping.

The Conestoga Wagons are handcrafted to closely resemble the covered wagons that pioneers used hundreds of years ago. You can also choose to stay in a state-of-the-art teepee or a traditional cabin.

From there, you can take on the 58-acre property at your own leisure. The goal here is to encourage total relaxation, whether you want to hike, lay poolside, or go on a more adventurous outing, like horseback riding or a llama excursion.