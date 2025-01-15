Kanazawa: Everything You Need to See in Japan’s Hidden Treasure

From trend reports to travel blogs, Japan has slid into the mainstream for travelers across the world. The country’s rise in popularity comes as no surprise—Japan offers a near-perfect trifecta for adventurers.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Its traditions are distinct, stretching back centuries but still palpable and alive. Its natural wonders are iconic, dotting the nation from Hokkaido to Okinawa. And its contemporary culture is endlessly intriguing, letting travelers explore a novel, new way of life.

That being said, navigating Japan for the first time isn’t nearly as straightforward as other popular destinations like Mexico and France. From language to culture cues, there’s plenty to learn.

Then, of course, there’s the challenge of finding Japan’s hidden gems.

While cities like Tokyo and Osaka are well-known and high on the list for travelers, many miss out on lesser-known wonders—especially those like Kanazawa. Because it’s not located on the tourist track, places like Kanazawa offer unknown wonders, from Kanazawa Castle to its geisha and samurai paths.

Want to take a shortcut to Japan’s best-kept secrets?

I suggest looking into expert companies like smarTours, which take the stress out of planning trips to culturally distinct countries like Japan. Not only do they help you save money by booking trips more efficiently, but they’ll take you further off the beaten path to those hidden gems that others simply don’t see.

What makes Kanazawa a hidden gem?

Welcome to the historic streets of Kanazawa

Let’s dig a little deeper to explore what makes venturing outside of hotspots like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto worth your time.

The magic in Kanazawa boils down to tradition. The Land of the Rising Sun is defined by hyper-modernity, along with a strong respect for its most ancient practices.

That’s a fine balance to take a lens to on a casual vacation. In my experience in places like Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, working with a tour company gave me a leg up on other travelers.

To put it simply, they know where to find those famous sites that foreigners usually miss out on–including hidden gems like Kanazawa.

Kanazawa is one of the country’s best-kept secrets for international tourists. Unlike many other locations, its historic districts weren’t destroyed during WWII, providing a lens into the past.

The city’s historic Nagamachi district is filled with narrow, cobblestone streets—the same ones that samurai once marched down centuries ago. You’ll be swept back in time to the Edo period, where you can explore sites like the Nomura Family house with its stone lanterns and bridges.

You can even wander through the Higashi Chaya Geisha district to learn more about this intriguing tradition–which would be very high on my list. (Though I’ve heard plenty about geishas over the years, I can’t separate fact from fiction.)

Aside from history, Kanazawa is also renowned for its natural splendor. The city is home to Kenrokuen Garden, which is considered one of the most prestigious and gorgeous in the country. From waterfalls to picturesque tea houses, you’ll feel like you’re walking through a movie set.

The cherry on top? There aren’t nearly as many international tourists in Kanazawa as in other hotspots because many don’t know it exists.

These types of lesser-known destinations showcase the magic of letting a company like smarTours plan your trip to Japan—you don’t need to worry about missing out. In fact, you’ll get way more out of the experience than you anticipated.

Culture like never before

Sample sake in Takayama’s oldest brewery

Booking a trip to Japan with a tour company isn’t only about checking off those famous sites and cities. Tour companies also act like cultural ambassadors, letting you take a closer and more experiential look at culture.

So, what does that look like in a country like Japan?

One of the first things that comes to mind for me is food. From ramen to soba noodles to sushi, many travelers want to eat their way from city to city. With smarTours, you can take on activities like sake tasting and sushi tasting—with behind-the-scenes benefits, too.

For example, smarTours sake tasting activity takes place in Takayama at the city’s oldest sake brewery. Guests get to learn how the drink is made while they enjoy samples.

Aside from food, my main priority in Japan would be soaking in mineral waters at an onsen. Naturally, that’s on the docket for travelers who book with smarTours—and you don’t just get access to an onsen, but also instructions on how to soak like a local. Similar to saunas, there are plenty of unwritten rules for guests to learn.

When you book a trip with a reliable tour company, you experience these delights day in and day out. Every experience is carefully planned and organized, letting travelers immerse themselves.

A gateway into Japan

Wander through Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market

I’m an advocate for companies like smarTours because they take travelers to lesser-known destinations, but they also take you to well-known and iconic sites, too. That’s a must if you’re traveling all the way from the United States to Japan.

When you book with a trusted, experienced tour company, you get the best of both worlds. Along with hidden gems like Kanazawa, you can expect trips to smaller destinations like Mt Fuji, Hakone, Shirakawago, and Takayama. But you won’t miss out on well-known cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.

In Tokyo, you can explore the city’s most colorful wholesale fish market, then head to the Asakusa Kannon Sensoji Buddhist temple. In Kyoto, you can wander through the 17th-century Nijo Castle, which marked the height of Kyoto’s political and economic power.

In those smaller cities, you can explore the Shoshazan Engyoji Temple complex of Himeji, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Shirakawago, and traditional shopping areas like Takayama’s Kami-Sannomachi District. Out in the countryside, you can take gondola rides that offer panoramic views of Hakone and Mt. Fuji.

If you travel with smarTours, you can even add on trips to places like Nikko, Nara, and Hiroshima. Flexibility like that matters, giving you a chance to venture off even more into lesser-known territory.

What’s the best way to see Kanazawa and beyond?

Scenes from the optional trip to Nikko

Whether you’re a first-time traveler or a more seasoned pro, the best way to explore Japan and its hidden gems like Kanazawa is by working with a travel company.

While you can book trains (and even ferries) from one city to the next, Japan’s language and cultural barriers aren’t for the faint of heart.

My suggestion is to shop around for tours that meet your interests. For those who want to head off the tourist track into new territory, check out smarTours’ Japanese tours, including an 11-day option and a 13-day option that includes a stop in Osaka.

I suggest booking with smarTours for three reasons. First, the company has plenty of experience working with local guides and experts—which makes for a meaningful trip.

Second, they take the headache out of planning a cross-country itinerary in a place where not too many people speak English.

Lastly, smarTours’ Japan offers have unbeatable, five-star ratings, which is proof that other travelers have enjoyed their journeys.

Personally, I’d opt for the longer 13-day tour simply because of those long flights. When I’m crossing multiple time zones, I’m never shy about adding on a day or two. I’d also be sure to add that trip to Nikko, which has been on my list for years. This gorgeous blend of shrines and mountain views looks like the stuff of Ghibli dreams.