Insider Travel Tips: Exclusive Interview with Priceline’s Christina Bennett

Priceline released my favorite trend report of 2024.

As a travel writer, all travel-focused trend reports interest me—but Priceline’s stood out thanks to its unique range of predictions and its visual appeal. (I always judge books by their covers.)

Priceline’s ‘Where to Next?’ unearthed more intriguing leads—from mom vacations to an uptick in interest in traveling for sports like tennis. As the company launches its GenAI planning tools and its AI travel assistant, Penny, it looks like Priceline is poised to continue influencing the way travelers research and finalize their trips.

But I always want more information—more insights, more opinions, more novel new ideas.

And Christina Bennett, a Priceline Consumer Travel Expert, sat down to help me dig into the travel tips in the Priceline trend report and what they will mean for travelers in the coming years.

Want a closer look at some of the lesser-known features, benefits, and tools available on Priceline? Here’s what Bennett wants travelers like us to know.

Key takeaways: Travel tips & insights from a Priceline Consumer Travel Expert

Pay close attention to where you’re staying in a city; the better the neighborhood, the greater your chance to immerse yourself in local culture

For all the moms out there: Priceline is working on building out features that make it easy for you to plan relaxing trips—take advantage when you’re planning your next getaway

To make trip-planning easier, use Priceline’s iOS app and let its GenAI build your itinerary using data-driven insights

And don’t forget about Penny, Priceline’s AI travel assistant, who can help you find the best restaurants, tours, museums, and more

If you’re interested in savings, the best way to save money while planning trips on Priceline is to book everything as a bundle, from car rentals to hotels

Exclusive interview with Priceline Consumer Travel Expert, Christina Bennett

In terms of the 2025 trends prediction report and travel tips, which do you personally see becoming the most impactful over time?

People are falling in love with what we’re calling ‘Awayborhoods.’ Instead of racing through the usual landmarks, travelers (especially younger ones) are choosing to really immerse themselves in specific neighborhoods.

They’re grabbing coffee where locals do, shopping at family-owned stores, and getting a genuine feel for the area’s culture.

Are there any regions (global) that you see added interest in? For example, I live in Barcelona and have been recommending Tbilisi, Georgia for years—which you have on your trending report. That put a smile on my face.

[This interview was conducted shortly before the protests in Tbilisi began; please be mindful about booking trips to Georgia.]

With Asia being the final region to lift COVID-19 restrictions everyone’s rushing to visit – especially Japan! And, while the classic tourist spots aren’t going anywhere, there’s this cool shift happening where lesser-known destinations like Algarve, Portugal are suddenly in the spotlight.

Which generation do you think is driving travel trends the most? And why?

Gen Z and Boomers are trendsetting right now. Not only do they have specific travel preferences, but they are also both in unique life stages that allow them more freedom and opportunity to travel.

I haven’t seen any other trend reports covering mom vacations like the Priceline 2025 trend report. Does Priceline offer any resources that are specific to moms who are looking for rejuvenating vacations?

[Mom vacations = trips designed for mothers to take care of themselves, reflect, and rejuvenate after years of childcare.]

Right now, we have filters to identify property features – including luxury features like spas, as well as AI-curated reviews for solo travelers. We’re also continuously innovating new tools to better support customers in their quest to find the perfect place to stay – including moms.

We know how important it is for moms to find accommodations that meet their needs and help them truly relax, and we’re working on making our platform even more helpful for them.

What are some of the lesser-known ways that travelers can use Priceline’s platform to plan their trip?

One of my favorite new tools is Priceline’s GenAI itinerary builder available in the iOS app.

Instead of spending hours researching things to do, the app now generates a suggested itinerary for you, complete with dining and activity options tailored to your trip. It’s a great way to save time and discover new experiences without all the planning stress.

In terms of travel tips and insights, what do you think is the coolest feature that Priceline offers?

I’d say Penny, Priceline’s AI travel assistant. Whether you want to chat via text or voice, you can simply ask Penny for help planning your trip.

Need a hotel recommendation? Want to know the best restaurants in town? Or maybe you’re not even sure where to go yet? Just ask Penny! It’s like having a smart travel concierge right in your pocket.

Which features are users most excited about, in your opinion?

While our customers are buying everything from hotel rooms to rental cars to flights, they’re starting to catch on to this really smart hack: booking everything together as a package. This is one of my biggest savings tips for travelers as it unlocks incremental discounts.

Cruises and all-inclusive resorts are also having a moment right now because who doesn’t love having everything taken care of, from your meals to your entertainment? It’s perfect for the ‘flocking’ phenomenon that’s happening, where people are craving those social connections during their trips.

I see quite a few features focused on family travel. Do you have any travel tips for families?

We primarily cater to leisure travelers, with many coming to Priceline to book their family vacations. With so many different needs to consider – from activities catered to different age ranges, and varying preferences, to required bedding configurations –family travel can be more logistically complex than other trips.

That’s why we’ve designed specific tools to help families book their trips with confidence, making sure everyone’s needs are met, no matter how big the group.

What does Priceline do that similar platforms don’t?

Priceline is a unique platform dedicated to delivering both best-in-class deals and a cutting-edge user experience powered by advanced technology.

Our mission is to be the best dealmaker in the world with the goal of helping everyone experience the moments that matter to them.

We’ve introduced conversational commerce with Penny Voice to make the booking experience easier than ever, we offer custom booking features like Express Deals and Pricebreakers to give customers extra savings opportunities, and created a loyalty program, Priceline VIP, that lets you start saving with your first booking.

Every deal we offer and product we create is designed to provide exceptional value and simplify the booking process.