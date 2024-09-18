Your Guide to Great Red-Eye Flights

Red-eye flights are an interesting topic.

Some frequent flyers swear by red-eyes. They posit that overnight flights help them wake up at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to go.

Others avoid red-eye flights at all costs. Maybe they struggle to sleep on planes or have had bad experiences with red-eyes in the past. (After all, what’s worse than sitting in a plane in a half-state of dazed sleeplessness… for hours and hours on end?)

In reality, red-eyes can be a great solution for preventing jet lag and saving time while crossing time zones.

Assuming you know the basics, that is.

If you’re a little hesitant to take red-eyes or simply want to improve your red-eye routine, read the tips and tricks below. They’re taken from experienced flyers, airline staff, and travel experts.

First, let’s debunk the myths surrounding whether red-eye flights are risky for travelers.

Debunking the myth: are red-eye flights bad for you?

Maybe you’ve heard the myth that red-eyes are bad for you.

This notion is based on the idea that red-eye flights can interrupt our sleep schedules and add to the negative cumulative effects of air travel.

That’s not a far-off idea. Here’s the short of it: Our circadian rhythm gets thrown off when we switch time zones.

The disruption to our circadian rhythm negatively impacts our ability to sleep, eat, and even digest, causing issues like jet lag and constipation. Those two factors can have a serious impact on our trip’s outlook.

So, red-eyes can be bad for you assuming you don’t sleep on them. But assuming you do, red-eye flights are beneficial, increasing the time you spend asleep while being ferried around the world.

Traveling east vs. west: which is best for red-eye flights?

Let’s bust another myth related to red-eye flights.

Some people believe that red-eye flights are designed for eastward travel. So, if you’re jumping on a red-eye in Los Angeles, you’ll wake up in the ‘morning’ ready to land in New York City.

You’ve essentially slept through the night and woken up at your destination. The same is true for red-eye flights that take passengers from the East Coast over to Europe, too.

Is it absolutely necessary to fly east on a red-eye? No.

But it doesn’t usually work better for our circadian rhythms—so if you’re a little nervous about taking a red-eye, I suggest trying your first flight on an eastward route.

Tips for great red-eye flights

Before the flight

Book a flight that’s closest to your bedtime. As you’ll see with the advice below, you’re more likely to sleep if you can pretend you’re on your regular sleep routine.

As you’ll see with the advice below, you’re more likely to sleep if you can pretend you’re on your regular sleep routine. Pay extra beforehand to select a seat that works great for you. Most red-eye fans prefer window seats. Some also avoid aisles close to the bathroom and emergency exits to avoid added noise and light.

Most red-eye fans prefer window seats. Some also avoid aisles close to the bathroom and emergency exits to avoid added noise and light. Bring your cozy gear. Whether it’s a special neck pillow or a pair of amazing compression socks, make sure that you’re setting yourself up for the most comfortable trip possible. Some of the most important things to have with you are an eye mask and ear plugs (or noise-canceling headphones).

On the flight