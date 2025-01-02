Flying Around the World? Save on Airfare with These 5 Tricks

The cold, hard truth of travel is that airfare ain’t cheap.

I’ve noticed major price spikes in the post-COVID era. The rise in airfare prices has been compounded by revenue loss in 2020, hiking fuel prices, added interest in travel, and more premium offerings from airlines.

From domestic flights to international long-haul flights, tickets are more expensive than ever before. More frustratingly, there’s more fine print involved and fewer liberties offered to travelers.

As someone who needs to cross the Atlantic to visit family, I’m painfully aware that my money doesn’t take me as far as it used to. On top of that, I’m more likely to face delays during connections. (If you’re looking for a silver lining, the US’s new Fly Rights might provide relief for flyers—but the program remains young and untested.)

As I adapt to this new era in air travel, one of my primary focuses is learning how to save on airfare when booking long-haul, international flights.

Let’s dig into the best advice out there, including tips based on my own experiences and advice from travel experts who focus on topics like finance and flying.

How to save on airfare when booking international flights

Trick #1: Flexibility always has a positive impact

It’s really that simple: the more flexible you are with your travel dates, the more easily you can target cheaper flights. Rather than request time off of work to plan a trip, I suggest planning your international escape with flexibility in mind—and then asking off for the cheapest travel dates.

This isn’t the sexiest or freshest advice out there, but it’s tried-and-true. But keep in mind that I always suggest booking flights first thing in the morning to avoid the longer delays that come in the afternoon and evening.

So, stay flexible on the dates that you fly, but always target those early-morning flights to avoid delays.

Trick #2: Look into booking separate one-way flights

Some long-haul flights are best booked separately. Over the years, I haven’t been able to nail down when, where, or why one-way flights are cheaper than round-trip tickets. To be blunt, it feels a bit random to me.

But I’ve saved hundreds by booking separate one-way flights to and from international destinations. You can shop around for one-way flights using a deal platform like Booking or Kayak. The only times I’ve done this, I flew with different airlines, taking advantage of the cheapest fare from both.

It might not work if you have multiple layovers, but this trick should be viable if you’re flying between major hubs.

Trick #3: Bundle airfare with your hotel booking

If you plan on booking a hotel (instead of an Airbnb) at your destination, then look for bundled offers that include flights and hotels.

You can do this in a few ways, including shopping around for hotels directly on an airline’s website or by using a booking platform like Kayak and Booking.

While I’m not a fan or regular user of travel rewards, you should probably be taking full advantage when booking a long-haul international flight. Travel rewards members are usually the first to find great deals on both flights and hotels—just remember to read that fine print.

Trick #4: Bring a carry-on instead of checking a bag

My favorite money-saving tip is to skip out on checked bags—no matter if you’re heading out of town for a weekend trip or flying to Australia for the winter.

Checking bags has become exorbitant with many airlines, especially for international trips. It also makes traveling on public transportation more difficult.

That being said, I recognize that it’s sometimes necessary to bring a larger checked bag. If it’s unavoidable, then remember to pay for your checked bag when purchasing your ticket—not when rolling up to the airline’s counter before your flight.

Trick #5: For true savings, look for flash sales

Airlines don’t often offer sales—even during Black Friday and other sales-heavy periods. Thankfully, however, most launch flash sales throughout the year. They’re short, but they’re great times to book pricier international, long-haul flights.

The best way to keep your finger on the pulse for these types of events is to join an airline’s mailing list or set up an email alert.

Most airlines require you to sign up to receive these notifications, which I find a little annoying—that being said, signing up is free and non-committal.

(If you’re really flexible, you can also sign up for companies like Dollar Flight Club, which monitors your favorite destinations for price drops.)

Bonus trick to save on airfare: Loyalty pays for consistent travelers

I have one final trick for you: Consider becoming a loyal flyer.

Again, I’m not a big fan of travel rewards memberships because they involve tons of fine print, require you to spend to get those perks, and are always changing their rules.

At the same time, I think there are huge benefits when it comes to becoming a loyal member of an airline—even if you have no plans on seeking out rewards programs or other deals.

Booking directly through an airline as a loyal member gives you a few perks that will pay off in unique ways.

First, you get priority from the airline—from boarding early to upgrades. Second, the airline will be more willing to work with you in case of any emergencies or last-minute changes. Third, your miles will accrue over time and let you save big when booking, which is extremely helpful for frequent international flyers.