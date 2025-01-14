Latex Balloons: The Packing Hack You Didn’t Know You Needed

I usually hate packing hacks.

More often than not, I see influencers and travel bloggers recommending hacks, products, and tips that complicate the journey. In fact, some of this advice can wreak havoc on your trip, whether requiring you to carry around unneeded equipment or making airport security interested in your bag.

That being said, I stumble across genius every now and then.

A year or so ago, I saw one of the weirdest travel hacks out there: Using latex balloons (or even latex gloves) to cap and secure liquids.

Like most other travelers, I’ve experienced more than a few leaks over the years. I’ve damaged some of my favorite items of clothing, lost out on pricey cosmetics, and caused my entire suitcase to reek of perfume, serums, and more.

I’ve bought a few unique cosmetic bags over the years to help mitigate these types of disasters, from silicon snap-shut purses to plastic-lined toiletry bags.

Turns out, all I really needed was a balloon.

How to use balloons to prevent spillage for small containers

There are a few ways you can use a balloon to avoid spillage. Most travelers (including me) transfer their liquids into smaller containers when it’s time to travel. That usually compromised the integration of every lid/cap involved.

To prevent spillage for small containers, you can loop the balloon’s opening around the lid so that any liquid will spill into the balloon’s cavity.

If the item is small enough, you can stuff the whole thing in the balloon. (I do that with my mini-perfume bottles.)

Additionally, I like this hack because the mini bottles that I use are made of glass. They clink together sometimes and, though I’m not worried about them breaking, the balloon coverage minimizes the sound of them knocking together.

Want to see the balloon hack in action? Explore on Instagram from the Jeff and Lauren Show or TikTok from Vicky Gilchrist.

What about larger liquids?

If you’re checking your suitcase, you might be tempted to bring along a normal-sized bottle.

I usually advise against this because it’ll add weight to your bag and take up space.

But with a faithful little balloon, you can pack family-sized liquids in peace. Just make sure the balloon is large enough that the opening fits around the top/cap.

If the bottle is too large, cut off the balloon’s narrow neck and wrap the latex around the bottle. So long as the balloon is wrapped tight, it should work. But this method isn’t quite as foolproof, in my opinion, so I’d recommend sticking to smaller bottles.