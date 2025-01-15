The Budget Airport Debate—Should You Avoid Them or Not?

One of the most mind-blowing travel trends I’ve seen take off since COVID-19 is the rise of budget-centric airports.

Not airlines—I’m talking about airports.

To make a very long story short, here’s why you might be noticing an uptick in smaller, budget airline-focused airports in the US and beyond—

Airports charge airlines hefty sums for takeoff and landing, along with levying fees for other services. Budget airlines want to avoid these high fees, so they’ve begun investing in small, budget-friendly airports as an alternative to major hubs.

When flying in and out of lower-demand airports, these airlines save big while also upping the number of flights they can serve.

It’s a clear win for those budget airlines—but what about us humble passengers? Here’s what I think travelers should know about the rise of budget airports that serve budget airlines.

The European model

I’ve flown in and out of two of these ancillary budget airports in recent years: London Luton and Warsaw Modlin. In both cases, I was flying with Ryanair. In both cases, I had to take significant transportation to get where I wanted to go.

London Luton wasn’t a problem, as the airport is (seemingly strategically) located next to a rail line that takes you straight into London. The train cost less than $20 and took around 45 minutes to drop me off at King’s Cross.

Warsaw Modlin wasn’t nearly as breezy. The airport is remotely located outside Warsaw, which isn’t easily reached by either train or bus.

Me and my partner were renting a car to head to a wedding, so that wasn’t a problem for us. We picked up the car and headed on our way. But for the average traveler who’s heading into Warsaw, it would’ve been a pretty hefty task to nab transportation into the city.

The trade-off is clear: convenience for savings.

Since launching, these lower-demand airports have proven important for budget European carriers. Along with London and Warsaw, there’s also a Parisian option (Paris Beauvais).

Regional airports around the continent could see similar treatment, receiving much-needed upgrades and expansions from budget airlines that plan on turning them into hubs.

Meanwhile, in the US…

The European model has proved lucrative for airlines like Ryanair and easyJet—so much so that US airlines are noticing.

Southwest has preferred smaller, separate hubs like Chicago Midway for a while now, even though it isn’t a budget airline. As of 2025, it looks like more competitive budget airlines are looking to do the same, from Avelo to Breeze Airways.

The big question is whether or not these budget airlines serving smaller, regional airports are worth your time and effort as a traveler.

I’m putting a heavy emphasis on time and effort. The clear exchange here is that travelers can save a few hundred dollars by booking with a budget airline over a legacy name, then spend a bit more time and energy reaching a smaller, regional airport.

But that looks a lot different in Europe than it does in the US, where public transportation is less available.

Pay close attention to the numbers here. If you’re buying budget airline tickets to respect a tight budget, you might end up spending just as much on transportation or even parking fees if it’s harder to reach an airport.

Let’s use the most common example of Chicago Midway Airport.

This small hub serves Southwest and Frontier Airlines, which offer affordable regional flights to smaller cities. That makes Midway attractive for travelers who want to save on a flight home after their international flight lands in Chicago.

But getting to and from Midway isn’t easy.

The airport shuttle takes thirty minutes, along with a taxi ride. The train takes just over an hour while busses take a whole two hours to get from one airport to the next. Though that shuttle time seems short, I’d conservatively round up to 45 minutes—I’ve seen Chicago traffic.

The big question: is it worth it?

The Midway example is close to my heart because I usually fly into Chicago before heading south to Saint Louis on a short flight. Those Midway airlines (Southwest and Frontier) are the cheapest and fastest way for me to get home.

But after a long, international flight, hustling through customs, and getting my bags, the last thing I want to do is huff it off to another airport in a bustling city like Chicago.

So, I pay more so that I can get home from O’Hare after landing.

However, if you’re a budget traveler who’s full of energy and wanderlust, you might not have a problem with getting to Midway for that cheap flight. And I’d hate to turn you off the idea.

Again, the exchange here is time and effort compared to money—and I’ve only recently switched over to the ‘throw some money at it’ side of camp.

